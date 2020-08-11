Incumbent Todd Collins, parent Jesse Ladomirak detail campaigns for school board

Collins, an investment manager and longtime schools volunteer , said the Palo Alto Unified of 2020 operates vastly different than that of the past. Collins served on the board during the resignation of former superintendent Max McGee and enormous turnover at the district office. He voted to hire Superintendent Don Austin in 2018.

"I think given the unusualness of the situation, it seems sensible to serve another term if the voters want me to," he said.

Going into 2020, Todd Collins said he was open-minded about whether he would seek a second term on the board. He felt like the district had made significant progress on the issues that motivated him to run for a seat on the board in 2016 — primarily in the areas of management, budget and organization. But then the pandemic hit, ushering in what he described as "the most challenging year in public education in everybody's career."

Collins cited targeted work to improve outcomes for minority and low-income students at Escondido and Barron Park elementary schools as an example of the approach he wants the district to do more of: breaking down a problem into manageable parts and then applying what works to other schools and populations. He sees a similar opportunity in honing on improving persistently low reading performance among Hispanic students.

"Debate without data is usually a waste of time," his campaign website states. "Even worse, since it can drive people apart. We need to insist on good data to make good decisions, and bring a spirit of cooperation and constructive problem solving to every issue."

Collins has been a staunch advocate for data-driven accountability — often asking district staff at board meetings how exactly they'll know if a program or initiative accomplished what they set out to do — particularly when it comes to closing Palo Alto Unified's long-standing achievement gap. As an example, he pointed to a "Moving the Needle" section added to the district's long-term plan, the PAUSD Promise, which measures the district's performance on state and local data points, such as chronic absenteeism and graduation rates.

"If and when the GUP (general use permit) comes back, I think now and our community and Stanford have … largely agreed on a structure for how that should be addressed going forward, which I think is a huge accomplishment," Collins said.

He said he's particularly proud of the board, district and community's work on Stanford University's proposed expansion plan, which has since been withdrawn but threatened the possibility of new students in tax-exempt housing coming to the district without an increase in funding.

"The first step to solving a problem is identifying the problem. Where are we trying to go? What are we tying to fix? And then working on fixing it," she said.

Ladomirak said she's less familiar with how the school board operates as a body but has been "impressed" by its level of responsiveness to parents. She said she would similarly strive to be a proactive, accessible board member and aim to not rely on the "self-selected" group of people who attend school board meetings or feel like they have a voice in the district.

"There's always been this divide in PAUSD between the students who the district is serving extraordinarily well and students that are not being served well," Ladomirak said. "I think there's a movement around and understanding that these issues are structural … and they need a different kind of approach than what we've been giving them for decades."

She said she's hopeful that a "critical mass" of board members who are also focused on improving outcomes for low-income and minority students would help spark systemic, sustained progress. If elected, she said she'd press for an "equity audit," using software and experts to identify where the district is failing students of color.

"I am less worried about somehow critiquing or thinking I can perfect what the district is offering," she said. "I am much more worried about being a voice that is constantly advocating for self-critique."

The pandemic-forced school closures have exacerbated educational and socioeconomic inequities in the school district, as well as student mental health concerns. Ladomirak didn't say how exactly she'd address these issues differently if elected but that she'd bring a persistent, analytical focus to both areas.

Running for a seat on the school board wasn't part of Ladomirak's plan until recently. She said she had been working with a group of parents to find a candidate who is "committed to issues of educational equity." That person ended up being her.

She said she extended her focus on social justice to her remodeling company, setting out to prove in an "industry that treats people as disposable" that carpenters, painters and other laborers can, and should be, paid well and treated fairly.

During college and into her adult years, Ladomirak has worked with children, including through child development nonprofits in New Haven, Connecticut; a Head Start program in rural Pennsylvania; at the Opportunity Center in Palo Alto, where she tutored homeless and low-income youth; and for the last six years with All Students Matter, a nonprofit that connects volunteers to support Ravenswood City School District teachers and students.

Ladomirak was born and raised in Palo Alto and graduated from the school district. She was a practicing attorney for several years, representing public agencies, cities and transportation districts, before her and her husband unexpectedly became co-owners of Teevan, a remodeling company. She left her law firm job when she had her first child and focused on her new role as general manager and chief financial officer of Teevan.

"It feels imperative now more than ever that people on the school board have the lived experience of families and children in this district. Having people on the school board with kids who are currently enrolled in PAUSD feels like the only way that effective governance can happen right now because nothing about schooling right now is like anything any of us have ever experienced," she said in an interview.

Collins has three children who attended district schools. Before he was elected to the board, he chaired the district's bond Citizens Oversight Committee and served on the Enrollment Management Advisory Committee (EMAC), which in 2015 and 2016 evaluated the possibility of opening new district schools. He also serves on the board of directors of DreamCatchers, a nonprofit that provides tutoring and other support to low-income and minority students.

While the reopening of schools will be driven by local and state public health mandates, Collins said he envisions a gradual process that starts with bringing the highest-need students back in person first, and staggering by certain groups and grade levels.

"I don't think this is time you want the board to get distracted or pick up new issues … I think that won't serve students very well," he said. "If I get elected, my view is: I'm going to keep us focused on the fundamentals."

With a new school year starting fully online and deep uncertainty about when and how schools will be able to reopen, Collins said this isn't a time for sweeping change from the school board.

"Most of what I want to see is us get better at the cycle of identifying problems, developing programs to address leverage points and executing and following up to see if they worked," he said. "Developing that as an organizational capability will pay huge dividends going forward."

Incumbent Todd Collins, parent Jesse Ladomirak detail campaigns for school board

Candidate pool now has two current members, three newcomers