Palo Alto Speaks forum aims to shed light on race, equity

City gathering responses for initiative through Sept. 7

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Black Lives Matter protesters walk on the off-ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to University Avenue in Palo Alto on June 1. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Palo Alto is seeking input from members of the Black and brown communities regarding their experiences in the city with race and equity, issues that have been under the limelight in recent months through Black Lives Matter protests.

Responses will be incorporated into a new initiative, Palo Alto Speaks, which seeks participation from Black and brown people who live, work, attend school or worship in the city.

The initiative is looking for comments, photographs, written statements, video and audio recordings about participants' experiences, either past or present. The information will be incorporated into a Human Relations Commission report to the City Council.

The initiative will kickoff during the commission's Thursday, Aug. 13, virtual meeting starting at 6 p.m.

People can share their experiences and images on social media through Sept. 7 with the tag #PaloAltoSpeaks in the post or by direct message; by email at [email protected]; through the online forum cityofpaloalto.org/PaloAltoSpeaks (responses can be shared anonymously); or by participating in Thursday's public forum. Instructions for accessing the meeting and for public participation can be found here.

More information about the city's efforts to address racial inequities is available at cityofpaloalto.org/RaceAndEquity.

