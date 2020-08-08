Police searching for two suspects in armed robbery of Midtown 7-Eleven

Police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery Friday night of a convenience store in Midtown Palo Alto.

The clerk of a 7-Eleven store at 708 Colorado Ave. told police that the suspects entered the store shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 7, pointed handguns at him and forced him to open the cash register.

After the clerk complied, the suspects removed cash from the register, stole several packs of cigarettes and fled in a dark-colored SUV east on Colorado Avenue.

No one was injured and the suspects are still at-large, police said Saturday.

A second employee was also in the store, but there were no customers at the time of the robbery.