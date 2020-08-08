News

Police searching for two suspects in armed robbery of Midtown 7-Eleven

Two men with handguns held up clerk, taking cash and cigarettes Friday night, Palo Alto police say

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 8, 2020, 2:19 pm
Palo Alto police are looking for two men for an armed robbery at the Midtown 7-Eleven store on Aug. 7. Image obtained via Google Maps.

Police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery Friday night of a convenience store in Midtown Palo Alto.

The clerk of a 7-Eleven store at 708 Colorado Ave. told police that the suspects entered the store shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 7, pointed handguns at him and forced him to open the cash register.

After the clerk complied, the suspects removed cash from the register, stole several packs of cigarettes and fled in a dark-colored SUV east on Colorado Avenue.

No one was injured and the suspects are still at-large, police said Saturday.

A second employee was also in the store, but there were no customers at the time of the robbery.

The suspects are described as white or Hispanic males between 20 and 25 years old. Both were wearing face coverings, black jackets, and jeans. One suspect carried a silver handgun; the other carried a black handgun.

The store was previously robbed in April 2019. Police have not identified the suspect in that case, and have made no arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

