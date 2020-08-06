PUBLIC AGENDA: Summer Streets extension plan; fall reopening plans at schools

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 10.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss Plan Bay Area 2050 and the next round of Regional Housing Needs Allocation; consider extending the "Summer Streets" program until the end of the year; adjust parking requirements to facilitate electric charging equipment; and consider approving a proposal to demolish a one-story home at 2353 Webster St. and construct a two-story home. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will hold a special meeting to hear updates on fall reopening plans, tentative MOUs on fall working conditions with the teachers union and special education services during school closures, among other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the process for the National Community Survey for 2020. The virtual meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1974 4621.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 4175 Page Mill Road, a request to replace a vault restroom in an existing building; and consider a zoning text amendment for 788 San Antonio Road to allow 102 condominium units. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 955 0337 0484.