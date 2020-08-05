Violent assault leaves elderly man with several stab wounds

Around the same time, officers were approached by two women who said they were looking for their teenage relative, later found to be McMenomy-Cortez, according to the press release. The women informed officers that the young man called them for a ride and used his smartphone to share his location via GPS.

When officers reached the scene, they found the elderly man bleeding from major wounds to his face and neck, including several stab wounds, police said. A witness reported that a teenager ran away from the area.

The assault happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a medical call that came in to police dispatch. The report indicated a man with a head wound was down on the ground near Lytton Avenue and Seneca Street, police said. The intersection is close to the city's border with Menlo Park.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay .

Palo Alto Fire Department paramedics took the man to a hospital to be treated for major wounds to his face and neck, in addition to multiple stab wounds, police said. He remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police are working to determine the motive. The elderly man wasn't missing any items, leading investigators to believe that robbery was not a motive for the alleged assault, according to the release.

McMenomy-Cortez was arrested on suspicion of two felony crimes: assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday afternoon. Online Santa Clara County jail records indicate he's being held without bail.

Investigators learned that the elderly man was walking on the sidewalk when McMenomy-Cortez apparently came up to him from behind and initiated a conversation, according to police. The two men walked together before the alleged assault took place.

With help from surveillance systems installed at neighbors' homes, officers identified the alleged attacker as McMenomy-Cortez. At around 8:23 p.m., police arrested the 18-year-old man without incident at his home in the 400 block of Garden Street, about 2 miles away from the scene in East Palo Alto.

Violent assault leaves elderly man with several stab wounds

Investigators say 18-year-old struck up a conversation before alleged attack