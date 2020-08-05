'Reaching for the Sky' opens at Art Ventures

Woodside artist Jim Caldwell's exhibition of California landscape painting, titled "Reaching for the Sky," will be on view at Art Ventures Gallery Aug. 6 through Sept. 15, at 888 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park.

Caldwell's work "has the unique capability of capturing the feeling of the California landscape. You encounter a sense of space and time in his paintings, however, his approach to landscape is that of a romantic not a realist. The tree paintings portray more than the physical characteristics, they provide a sense of solace and comfort, and strive to preserve the natural beauty," according to a press release from the gallery.

For more information, contact [email protected]