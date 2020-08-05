Nonprofit in need of back-to-school supplies for distance learning

Community support has never been more critical during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As schools go back into session through distance learning, families will have to create a proper learning environment for their children at home and provide some of the educational supplies themselves. The resources go beyond tablets and computers, which are also crucial. Small desks, hand sanitizer and whiteboards are some of the essential tools students will need for this academic year.

"Now that kids are learning at home, it's gonna be difficult for some families because it's going to take extra funds to do that," said Lesia Preston, executive director of Ecumenical Hunger Program. "The added expenses of utilities and providing food for the kids ... it's going to be stressful for a lot of households."

Here are a few days to donate:

Ecumenical Hunger Program

Ecumenical Hunger Program's Back-to-School drive is an annual initiative that's customary to the nonprofit organization. This year, EHP is requesting monetary donations and gift cards from stores such as Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. New or refurbished laptops, whiteboards, whiteboard markers, pencils and notebooks are also needed. An Amazon wish list of school supplies can be accessed here. Food donations are accepted year-round and can now be delivered to EHP through some of the aforementioned companies. Food items can include Kraft Easy Mac microwavable macaroni and cheese, lunch meat, sliced cheese, Lunchables, Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches and Yoplait Go-Gurt. "(About) 900 children applied to the Back-to-School program last year," Preston said. "We expect the needs to exceed this year."