Talk highlights bringing history home at Filoli

Curator shares her process of restoring a room in century-old Woodside estate

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Curator Julie Bly DeVere will talk about the process behind restoring a room in the Filoli estate's historic 1917 Georgian revival mansion. Courtesy Julie Bly DeVere/Filoli

When a historic home is restored to its original appearance, how does anyone really know what the rooms looked like, let alone where to find wallpaper, furniture or art similar to what the rooms might have had?

​Julie Bly DeVere, director of museum collections and curator at Woodside's historic Filoli ​estate, will discuss a current restoration project at Filoli in an online talk presented Aug. 7, 7-8 p.m. by the Woodside Arts & Culture Committee.

DeVere and other Filoli staff members are restoring the drawing room of the estate's 1917 Georgian revival mansion. She will share the detective work that has been key in returning the room, floor to ceiling, to its original look, which includes everything from restoring wall coverings and light fixtures to tracking down an antique print collection that belonged to Agnes Bourn, one of the home's first residents. She will also talk about how such a room restoration, once completed, is put on display for visitors.

​The talk is presented as part of the Woodside Arts & Culture Committee's Virtual First Friday series​. For more information, visit woodsideartandculture.org

