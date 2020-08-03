Police find 2 men fatally shot in car in East Palo Alto

A double homicide investigation is underway in East Palo Alto where two men were found shot to death in a car on Sunday night, a police spokesman said Monday.

Officers responded to an accident involving multiple cars in the 100 block of Gardenia Way at 8:11 p.m., police Cmdr. Jeff Liu said in a press release. The neighborhood is about a half-mile away from the intersection of Pulgas Avenue and East Bayshore Road. When police units arrived at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds in a car. The vehicle, identified as a Cadillac Escalade, had multiple bullet holes fired into it, according to police dispatch reports.

Paramedics were called to provide medical care to the men and to perform a rescue from the vehicle. The men, both 23 years old, died of the injuries at the scene. They were identified as Antonio Martinez Moradel of Oakland and Roberto Velasquez Martinez of Chico.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to contact East Palo Alto police Detective Andrea Dion 650-853-7247. Anonymous tips can be left by voicemail or text message to 650-409-6792 or by email to epatipnow.org

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.