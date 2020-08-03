Parent organization to host two town hall webinars this week

The Palo Alto Council of PTAs (PTAC) is hosting two town hall webinars this week to give families an opportunity to discuss questions related to reopening schools.

A webinar focused on elementary schools will take place on Monday, Aug. 3, and a second one focused on secondary schools will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Both events begin at 5:30 p.m.

The town halls will feature Superintendent Don Austin and senior administrators, including Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Sharon Ofek, Elementary Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Anne Brown, Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Student Affairs Lana Conaway, special education administrators and school principals.

PTAC President Christina Schmidt will moderate the discussion. She said the town halls grew out of the parent organization's desire to provide clarity and answer questions during an unprecedented time for the school district.

"It became clear to us that our communities were frustrated and fearful, and our duty as PTA leaders is to provide information on resources and an opportunity for inclusive engagement of our community as families are navigating the reopening process," Schmidt said.