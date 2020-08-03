Parent organization to host two town hall webinars this week

The Palo Alto Council of PTAs (PTAC) is hosting two town hall webinars this week to give families an opportunity to discuss questions related to reopening schools.
A webinar focused on elementary schools will take place on Monday, Aug. 3, and a second one focused on secondary schools will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Both events begin at 5:30 p.m.
The town halls will feature Superintendent Don Austin and senior administrators, including Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Sharon Ofek, Elementary Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Anne Brown, Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Student Affairs Lana Conaway, special education administrators and school principals.
PTAC President Christina Schmidt will moderate the discussion. She said the town halls grew out of the parent organization's desire to provide clarity and answer questions during an unprecedented time for the school district.
"It became clear to us that our communities were frustrated and fearful, and our duty as PTA leaders is to provide information on resources and an opportunity for inclusive engagement of our community as families are navigating the reopening process," Schmidt said.
To prepare for the town halls, PTAC sent surveys out to parent leadership groups at every school — including PTAs, site councils, special education representatives and others — and collected more than 150 questions they have about reopening, Schmidt said. Based on the surveys, PTAC created a set of questions that they'll ask the district administrators during the town halls.
Palo Alto Unified is preparing to start the school year later this month fully online. The school board has expressed support for setting a firm date before which schools would not reopen in person — likely sometime in October — while the teachers union is lobbying to keep the schools closed until January 2021.
To watch the elementary schools town hall, click here.
To watch the secondary schools town hall, click here.
Greater Miranda
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Hope that PTAC will ask --- if San Jose Unified, San Mateo Union HSD, and Dublin Unified, among others, can provide live streamed teacher instruction to students, why can't PAUSD and the teacher's union?
Also, hope PTAC will ask about PAUSD's obligation to serve medically fragile and at risk students via distance learning, as well as trying to 'force' families into 'selecting' distance learning for a full year, when circumstances might change.
Fairmeadow
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Was PTAC MIA the entire spring? I forgot they exist.
Duveneck/St. Francis
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Why does our District follow some rules and not others? Let's look at SB 98. It requires
1. Live instruction
2. A lower amount of instruction than pre-pandemic
3. Paying teachers 100% (no layoffs/no cuts)
4. Letting families choose distance learning for health regardless of having a doctors note
5. Distance learning of a challenge and quality substantially equivalent to in person
But our District:
1. Won't apply for a waiver for elementary, letting families who can afford it pay for pods and just offering help for 10% of students who need it through PAUSD plus. There are almost 6K students in elementary who would benefit from in person with social distance rules.
2. Is setting a date by which it will consider LIVE INSTRUCTION. If the County says we can open. We should open. When Santa Clara County clears the Watchlist, why won't PAUSD open?
3. Takes advantage of the lowered instruction when it is paying teachers 100%. We should give students 100% of instruction, not the 2/3 minimum.
4. Is paying teachers and all its administrators 100%. No pay cuts, even when almost the entire community has less income our administrators and Board decided not to cut pay. I guess SB 98 allows it for teachers, so why not administrators too. It's not like we need the money for wireless for kids or PPE or instructional leads at the high schools. Nope.
5. Is requiring doctor's notes and contracts for distance learning. How can that be possible?
6. Is not getting commitments to teach a full year of curriculum, stream or record. What is going on here?
PAUSD, You serve the community. You are paying the teachers 100%, offer teachers unpaid leave or ensure they give 100% of instruction for students live and distance.