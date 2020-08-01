More San Mateo County businesses must close starting Sunday

Officials in San Mateo County announced Saturday that certain indoor businesses and activities must shut down or move to outdoor operations beginning Sunday.
The state gave the order due to the county being on California's COVID-19 watchlist for three days.
The businesses affected include gyms and fitness centers, churches, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and shopping malls.
Officials say this order will be in effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
Businesses offering tattoos, piercings and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close.
The state informed the county Saturday afternoon that specific indoor businesses must cease operations unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pic-up.
Businesses should visit the state website for industry guidance.
San Mateo County was the last Bay Area county to join California's watchlist. Information about San Mateo County's response to COVID-19 is at www.smcgov.org. Information on the city's of Menlo Park's response, including which city facilities are open, can be found here.
