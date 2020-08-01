More San Mateo County businesses must close starting Sunday

Officials in San Mateo County announced Saturday that certain indoor businesses and activities must shut down or move to outdoor operations beginning Sunday.

The state gave the order due to the county being on California's COVID-19 watchlist for three days.

The businesses affected include gyms and fitness centers, churches, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and shopping malls.

Officials say this order will be in effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.

Businesses offering tattoos, piercings and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close.