In experiment, Town Square forum commenting will be limited to registered users

Starting Aug. 1, participation in Palo Alto Online's popular Town Square discussion forum will be limited to those who register on the site with their name and email address.
The change is an experiment to determine if requiring registration will lead to a more welcoming environment for those interested in respectful discussions of local issues, according to Publisher Bill Johnson.
"In spite of the large numbers of people who enjoy engaging in meaningful discussion on Town Square, we know that there are many others who stay away because they view it as an inhospitable place too often dominated by rude posters who belittle others and their motives," Johnson said. "Town Square wasn't intended as a place exclusively for the thick-skinned. The actions of these problematic posters have demanded increasing amounts of our staff's time to moderate, edit and sometimes delete disrespectful comments that seem intended to antagonize or manipulate public opinion with false or misleading information."
Johnson said that the volume of commenting has soared since the shelter-in-place orders were made in mid-March, fueled by deep divisions over the handling of the pandemic response and, more recently, on protests and advocacy relating to racial injustice and police reform.
"We are constantly evaluating how to make Town Square a safer place for all posters and to keep out those who attack others, make repetitive comments and side-track discussions." Johnson said. "With an expected highly charged election season ahead of us, it seemed like the right time to implement new requirements."
Becoming a registered user requires a person to register their name and email address with Palo Alto Online. Although posters are encouraged to use their name when they post comments, they may choose to use a screen name instead. But the registration requirement will create some accountability and a way for Palo Alto Online moderators to contact the poster.
Currently, all users are asked to abide by the site's terms of use — but not all people do.
"There is no perfect way to weed out posters who are hell-bent on being snarky or disrespectful," Johnson said. "But at a time when emotions are high and so much polarization exists in politics, we hope this step will move Town Square closer to a place where constructive dialogue and debate can occur."
Palo Alto Online readers will be asked to help evaluate the registration requirement after the Nov. 3 election.
Registration for Town Square can be accomplished by going to the upper left corner of the Palo Alto Online home page.
Comments
Menlo Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Thank you for this experiment.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
As a registered user, I choose to view and comment through a private browsing window. I have several reasons for this. I would like to think that although I don't want my identity to be traceable, my points of view and opinions are respectful and stand on their own worth, rather than an established screen identity.
I suspect I will no longer be commenting.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Furthermore, I think it is prudent to mention the numbers of overnight spamming of the comments, particularly on the blogs.
The verification codes or the looking for squares containing traffic lights is supposed to prevent this, unfortunately the spammers get through.
I wonder if the spammers will manage to get through the registration process also!
Barron Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Palo Alto Online's readership will plummet.
Menlo Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I predict that both the quality and the quantity of comments will increase. Many thoughtful posters have been driven off this Forum by totally inappropriate attacks.
The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and Mercury News do not permit unregistered comments and their forums flourish.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, etc are huge newspapers with a wide audience base that deals with world wide issues. The PA Online deals with only local issues and their base is very small. I don’t want to hear from the “same old” register posters. I’m out.
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I guess that's why it's called an experiment! It will be interesting to see what happens.
College Terrace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Given this website's past track record on privacy, I am not going to give them any more of my personal information, including my email address. Is there a way to register without trusting them with any personal information?
Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I agree with "Jayson" above. The forum will dry up very quickly. I'm out. Because I had to register for NYtimes, I have commented there about 2 times in the last decade.
Southgate
46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
Thank you for attempting to return to a minimum level of civility here! I am eager to watch the experiment play out.
Mountain View
35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
You don't "experiment" with someone's privacy! This will shut out most undocumented workers who now will no longer have a voice here. The only reason for registration is to collect information.
Menlo Park
31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
"Given this website's past track record on privacy,"
This is an allegation without verification - perhaps you can document your assertion.
And what is so private about your name and email address?