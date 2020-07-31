An Alternative View: Going stir crazy — but still wearing my mask

Say goodbye to asking your neighbors over for a drink or a barbecue any time soon — such activities could be prohibited for quite awhile because of the rising coronavirus rates statewide and in Santa Clara County.
Is it a wise move by the government, or is it just a mean ban on socializing with our friends and family?
During our stay-at-home period, I've been very conscientious about avoiding contact with others, mostly because I know I have less immunity to the virus than when I was 30 or 40, and because this is a ghastly, painful disease that I just don't want to suffer through. I wear masks when I am near others, and we haven't had a single person socially come in our home or backyard.
Yes, every once in a while (like Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays), I either go stir crazy or figuratively climb the walls.
Some of my friends have entertained in their backyards, telling me they "make all the food, everyone wears masks, and we socially distance ourselves when together." I think they are just trying to make themselves feel virtuous.
Two Saturdays ago, for the first time in four months, my husband and I went over to visit a friend whose wife recently died. He was starving for company, too. We had a delightful, fun time and intended to observe all the rules.
We came with our masks on, did not walk through his house and sat on the patio with a pleasant breeze blowing. He served us wine.
I haven't yet figured out how to drink red wine through my mask. I couldn't quite get the liquid into my mouth. So off the mask came. Back on after the first sip, then off, then on, then a "hell with this" response on my part.
He served takeout pizza and a salad. Although we were sitting 8 feet apart, we all had to pull our chairs to the table to eat off plates. Our social distance collapsed to 2 feet.
By the end of dinner, and starting on my second glass of wine, my mask stayed around my neck. Then we talked about food, travel and the election and the virus for more than an hour.
When I came home, I realized that I certainly didn't properly distance myself all evening long.
That's why I support the county's ban, which may expand to other counties, because as well intentioned as we may be, social distancing is near impossible when you eat or drink with another person. In fact, under the county's mandatory directive for outdoor dining, meeting friends or family from another household for outdoor dining is prohibited. It states: "Everyone sharing a table must be from the same household." I agree with this measure because I don't want more people dying.
The federal government certainly has not helped in clarifying any rules about how best to avoid contaminating others — only "wash your hands." But there's not a national wear-a-mask requirement or even consistent rules on how many people can be together at the same time.
County responses are completely uncoordinated. Two weeks ago, I could eat indoors in a Menlo Park restaurant but only outdoors in Palo Alto. I could get my hair cut in some nearby cities, but not Palo Alto until Monday, July 13, and then by Wednesday, July 15, hair salons were closed again. Last Tuesday the rule was I could get a haircut or pedicure outside.
As we all know, this virus knows no city, county or even country boundaries, so just because a pedicure is available in one city doesn't mean that salon is protected from the virus while a mile away another salon is not.
Bars should be closed because people drink and talk at bars and sit next to each other, and there's no way we can protect ourselves from one another.
One of my grandsons had the coronavirus, which he picked up at a newly opened bar in "college town" — luckily a very mild case. As he was getting better, he said, "Now I can go to a bar because I have immunity from that virus." I replied, "For two weeks, the doctors say."
I also think the virus continues to spread because many think if they feel OK, then they don't have to worry, without ever realizing they can be carriers — silently spreading the virus among us. That's why we have to wear masks, to protect ourselves, but more importantly, to protect all those around us. NBC reported recently that doctors think 51% of the new virus victims are the result of being exposed to people who didn't know they transmitted the disease.
Americans, I think, tend to take things less seriously than people in Europe. America has soaring death rates — the fourth-highest in the world — but we don't seem really alarmed. One 25-year-old on Memorial Day said, "I just want to party all weekend and see my friends and go to bars because I am tired of this coronavirus."
With that attitude, the virus will continue to spread.
We have no real solution yet to ridding this country of the virus, except by a yet-undiscovered vaccine. But polls so far show that only 50% of the population said they would get a vaccine.
The only temporary solution is wearing a mask. So wear a mask. Don't harm others.
If we get California under control, maybe we can be a model for other states to do likewise.
Diana Diamond is a longtime Palo Alto journalist, editor and author of the blog "An Alternative View," which can be found here. You can email her at [email protected].
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
We can wear masks, lock ourselves in our homes, walk 10' away from anyone we meet while walking in the streets, never see a smile, not even to recognize if that sunglassed masked figure is a friend or a stranger as we pass on the other side of the street, make brief visits to grocery stores, or even eat at a favorite outside dining establishment with a household member, and still the virus lingers. Costco is the latest venue that has clusters of infection! But is Costco closed? No. They are essential. San Mateo is likely to close all its gyms and salons tomorrow, but has there been one case in San Mateo linked to a gym or a hair salon?
We are being treated like pawns in a game. We are being punished unrelentlessly. It isn't whether or not we want haircuts or to work out at a gym, it is whether or not the people who work in them can earn enough money to pay their bills, or the owners to pay their rent. We are hearing every day about restaurants and stores closing for good. The latest news talks about bowling alleys. These establishments have been obeying the rules, and the consequence for them is that they are bankrupt. The consequences for us is that when the virus is stemmed in whatever way that happens, we will be surrounded by empty storefronts and nothing to do for leisure or exercise.
The repercussions of the pandemic are not just health, but socialization and economic.
Menlo Park
With the current level of infection in San Mateo County and the Bay area we should all be going back to a full shelter in place.
We cannot stop the virus with this rate of infection, the low rate of quick turn around testing and minimal contact tracing.
I am not willing to see more deaths just so people can go to the gym or hair salon.
"Is there any logical reasons for keeping Costco with cases open and closing businesses that have no cases?"
Yes - it is a risk/benefit calculation.
What is being kept open are essential business and those businesses are required to enforce mask and social distancing to minimize the risk of transmission.
People have to eat but we do not have to go to the gym or to the hair salon.
The US is now having one preventable death every minute. Why has that somehow become acceptable?
The evidence is clear that the more human interacting, particularly indoors, the greater the risk of infection.
We can learn both from other countries/states successes and from history:
Or we can continue to have more people get sick and die.
France is an excellent example of a poor start followed by a lockdown and a very careful controlled reopening with extensive testing and tracing:
"But while the outbreak occurred primarily in only two parts of France, French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a severe, nationwide lockdown on March 16. And during that lockdown, the government put extensive testing and contact tracing in place. Almost exactly two months later, France mostly reopened. And for the last two and a half months, the country has functioned in a primarily open status with around 500 new cases per day and only about 450 deaths in the last month."
The US on the other hand paid the price of a patchy lockdown but received none of the benefits because the necessary and promised testing and tracing has not occurred.
A blindfolded public health system cannot stop this virus.
Here are the per capita death rates:
US 467 per million
France 463
Canada 236
World 86
Finland 59
Norway 47
Cuba 8
S.Korea 6
New Zealand 4
Vietnam 0
College Terrace
A couple of weeks ago, California first started recording 100 COVID-19 fatalities per day. This week, we hit 150 fatalities/day, just for California. COVID-19 is getting worse and poor social distancing is a big part of that. Some of the problem is employers who are not protecting their employees very well. Another big part of this is social gatherings at churches and restaurants and backyards. Younger people may not experience terrible symptoms, but they are spreading the disease to their parents who are making up that 150 fatalities/day number.
This is not the time to be selfish. Protect your family by obeying the social distancing and mask wearing rules. Do you hate your parents so much that you want them to die painfully?