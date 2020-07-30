PUBLIC AGENDA: Consideration of Foothills Park pilot program; discussion on fiber network expansion

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 3.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider the Parks and Recreation Commission's proposed pilot program to increase access to Foothills Park for nonresidents; discuss the Plan Bay Area 2050 Draft Blueprint and the Regional Housing Needs Allocation Process; and discuss the potential placement of the Caltrain sales tax measure on the Nov. 3 ballot. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, YouTube and Midpen Media's website. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to observe and discuss a presentation by Professor Richard Luthy on "One Water Resource Approach;" discuss the Fiber Network Expansion Project; and provide an update on the Activities to Facilitate Distributed Energy Resource Adoption and Integration plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, YouTube and Midpen Media's website. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.