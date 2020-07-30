Former Palo Alto City Councilman Grant Spaeth dies at 88

Grant Carl Spaeth, a former Palo Alto city councilman and past president of the United States Golf Association, died on July 28 at 88 years old. His wife, Lori Spaeth, said the cause was from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Born on June 27, 1932, in Oxford, Spaeth came to Palo Alto when his father, Carl Spaeth, was appointed dean of Stanford University's Law School in 1946. He attended Palo Alto High School, where he would gain the nickname "Biggie," a name some of his closest friends continue to know him by. As an undergraduate at Stanford University, he played for an NCAA championship winning golf team in 1953. He then pursued a law degree at Harvard University.

When he returned to Palo Alto, Spaeth co-founded the law firm of Spaeth, Blase, Valentine & Klein, where he practiced business law, according to Lori Spaeth. During his time as a lawyer, he also served on the Palo Alto City Council from 1967 to 1971.

"The council at that point was very split," said Larry Klein, a former Palo Alto mayor who worked with Spaeth at the firm for about a decade. "(In the) classic Palo Alto debate between who wanted to see more development versus less development, Grant was down the middle."

He also served his community on the boards of senior services nonprofit Avenidas and the Los Altos Library Endowment, according to Lori Spaeth.