Panel to shed light on whether Palo Alto should expand Foothills Park access tonight

The question of opening Foothills Park, a 1,400-acre wildlands open space preserve in the Santa Cruz Mountains, to residents of communities other than Palo Alto has been divisive for decades. Some have said that access is an equity issue that is long overdue while others claim opening it to all would lead to overuse and negative impacts to its wildlife and natural resources.

The panelists were selected by the Palo Alto Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Jeff Greenfield and Vice Chair Anne Warner Cribbs and Palo Alto city staff to represent a balance of expertise related to Foothills Park ecology, operations and access, Greenfield said in an email.

Hendrie brings decades of on-the-ground experience in the park's management and utilization; Von Feldt has worked with the city on restoration projects; Ardoin brings a scientific and analytical perspective and is a specialist in people-place relationships; Peterson specializes in technical analysis, preparation of biological studies and impact analysis; and Smith has been a longtime benefactor of the city's parks.

Five panelists with a range of expertise in social justice, habitat and wildlife sustainability, park support foundations and park management will participate, including Lester Hendrie, a former Foothills Park supervising ranger; Stanford University Professor Nicole M. Ardoin, director of the Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources at Stanford's School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences; Alex Von Feldt, executive director of Grassroots Ecology; Roger Smith, co-founder and director of Friends of the Palo Alto Parks; and Taylor Peterson, director of biological analysis with MIG, an environmental consulting firm.

"We are hopeful this discussion will result in greater depth of understanding and insight for our community regarding the varied perspectives and complexity of issues related to Foothills Park access," Greenfield said.

The panel speaking at tonight's Parks and Recreation Commission meeting could shed more empirical light on the benefits and pitfalls of opening the park.

Last November, the Parks and Recreation Commission supported a one-year pilot program that would have opened the park to nonresidents through the online purchase of passes with a cap of 50 per day to control crowds and a new policy for school field trips. An existing cap of 1,000 visitors per day would remain in place and residents would continue to visit the park for free.

Foothills Park is the only wildlands open space area within the city's boundaries that is not open to the general public. Arastradero Preserve and Palo Alto Baylands Preserve, the other two large open space areas, are both open to people from other cities.

Parks and Recreation Commissioners will take a more in-depth look at the ramifications of opening the exclusive open space to all