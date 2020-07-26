Caltrain's future in limbo after Santa Clara County defers tax measure

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to defer the decision for a Caltrain ballot measure to a special meeting on Aug. 6 — the last day to approve measures for the November ballot.
In the final item of a 10-hour meeting Tuesday, county lawmakers considered a proposed ballot measure for a one-eighth cent sales tax to prevent Caltrain from potentially shutting down. Caltrain officials said the tax would raise $100 million annually for 30 years to keep the transit agency afloat.
According to officials, $40 million would go directly to funding Caltrain operations.
The commuter railroad is at risk of shuttering after its ridership exponentially decreased due to the ongoing pandemic. In order to keep Caltrain running, sales tax measures need to be approved in the three counties it operates - San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. Last week, San Francisco County supervisors decided not to support a sales tax measure - putting Caltrain's future in limbo.
The proposed tax measure was supported by a coalition of local leaders — such as San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and San Francisco Mayor London Breed — who said "this is much needed and desired" in a joint statement Tuesday morning.
"For an agency dependent wholly on the voluntary annual contribution of transit agencies in each of the three partner counties, this approach provides Caltrain for the first time with a dedicated source of revenue," Liccardo said in a blog post Monday evening.
However, not everyone was on board with the proposed sales tax hike to save Caltrain.
"Putting a toss-up measure on the ballot that requires two-thirds (vote) — sending a mixed message about what it does or doesn't do — is a surefire way to lose a tough battle," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.
During the board meeting, Ruth Bernstein, CEO of EMC Research, shared two polls that showed the measure would fall short of the required two-thirds vote to pass.
A poll last month showed 65.6% of respondents would support such a measure, a slight increase from 63.5% in March 2019.
Of the dozen speakers during the marathon meeting, a handful supported the proposed measure.
"Our ability to keep this system running is at risk without this modest sales tax measure," said Caltrain board member Jeannie Bruins.
Bruins added that getting rid of Caltrain would "dump four lanes of traffic" onto Highway 101.
According to Caltrain, its ridership dropped 97% in April. Its total ridership in April plummeted from 1.59 million in 2019 to 38,858 this year. The transit agency relied on passenger fares for 70% of its budget.
The 156-year-old Caltrain commuter railroad reported that its June ridership increased from 1,500 per day to 3,200 per day.
Longtime riders on Wednesday said losing Caltrain would create a major disruption in their lives.
"It would be damn-near impossible to see my daughter," said Adrian Olage, a San Jose resident who uses Caltrain — among other public transit — to meet with his daughter in Madera.
Monica Mallon, a frequent Caltrain rider and transportation advocate, called the potential loss "devastating."
"I don't know if I would be able to afford to live in this area any more," she said.
Another challenge is determining which agency will manage Caltrain and potential new tax revenue sources. It's currently run by SamTrans in San Mateo County and some officials say that agency has mismanaged funds and lacks accountability in its governance.
A new plan unveiled Tuesday would direct revenue from the proposed tax measure into an escrow account controlled by the three-county Joint Powers Board that manages the Peninsula rail system, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Liccardo said Santa Clara and San Francisco counties provide the majority of annual funding to Caltrain, but SamTrans officials have no accountability to those taxpayers.
"It is intolerable for my city's and county's taxpayers to be told to simply ship $56 million annually to SamTrans staff, but not to worry our pretty little heads about longstanding inequities of governance when staff recommends how and where to spend that money," Liccardo wrote in a Medium post. "Nearly 3 million people who live outside of San Mateo County's borders pay taxes to support a highly staff-controlled agency without any elected representatives capable of hiring or firing that senior staff."
This article was originally published July 22 on San Jose Spotlight.
Midtown
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Caltrain is very convenient. However, it just too expensive as a daily commuter. It currently costs $16.50 per day to travel to San Francisco and back (but Caltrain has proposed to raise prices yet again).
I'm trying to compare it with other regional transportation systems. Thus far, Caltrain costs more to ride than every regional transportation system that I've looked at in this country. Moreover, Caltrain doesn't have the benefit of being part of the same regional mass transit corporation.
I would have hoped that electrification would lower the costs. However, I suspect that -- if anything -- costs will rise yet again. It will primarily become the regional transit system for those with the means to pay for it.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Caltrain at present is probably not a very utilized form of commuting. But it must be said that when things get back to normal traffic and commute, it will be very necessary not only for those who use it, but for anyone commuting north/south by other means to keep those other routes from getting more impacted.
I know several people who commute in regular times by Caltrain, very few of them go more than a few stops.
There are many employers who give incentives to employees who commute by Caltrain, including the City of Palo Alto.
Adobe-Meadow
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
SU has been building up it's RWC campus on the basis that people could go back and forth easily to PA. Google is also building up a presence in the Seaport Business complex. All part of RWC working on developing a ferry service up to SF as well as the Dumbarton crossing. All of which connect to Caltrain. You need to include these stakeholders in Caltrain to help offset costs.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
@Resident (of Another Palo Alto neighborhood)
Things are never going to get back to normal for Caltrain.
The pandemic has changed everything. People understand germ theory better than Caltrain management and are avoiding Caltrain like the plague. Even if we find a Covid-19 vaccine or develop herd immunity Caltrain is ill-adapted and totally unprepared for the next pandemic.
Caltrain ridership is down 95-97%. Most of the people who used to ride Caltrain have already purchased an automobile and have become accustomed to the convenience, utility, and safety they offer. Many others have discovered tele-work and no longer need Caltrain or an automobile to commute.
Postponing the Caltrain tax is not enough. We need emergency legislation to claw back the funds being wasted on this dead-end transportation technology. The recovered funds should be used to aid people who need help purchasing an automobile and to buy ride-share passes for people who are unable to drive.
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
"SU has been building up it's RWC campus on the basis that people could go back and forth easily to PA. Google is also building up a presence in the Seaport Business complex. All part of RWC working on developing a ferry service up to SF as well as the Dumbarton crossing. All of which connect to Caltrain. You need to include these stakeholders in Caltrain to help offset costs."
The problem is with the Stanford RWC campus and Seaport is that they're both nowhere near a Caltrain station.
And that's the big problem with Caltrain - the last mile problem. I've stated this again and again, but the peninsula is too spread out for Caltrain to really be an effective commuter train. It's designed to shuffle people to SF for work and back down south to go home. In that way, it's very much like NJTransit, which is designed to get people to their jobs in Manhattan and back home in New Jersey. But it's worse because parking is so crappy at the stations.
It does a terrible job for commuting to the peninsula or within the peninsula because it simply isn't designed to do that.
As long as we continue to be a suburban landscape, a fixed rail system will not work well unless we start building more density around each station. And I say this as a Caltrain rider who commuted to SF for work pre-pandemic. I'm fortunate to be walking distance to a Caltrain station, but most working people are not.
You can't be a residentalist and also support Caltrain. Just doesn't work.
Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
RWC - the Caltrain station is at the RWC Sequoia Station Shopping Center. There is a new, huge SU apartment complex across the street from the shopping center. All that is required is a shuttle from the SU complex to the Sequoia station. That is only a couple of blocks. M2 - do you ever go up to RWC? As to the Seaport Business complex there are tracks that go from that location up to El Camino. Getting that track set up with a shuttle train is the perfect answer. It is all there. Go look. As we speak the Port is gearing up for it's new roles.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
"RWC - the Caltrain station is at the RWC Sequoia Station Shopping Center. There is a new, huge SU apartment complex across the street from the shopping center. All that is required is a shuttle from the SU complex to the Sequoia station."
You know your transit system doesn't work when the private sector has to step up in this manner. I'm sure Stanford felt that road access was more important, which is why the campus itself is near 101.
"As to the Seaport Business complex there are tracks that go from that location up to El Camino. Getting that track set up with a shuttle train is the perfect answer. It is all there. Go look. As we speak the Port is gearing up for it's new roles."
Who's going to run that? I can make up imaginary solutions as well. Shuttle train? Seriously?
"M2 - do you ever go up to RWC?"
Yes. And more importantly, I have used quite a number of transit systems in the Bay Area and around the country. Commuting doesn't work well when more than two modes of transit are required. And the problem for the majority of folks, getting to Caltrain is already one mode as only a small minority of folks live near a Caltrain station, not to mention that VTA and Samtrans both provide terrible feeds to Caltrain stations.. Then hopping off Caltrain and getting on another mode of transit is another.
It's a fragile setup that pushes people to driving.
University South
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
The reason Caltrain costs riders more is that the public subsidies are very small (less than 30%). By contrast, taxes pay for about 90% of VTA. So comparing passenger charges is comparing apples and oranges.
Also, pre-pandemic, Caltrsin ridership had roughly tripled since day the introduction of Baby Bullets. It is silly to say it is not well utilized. Compare it to VTA or Samtrans.