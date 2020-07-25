News

Protesters rally against federal troops in Oregon and Oakland

Palo Alto event taking place at Embarcadero Road and El Camino Real

by Bay City News Service

Two rallies to support protesters in Portland, Oregon, are planned Saturday in the Bay Area, one in Palo Alto near Stanford University and the other in downtown Oakland.

The rally in Palo Alto is set for 1 p.m. at Embarcadero Road and El Camino Real, according to the group Wall of Moms Bay Area.

The second event will start at 7:30 p.m. at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at 14th Street and Broadway in Oakland, according to organizers that include the Wall of Moms Bay Area, Refuse Fascism Bay Area and Vigil for Democracy.

The Wall of Moms group is encouraging participants are encouraged to wear yellow and bring sunflowers. All must wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Reject secret federal police in our cities, and celebrate our right to gather peacefully and protest," the moms group Facebook page states.

Portland has seen nearly two months of protests since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Federal officers were sent by President Donald Trump to protect federal property in the city, but their presence has escalated tensions and drawn several other groups to the protests.

Wall of Moms groups formed in recent weeks after Trump announced he was sending federal troops to Democratic-led cities.

Comments

student
Stanford
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Trump loves sending his shock troops into cities that have Democratic mayors.

Have any of the real terrorists like the Boogaloos or KKK ever been tear gassed?

