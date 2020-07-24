PUBLIC AGENDA: Evaluation of auditing services proposals; discussion on Foothills Park residents-only policy

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 27.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is not scheduled to meet this week.

COUNCIL APPOINTED OFFICERS COMMITTEE ... The committee will evaluate four proposals for auditing services. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 950 2446 5768.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will hold a special meeting to discuss collective bargaining in closed session and fall opening plans in open session. The virtual meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission will hold a special meeting to discuss the residents-only policy for Foothills Park. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast at midpenmieda.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 979 3073 5263.