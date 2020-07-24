Guest Opinion: Now's not the time for full Foothills Park discussion

I formed two charities 14 years ago: Friends of the Palo Alto Parks, under the assumption that the city would not have enough money for our parks, and Mothers Against Murder (MAM), to assist victims of violent crime and their families.
The City Council is facing many major issues that are much more important than opening the Foothills Park preserve to all. Some major issues that the council has never addressed: the large number of auto break-ins that occur daily (it happened to me on July 20) and the increased thefts of catalytic converters from our climate-concerned citizens. In addition, gun violence also exists in our community and in the surrounding communities that have large numbers of Black and Hispanic citizens.
Few residents know of the shooting on Embarcadero Road in our town on June 10. Seven shots were fired at a young Black man at a stoplight. I met personally with the victim, who showed me the bullet holes in his car. Thankfully he was not murdered. Mothers Against Murder has offered a $10,000 reward to solve this outrageous act of violence in our city.
Days later, I attended the Black Lives Matter march and rally at our City Hall. Many presentations were made at the two-hour rally. There was no mention of the violent shooting at a Black man during the many presentations, to my great disappointment. Five speakers did mention opening up the preserve, to applause from the Bay Area crowd.
The front gate at the preserve has not been manned during the last 10 years due to budget cuts. So while there are many numbers expressed regarding usage and rejection of non-residents, the numbers do not have hard data and are pure guesses.
On Saturday, June 22, from 7:30 to 10 a.m., I conducted a survey at the gate of the cars entering the preserve. My question was, "Should we open up to park to other communities?"
No ranger was there during the time I was there and at least 50 bikers whizzed by the front gate.
A very fit Council member riding his bike, Eric Filseth, stopped to talk to me. He thanked me for doing this and asked about the results of my survey. The final result was 71% to keep the park as it is under the current policy.
The classic response to the survey was from a woman who is a frequent visitor to the preserve: "Don't ask me that question, ask the animals." I would love to be able to ask the animals. Clearly, additional visitors will not add anything to this beautiful one-of-a-kind preserve. There will be more cars, trash, 911 calls, wear and tear, fire danger, staff time and expense. We don't need crowds like Rancho San Antonio (a county preserve).
Why does a decision need to be made now, during these unprecedented times in our nation?
• We are in a severe recession, many of our local businesses are closed.
• The city is under enormous financial strain laying off 60 employees.
• The unfilled position of a head ranger has been frozen.
• Council meetings are now done on Zoom and not in person as we all would prefer.
• The parks and recreation departments have had their budgets slashed and also have closed park facilities. (For over a year, I have replaced — at my expense — damaged or missing Ping-Pong paddles and balls at Lytton Plaza twice a week due to lack of city funds.)
I feel there is much better use of our time, effort and limited money than bringing up this old issue of the preserve opening.
The preserve land was purchased from the Lee family at a favorable price in 1959 with the condition it would be preserved as open space. Our city contacted various of our neighboring cities to join in this expensive, wonderful and unique opportunity. All of the cities said, "Not me." This reminds me of the story of the Little Red Hen.
No other city on the Peninsula offers non-residents 34 parks open to all as Palo Alto does.
Some of these expensive treasures of our community are:
• Arastradero Preserve.
• Mitchell Park.
• Baylands Nature Preserve and Interpretive Center.
• Golf Course.
• Rinconada Park.
• Byxbee Park Preserve.
• Magical Bridge Playground.
These larger parks are used heavily by our neighbors, and most people feel that at any given time over 50% of the visitors would be non-residents. Palo Alto is a very good citizen to all of our neighbors.
This issue of opening Foothills Park has created very high emotions in our community. A recent letter to the council signed by various politicians and citizens states that it is "a crime punishable by jail time for non-residents to enter Foothills Park." In addition, there was a recent opinion column by Geoff Paulsen using the word "lynching." When the council delayed discussion of this issue, the emotions exploded. A commissioner resigned, and retired Judge LaDoris Cordell threatened a lawsuit if immediate action is not taken. This is not the Palo Alto way!
It makes no sense to be discussing this issue during these unusual times, especially when we have no solid data regarding the preserve. We should not allow this controversial issue to sneak into policy during this current explosive social climate, especially in the Zoom environment.
I feel strongly that this issue should be dropped at this time. This would be fair to all of the citizens of Palo Alto who may want to vote on this issue in the future.
As my wife, Judy, says, "The true residents of the preserve are the deer, bobcats, birds, wild turkeys, coyotes and racoons. We are the guests who must tread lightly."
I urge my fellow residents to contact the Council at [email protected] to ask that a fuller discussion of Foothills Park not be held now but after the current crises are over.
Roger Smith is the founding CEO of Silicon Valley Bank (now retired) and a board member of nonprofits. He can be emailed at [email protected].
Comments
Crescent Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Excellent points.
It's always good to remember that people from all cities can walk and bike into Foothills Park every day of the week and can drive in and park on weekdays. The restriction on weekend parking was never to exclude people by race - rather, it was to benefit those who taxed themselves to purchase the park versus the wealthier (!!!) nearby communities that opted not to pay.
It's vital that we address racial and economic injustice within our city and throughout the nation. The Foothills Park weekend parking lot issue is so tiny and irrelevant by comparison that we mustn't allow it to distract us from the real efforts needed.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
As a frequent visitor to the Preserve, I notice that it is being used much more now than say this time last year. I find that by 9.00 am on a Saturday morning, 95% of the official parking spots are filled and many cars are parking on the grass, as an indicator of just how much it is being used. I do not think that it is under-utilized and since nobody is at the gate until mid morning at weekends, I don't see how they know the number of visitors.
Thank you for counting the numbers, that is interesting.
However, one thing I do bring up because I think it is important to add this to your excellent opinion piece and that is the safety question. If a fire or other type of emergency were to break out in the park or in the nearby hills, it would be almost impossible to alert visitors since there is not good cell reception in the hills. Additionally, with one very windy road with steep hills and hundreds of bikes trying to leave the area in an emergency and with emergency vehicles trying to come up the hill, the results would be catastrophic.
Page Mill Road cannot handle more vehicles than it does at present on a busy weekend. From the point of view of the residents of the area alone, we cannot make that road more dangerous by adding more vehicles to it.
You have made excellent points in the opinion piece, thank you for doing that. My additional points I feel are just as important considerations.
Evergreen Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
What a nice opinion piece, no name calling or hyperbole; makes sense to me.
Surely the potential increased risk of fire and reduced ability to fight it and resulting impact in the flora and fauna of the park (a designated conservation area) must be evaluated accurately before jumping to any decision. (Not to mention nearby homes and structures)
Is the plan consultant with other city documents ?
The city council at the behest of city manager Shikada cut the fire department down to the bone as part of the grueling budget process this year.
is the actual cost of opening the park up in every sense going to be evaluated before a decision is made or are we going to plow ahead regardless of the potential effects ?
As the first poster above points out this could be a minuscule step in the right direction to fight racism and a giant leap in the wrong direction in conservation of
the natural world.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Do no harm to this Open Space Preserve.
The current limits for maximum daily use of 1000 people with limited parking must remain. Both limits are vital to keeping it a low key ecological preserve which has few amenities and one part time range. It’s a preserve and can’t become a country version of a crowded city park overflowing with loud energy.
The stinger is that though these limits are vital to preserve Foothill’s ecology and essence which is the highest priority, it means if access is opened to all, at times Palo Altans will be turned away from Foothill. Our one Open Space/Park that we ourselves cannot use. This is why we have the word irony.
Evergreen Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
BTW
Here is a link the the parks/rec commission agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting:
Web Link
Note there is a panel discussion under “business “ scheduled.
I could not find any mention of the panelists (unless it is the commissioners?)
or staff report associated with the item... maybe it will be posted later today?
Hasn’t the commission already voted on the matter? What is the purpose of the panel ???
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Actually Roger since you and your cohorts are the ones who changed Lytton Plaza to your specification which arguably was anti-first amendment anti-free-speech You should be leading the charge to make up for the additional costs of opening foothills park
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
>> It’s a preserve and can’t become a country version of a crowded city park overflowing with loud energy.
This is a key point which the "open it up" folks apparently are unwilling to take seriously. FHP was never intended to be that kind of "park". We already have and use Rinconada and Mitchell parks for that, and, share the space and noise with people from all over. In normal times, the activity, noise, and energy level at those parks is very high.
Seriously, if the park can't be maintained as a *quiet* city resource, let's sell it to MidPen for use as an Open Space preserve. FHP hasn't been a budget priority ever for the pro-development majority we have now on PACC. Let's let MidPen downscale it, remove the barbecues (fire season starts too early now anyway), and keep it as a quiet preserve.
Charleston Meadows
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I was at the park this morning. Not crowded at all. If no one is
being turned away (no guard at gate), why is this even an issue.
People with way too much time on their hands trying to fix a problem that doesn't appear to exist.
Community Center
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I agree with the opinion piece. I particularly liked that it pointed out the great parks that we share with our neighbors. The park is open to anyone coming by bike. This is just another distraction issue. We have so many problems to solve in Palo Alto. This is not an issue and should not consume Palo Alto employee or council time.
Crescent Park
50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Roger, thank you for this terrific opinion piece. You are an informed user of the park, as well as other available open space places in Palo Alto. This is not an issue for now, but can be decided by voters at another time. We have much more important budget necessities at this time.
Also, has there been mention of the current bathroom situation. It is in need of some maintenance and if we open up the park to greater numbers it needs to be enlarged. Money we do not have right now.