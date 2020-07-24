On again, off again: State's watchlist creates uncertainty for businesses

Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement last week that counties on the state's coronavirus "watchlist" had to tighten their restrictions gave whiplash to certain Santa Clara County businesses that had just reopened on July 13.
With 37 of California's 58 counties under monitoring, it also raised huge questions about what will happen when a county gets off the watchlist — questions that Santa Clara County health leaders so far are unable to answer.
Santa Clara County found itself on the state Department of Public Health watchlist for the second time last week after a rise in hospitalizations. Because it remained on the watchlist for more than three days, the county had to order hair and nail salons and other businesses to end their indoor operations on July 15.
As of Monday, July 20, the county was off the watchlist. On Wednesday, it was back on due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Weekly asked county health leaders how they would decide to reopen businesses, given the on-again-off-again nature of being on the watchlist, but they refused to answer repeated inquiries.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian said he has no illusions about what the county will be charged with doing in the weeks and months ahead, nor what the pain to communities, schools and businesses will be.
"It has been clear from the outset of the pandemic that we are going to have to work through all of this with an ever-changing set of circumstances," he said by phone on Wednesday. "All of us are looking for certainty" but the coronavirus is uncharted ground.
The government and the state have struggled with whether to take actions on a county-by-county basis, a state basis or a blend of both, he said.
"The watchlist is particularly unsettling," he said.
Santa Clara County has a low hospitalization rate compared to other areas of the state, so even a modest uptick equates to a significant percentage, which places the county back on the watchlist, he said.
"We're going to be whipsawed a bit by the state. Folks were told they can open nail and hair salons and fitness centers on Monday and then closed again on Wednesday. This whiplash works a terrible hardship on businesses," he said.
Judy Kleinberg, president of the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, said the revolving door of health orders and the layers of state and county rulings are the source of great frustration for businesses and damaging to morale.
"Each business that has been able to open in a limited way has made commitments to workers and made financial outlays to accommodate the health restrictions, and then their plans have been abruptly changed. The tolerance for these abrupt changes is wearing thin with really no one to blame," she said.
"The 'we're all in this together' mantra is barely resonating at this point when some businesses are open, even partially, or are out on the street, and others are open, then closed, then open outside — and others aren't allowed to open at all," she said in an email.
While Santa Clara County is on the watchlist, San Mateo County is not, which also presents challenges.
"If there is any confusion, it's that neighboring counties have different rules, which undercuts confidence in the reasoning for backtracking on the reopening," she said. "We started with a coordinated response of all seven counties, and all businesses were in the same boat and the messaging was consistent. Now there are mixed messages and businesses can't function without certainty and a modicum of predictability," she said.
Kleinberg favors regional decisions rather than county-by-county ones.
"I would re-establish the regional approach to have all Bay Area counties following the same rules and same timeline," Kleinberg said. "The difference from one county to another in terms of the watchlist is only due to the existence of political boundaries. That's just not how the Bay area functions socially or economically."
Simitian believes it's important for the state and counties to pick a set of metrics and stick with them.
"There is going to be this continual tension between economic activity and protecting people's health. Asking public health officers to thread that needle is going to take a lot of care."
Comments
University South
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
The big problem is the lack of enforcement. There is no penalty for not following the rules. The police are invisible.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The original intention of the 3 week shelter in place was to flatten the curve. The curve was flattened, 4 months later, it is still flattened. The shelter in place is not lifted. Something very wrong here.
Herd immunity is now rarely discussed. Other countries have seemingly flattened the curve and now appear to have herd immunity as their monthly death rates are at normal levels.
We are no longer discussing things like flattening the curve or herd immunity. Why is this? Why are we not returning to a more open lifestyle? If the numbers are being falsely reported with positive retests of asymptomatic retests and the hospitalizations in our area increase because of importing patients from other areas, can this be the fault of SCC residents who have been obeying the rules?
Why are we not discussing these things? Why are we being forced to isolate outside our own households? Why are the authorities not taking more notice of mental health issues of isolation?
Please tell us what the aim of the shelter in place is at this stage, 4 1/2 months later? Even the common flu has many deaths each year. We do not isolate for the common flu. A vaccine, if found by the end of the year, will not be available to everyone for quite some time, remember how long it took tests to be available! A vaccine, if found by the end of the year, will not be 100% effective. The flu shot is not 100% effective for everyone.
This virus will be with us until it is defeated, if at all, and it may be defeated by herd immunity. We can't stay isolated for ever.
Give us back our ability to lead reasonably normal lives. We cannot protect against death on the roads by telling us not to drive, instead we are told to wear seatbelts, obey traffic laws, don't drink and drive, and allowed to drive. In the same way, we need to be given the ability to lead our normal lives albeit with similar types of sensible precautions.
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Herd immunity is no longer discussed because it is fake news. We are not going to have herd immunity until most residents are vaccinated. Until then, careful social distancing and mask wearing and sheltering-in-place is the new normal.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Judy Kleinberg has not lived in Palo Alto for some time; she lives in San Mateo County.
Santa Clara County is on the watch list because parts of San Jose have high degrees of infection. The rate of infection as a percentage of those tested is rising, so no the curve is not getting flattened yet.
University South
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Resident of another neighborhood,
Cases have surged since people started disregarding wearing of masks and social distancing.
You are trying to spread false information. Please minimize your contact with other people. It is the contact between people that has caused the upswing in California, including Santa Clara County.
Unless people become more careful, there will be a more severe lockdown. The people in Italy crushed the virus (with some help from police), Americans have failed so far because they cannot follow basic precautions that every other deveiped country has.