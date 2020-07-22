Arts

The Corner Laughers bring bright indie-pop to online concert

Local band marks release of latest album with performance presented by the Menlo Park Library

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 22, 2020, 9:31 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local band The Corner Laughers will perform an acoustic online concert presented by the Menlo Park Library on July 25. Photo by Aaron Rubin.

If a summer breeze could be made into music, it just might be a track by the Corner Laughers. The Redwood City-based indie-pop band's original songs are layered with brightness in every sense: warm, dreamy vocals, thoughtful lyrics and an all-around joyful energy, even on more wistful tracks. The Corner Laughers will play a free online concert on July 25, 1 p.m. presented by the Menlo Park Library.

The lineup features lead singer/songwriter and ukulele player Karla Kane (who also puts her writing skills to work as Arts & Entertainment Editor for this news organization), Khoi Huynh, who switches off between bass, piano and guitar, Charlie Crabtree on drums and KC Bowman on guitar.

The Corner Laughers released their latest album, "Temescal Telegraph," on June 5, though when band members were planning the release, little did they know it would bump up against shelter-in-place orders, according to an interview with the TheSixFifty.com. Even so, the band managed to complete filming a video together for one of the tracks, "The Accepted Time," just ahead of the shutdown.

"The Accepted Time," by The Corner Laughers.

The band, which has been together for over a decade, has said that their sound has evolved over time, drawing on various genres, with "Temescal Telegraph" mixing indie-pop and folk rock, and maybe here and there, there's also a subtle twang of blues and little bursts of rhythmic '60s pop — fitting for a band with such strong Bay Area roots.

For more information, visit menlopark.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

The Corner Laughers bring bright indie-pop to online concert

Local band marks release of latest album with performance presented by the Menlo Park Library

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 22, 2020, 9:31 am

If a summer breeze could be made into music, it just might be a track by the Corner Laughers. The Redwood City-based indie-pop band's original songs are layered with brightness in every sense: warm, dreamy vocals, thoughtful lyrics and an all-around joyful energy, even on more wistful tracks. The Corner Laughers will play a free online concert on July 25, 1 p.m. presented by the Menlo Park Library.

The lineup features lead singer/songwriter and ukulele player Karla Kane (who also puts her writing skills to work as Arts & Entertainment Editor for this news organization), Khoi Huynh, who switches off between bass, piano and guitar, Charlie Crabtree on drums and KC Bowman on guitar.

The Corner Laughers released their latest album, "Temescal Telegraph," on June 5, though when band members were planning the release, little did they know it would bump up against shelter-in-place orders, according to an interview with the TheSixFifty.com. Even so, the band managed to complete filming a video together for one of the tracks, "The Accepted Time," just ahead of the shutdown.

The band, which has been together for over a decade, has said that their sound has evolved over time, drawing on various genres, with "Temescal Telegraph" mixing indie-pop and folk rock, and maybe here and there, there's also a subtle twang of blues and little bursts of rhythmic '60s pop — fitting for a band with such strong Bay Area roots.

For more information, visit menlopark.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.