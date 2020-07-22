Greg Tanaka, Palo Alto's leading fiscal hawk, seeks another four years on City Council

Greg Tanaka, a tech CEO who over the past four years has established himself as the City Council's most vocal fiscal hawk, announced Wednesday that he will seek a second council term.
Tanaka, who served on the Planning and Transportation Commission before joining the council in 2016, has been a consistent and persistent critic of the council's budget decisions. He is frequently the sole dissenter on expenditures that his colleagues view as routine, including utility contracts and street repairs. He was one of two council members who voted against the budget that the council approved in June (along with Lydia Kou), which cut about $40 million in expenditures. He was also the sole dissenter of last year's budget, which is ultimately adopted by the council majority.
The College Terrace resident has regularly challenged city staff on issues relating to budget and staffing, often citing his own independent research or pointing to examples from other cities. He argued at an April meeting that the city has "too many chiefs" in its management ranks and urged the council to pursue a "span of control" study, consistent with the wishes of the city's largest union, Service Employees International Union, Local 521.
On this issue, as on many others over the years pertaining to finances, he found himself in a lonely position on the council as he criticized city staff for what he perceived as excessive spending on public communications, public art projects and utility programs. During recent budget talks, he repeatedly lamented that the city has too many people working in "PR (public relations)" and questioned whether the city should be spending hundreds of thousands on a "fingerprint," a reference to digital artwork that the city had commissioned for its future public-safety building. He has pushed staff and his colleagues to defer capital projects, such as the new police building and a proposed new fire station at Mitchell Park, an area in which he found numerous allies but little success.
Tanaka acknowledged his status as the council's dissenter-in-chief in a September 2018 meeting, when he accused his colleagues of having "no backbone to stick to the budget."
"I hate being the 8-1 vote all the time. No one else seems to care," Tanaka said at that meeting (the council had since reduced the number of seats from nine to seven). "That's what we have to do, otherwise we're burning our city. We are burning future generations. We are hollowing out the city now by not sticking to the budget."
Tanaka cemented his status as the council's regular odd man out in January, when the council was selecting a vice mayor and found itself in a 3-3 deadlock. Tanaka abstained from the vote and the stalemate was only resolved when Councilwoman Alison Cormack deferred to Tom DuBois, who was subsequently elected vice mayor. He was also the only dissenting vote on the city's decision in 2019 to pursue a business tax (an effort that the council halted when the pandemic hit) and, more recently, on approving the new lease with the Palo Alto Unified School District for space in the Cubberley Community Center.
On land-use issues, Tanaka has been generally aligned with council members who favor more permissive growth policies, including Mayor Adrian Fine, Councilwoman Liz Kniss and Cormack. His campaign has received financial support from numerous developers, including limited liability companies associated with prominent developers Thoits Brothers, Sand Hill Property Company and Sal Giovanotto in the second half of 2019, according to financial disclosures.
In announcing his plans for reelection, Tanaka touted his experience in dealing with city finances. His announcement touted his work as the Council's Finance Committee chair to "eliminate wasteful spending" and acknowledged his role as "frequently the lone vote against unaffordable staff raises." More so than his colleagues, Tanaka expressed frustrations last month with the fact that the city's largest labor union will be receiving 3% raises in December, the city's budget deficit notwithstanding.
He told this news organization that if re-elected, his overarching priority will be dealing with the economic fallout from the pandemic, an effort that he said will take years. This includes assisting struggling businesses; finding new ways to provide services to residents at a time of plummeting revenues; and addressing the changing work patterns, as more employees work remotely and office space is left vacant.
"I think there’s some really deep ramifications that can happen from that, and given my experience on the planning commission and my experience with retail, this is why I felt compelled to run for another term," said Tanaka, whose company, Percolata, specializes in data analytics for the retail sector.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing shutdown upended the local economy, Tanaka often talks about the challenges that local businesses and residents are experiencing. He has repeatedly voted against raising the city's utility rates, adjustments that invariably proceeded despite his opposition.
Before serving on the planning commission, Tanaka volunteered in the College Terrace Residents Association, where he served as president. He was also a member of the Infrastructure Blue Ribbon Commission, which helped develop the City Council's plan for infrastructure priorities. The council is now in the midst of moving ahead with that plan, which the California Avenue business district garage now under construction and the city preparing to break ground in the coming months on a new bike bridge over U.S. Highway 101 and on the new police building (which would go up next to the garage once the structure is built).
In his announcement, Tanaka cited the city's ongoing challenges, namely a public health emergency, that has precipitated an economic emergency. These challenges, he said, "call for experienced leadership, and sensible spending at a time of limited resources."
"I hope to continue to serve Palo Alto and make City Hall work for all residents, as we work together to preserve and improve Palo Alto's future," Tanaka said in the announcement.
Tanaka is competing for one of four seats that will be up for grabs in November. He and two other incumbent council members — Mayor Adrian Fine, Councilwoman Lydia Kou — are all eligible to see fresh four-year terms. Kou has also declared her intention to seek a fresh term. Councilwoman Liz Kniss is terming out at the end of the year.
Other candidates in the race are former Mayor Pat Burt, attorney Rebecca Eisenberg, attorney Steven Lee, teacher Greer Stone; Planning and Transportation Commission Chair Cari Templeton; and planning Commissioner Ed Lauing.
Tanaka's business model is having businesses spy on its customer, towards building surveillance society, run by big business.
In my personal encounters with him, he seems to have zero compassion.
For a tech guy, he does not seem particularly good in math.
He panders to the far right and quasi-libertarians.
I admire the fact he has good balance, enough to ride a motorized skateboard -- and the sense to wear a helmet - -but on the other hand I have a photo of him riding his skateboard down the halls of Cubberley right past a NO SKATEBOARDING sign, which apparently doesn't apply to him.
Why does he hold office hours in the pantry of the old Cubberley High cafeteria -- he's odd, part and parcel --?!
GS references above Tanaka's odd stance about the Percent for Art program at the new police station: Peter Wegner has more talent in his little finger than Greg Tanaka has in his entire foot.
We need an artist on council to balance all the yes-people, tech-people and cliches.
You said it: "odd man out". Odd man, hopefully out of office.
Let's compare Liz Kniss and Greg Tanaka.
I have no idea how Greg Tanaka got into power, other than he rode the wave of a very powerful special interest, Downtown interests i.e. the developers, as GS notes and lists above.
How could a guy abstain from voting for mayor (unless, unlikely, he did what he did to clear the way for Alison to do what she did, look classy by folding)?
Liz Kniss on the other hand, ultmate politician. I don't agree with her half the time but I admire her, she has a certain charm. Amazing.
The one other thing I give Greg credit for, besides being good on a skateboard, I mention above, is that in 2009 or 2010 he came to the Public Art Commission winter party at Bryant Street Gallery - ironic, since he more recently is among it's enemies.
If we have to have an incumbent, I hope its Lydia.
My favorite newcomer is Rebecca Eisenberg who challenges status quo because she was Elizabeth Warren's protegee at Harvard Law.
Who did Tanaka study with?
I've attended his office hours and I gotta say- Tanaka really makes the City work for us. Tanaka has been consistently taking time out every single Sunday to hold office hours. He truly listens to everybody's opinion because he represents us. Tanaka is who we need right now to get us on the right path to economic recovery.
Another 4 years? Yes, please! Tanaka for another 4!
I'm 18 and I will be voting for the first time this November. Greg Tanaka is the clear frontrunner here -- a council member who listens to his constituents and is able to have a level head in dealing with our budget. All of those are extremely important, and even more so with the COVID-19 pandemic. I don't know of any other Councilmember who holds office hours for two every Sunday. Tanaka is a dedicated politician and father, I'm inspired and am so glad that in my first time voting for a council member, it will be for Councilman Tanaka.
Thank goodness someone is trying to mind the store. Thanks for running Greg. Get with it other city council members. How can you possibly give raises at this time? Time to let some people go if you can't figure out how not to give raises. No more multi year union contracts. No more hiring. Time to think about your residents instead of unionized public employees.
Commenting 4 times doesn't make your comments 4 times as valid, just a helpful note of advice.
Glad to see Tanaka running. very open about issues and willing to reach out to constituents. not sure if I've seen the same about other council members.
Thrilled to hear this! Hope he keeps up the good work.
It is rare to find someone fiscal responsible to tax payers and sensible to the silent majority in the community these days. Yes to Greg.
Glad to see this. I’ve followed Tanaka since he was first elected.i like his pragmatic style. He gets things done and makes decisions based on the data.
I will say it again and again. A councilmember who actually cares about the residents. I met with Greg a few months ago as a concerned parent who does not support the distribution of flavored tobacco products. Greg listened to me empathetically and took action to protect our children.
Thank you for running again Greg. When watching council meetings, I see how you are the only councilmember consistently prepared and ready to speak out and challenge the norm. You have my vote.
Yes!! Tanaka is what this city needs: logic and a strong reliance on the facts.
As a first time voter, I am really excited to be able to choose Tanaka. He takes the time to listen to all Palo Altans regardless of age.
I support Rebecca Eisenberg and I support Lydia Kou. I really want Councilmembers who put residents first and an end to the Build-baby-build contingent that made the train wreck from the pandemic so much worse. I once voted for Kniss long ago, but the way Fine deceived the voters in the way he didn't report his campaign contributions (according to the FPPC), and Kniss did the same (although she is still in review by FPPC, wonder why it's taking so long), and the way she regularly sided with developers against residents, I hope she leaves politics altogether. Like Greg Scharff in the past, she says whatever to get elected, then would side with developers.
Because we do not have rank choice voting, I may just bullet vote for Kou and Eisenberg. But I may also vote for Tanaka IF I think there will be a resident-focused majority. I think Tanaka was often the only person willing to stand up against everyone else on either side of issues and be completely honest and reflective. Way back before there was a referendum at Maybell, Tanaka (on the planning commission) warned that residents were going to be unhappy if they just approved things as is, and he was the only one at City Hall who saw the rancor coming. He was the only one on the commission who listened. We do need someone who is fiscally careful, as Tanaka is (as opposed to "fiscal conservatives" who are NOT).
Tanaka is capable of listening and being thoughtfully pragmatic. We desperately need a resident-focused majority for the FIRST time, so we need at least 2 councilmembers who are unequivocally resident-focused. Sorry, I don't know why Burt gets called a "residentialist."
I'm very concerned that without ranked choice voting, we will have vote-splitting again. I hope the candidates running as residentialists will self-assess their chances at a certain point and bow out so that they don't ensure we get another useless caustic developer-ist majority.
This guy has always seemed off to me.
Yes, you can cut city spending and rely on the private sector for development. I believe that's Tanaka's ideology, based on his real estate developer support (some of which he failed to disclose, don't forget, leading to that fine by the state campaign ethics commission) and his consistent rallying cry against even the most widely-agreed-upon spending measures.
But then what? Palo Alto gets hoards of new office space and no affordable housing. The government, there to protect its citizens, suddenly has no teeth to prevent private interests from reigning. The point of city council is to work for a better Palo Alto, not to strip Palo Alto of as many services as possible. Cutting spending is not a vision. It's a tactic - to what end, I'm not sure.
I admire that Greg has office hours and listens to citizens, and I have many friends who appreciate his dedication to fiscal responsibility. But everyone can get on board with eliminating "excessive spending." The problem is that Greg Tanaka seems to view ALL spending as excessive. I would challenge him to talk about the investments he wants to make in our community, not just the line items he can't wait to eliminate.
I'm all for a rebel but when you find yourself the sole dissenter over and over again on a politically heterogenous council, you aren't playing devil's advocate anymore - you're just a barrier to real progress.