Mayor faces blowback from colleagues after declaring city's support for advancing Caltrain tax measure

The regional debate over funding for Caltrain swept through Palo Alto on Monday, when Mayor Adrian Fine submitted a letter of support for a tax measure to pay for the rail service, only to have his colleagues disavow his position.
Fine, who has often tweeted in support of funding Caltrain, wrote to Norman Yee, president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, on Monday, July 20, expressing strong support for Caltrain's effort to enact a 1/8 cent sales tax in the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara.
"The city of Palo Alto understands that, in the absence of significant ridership gains, Caltrain is likely to run out of operating funds before the end of the year," Fine wrote. "Given the urgent need to identify new funding, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors must support an urgency ordinance for a 1/8-cent sales tax on the November 2020 ballot."
Fine's letter, which he submitted "on behalf of the city of Palo Alto," surprised some of his colleagues on the City Council, who have yet to discuss or take any positions on the possible measure. The future of the proposed ballot measure remains in flux, with member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors declining to bring it to a vote. The board members cited concerns about Caltrain's governance structure and questions about how the funding would be spent.
The measure needs to win approval from the boards of all three counties – San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara – as well as four transit agencies before it could be sent to the voters. This week, supervisors from the three counties have been in talks with local officials about possible alternatives, including one that would give each of the three counties more control over the revenues that the tax generates. Under the current system, the San Mateo County Transit District administers the rail service.
Palo Alto Councilwoman Liz Kniss and Vice Mayor Tom DuBois each told this news organization that they had been in discussions with county supervisors. Neither of them had taken a position on the ballot measure, noting that they do not know what the measure will look like.
Kniss, a former member of the Caltrain board, called the tax issue "controversial" and said she was surprised to learn on Monday about Fine's letter declaring the city's support for placing the measure on the ballot.
"The issue has to do with not only the 1/8 of a cent, but it also has to do with governance and with where the 1/8 of a cent may end up," Kniss said. "Different entities have very different ideas about how that should be spent."
DuBois went a step further and submitted his own letter to Yee, disavowing the idea that Fine's letter represents a council position.
"Despite its claims, the letter represents the position of Mayor Fine individually and does not carry any more weight than the position of any other member of our City Council," DuBois wrote. "If it is represented to be more than an individual position, then the letter would be contrary to the authority of the mayor under our city charter."
DuBois wrote that he believes that "we need both stable funding for Caltrain and governance changes" but noted that the placement of the tax on the ballot is not an issue that the council has discussed. He recommended in his letter that the Caltrain board "engage with the cities along the corridor to explore the best response to the impacts of COVID-19 emergency on their capital and strategic plans and whether this presents an opportunity to accelerate Caltrain modernization and prepare Caltrain for greater success as we return to normal."
DuBois said he had spoken to Caltrain board members and Santa Clara County supervisors about the various issues surrounding the potential ballot measure earlier on Monday and found Fine's assertion that the city has a position "awkward."
DuBois also told this news organization that it was clear to him that Fine's letter went well beyond simply encouraging the San Francisco supervisors to put the measure on the ballot. The letter, he said, suggested that Palo Alto supports the tax measure.
"To me, it was very clear it was a policy change. It said, 'I support enacting a tax on Palo Alto residents.' We usually have a big discussion about taxes. … The mayor doesn't just decide to tax the residents – that's not the way our city charter works," DuBois said.
When asked why he submitted a letter, Fine pointed to the city's legislative guidelines, a broad set of positions that guide the city's lobbying efforts. Council policies allow the mayor to submit letters in support of legislation that is consistent with these policies, particularly when it's an urgent matter and the council is not available to meet and discuss the issue (the Palo Alto council is currently on its summer recess, which ends on Aug. 2).
While the guidelines include some positions that can be seen as consistent with the pro-tax position ("supporting local and regional public transportation"), it also includes other statements that could be used to justify insistence on governance reforms as part of the funding measure (one is "protect and increase local government discretion").
"The city's position is clear. (This is) just more residentialist-manufactured dispute," Fine said in a text message, referring to the group of council members who favor slow city-growth policies. (Fine declined a request for an interview.)
Despite his assertions, the city's position on the tax is far from clear. And it's not just the "residentialists" who have a problem with his letter. While DuBois and Councilwoman Lydia Kou are often associated with this faction, Kniss is not. She told this news organization that she wished Fine had checked with his colleagues before submitting the letter on the city's behalf.
"I was not happy to not be notified ahead of time," Kniss said.
Kou, who often clashes with Fine over policies, noted neither the council nor the public have had a chance to weigh in on the tax measure and criticized his action as lacking transparency.
"I'm sure a lot of people are in support of Caltrain and making sure it's there and so forth, including myself, but circumventing the process is not the way to do it," Kou said. "This is something that needs to be discussed in public. … If it's that important, he should have called a special meeting and notified the public and made sure people knew about it."
City Manager Ed Shikada told this news organization that the letter -- which was drafted by city staff -- was issued under the pressure of a deadline and also did not advocate for the tax itself, only for the placement of the issue on the ballot.
"This does not presume the outcome of the City Council discussing and deciding whether to support a measure once on the ballot," Shikada said in an email. "Our staff-recommended language should have been clearer on that point."
But while the letter doesn't explicitly state that Palo Alto supports the tax, it is far from neutral on the matter. It asserts that Palo Alto was "excited to learn" about polls showing increasing voter support for a possible tax and states, "We cannot let this opportunity to secure Caltrain's future go by."
"This is an opportunity to save Caltrain and at the same time create revenue to improve it, tripling ridership and making the system more affordable and accessible for everyone," the letter states.
Shikada also pointed to the continued negotiation underway on the issue of governance.
"We hope that these negotiations are successful and that voters will have the opportunity to support the continued operation of this critical transportation service," Shikada said in an email.
This was the second time that Fine has been criticized by his council colleagues for allegedly misrepresenting their positions. In January, he submitted a letter on city stationery in support of Senate Bill 50 -- a proposal that would have mandated cities to relax zoning standards to enable the development of more housing -- without specifying that he was speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the entire council. (The measure was later defeated in the state Senate.) He subsequently clarified that he was only speaking for himself.
Comments
Greater Miranda
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Adrian Fine is disrespectful to residentialists and to all city residents and his Council colleagues by not respecting the process for gathering input from the Council. He is not showing the needed maturity to be on the council or to be mayor.
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Of course Adrian Fine thinks that a regressive taxation system that requires residents to foot the bill for costs created by our largest employers is the best approach.
Palo Alto is the ONLY city of our size and usage that has ZERO business tax. Every neighboring and similarly situated city, including Menlo Park, Mountain View, Los Altos, Atherton, Redwood City, Los Gatos, Cupertino, Sunnyvale, and Saratoga require their largest businesses and biggest employers to contribute *something* to the city to pay for the public services these businesses use. San Francisco has so many different businesses taxes tailored to companies and employers of every size, industry, and location that the business of collecting these taxes creates a city department, and that department is the most profitable and revenue-producing than all city departments combined.
But here in Palo Alto --due to the intentional policy decisions made by all 7 members of our current city council, led by Mayor Adrian Fine -- we are the one city to require residents to pay for everything, and our businesses, landlords, commercial developers, real estate tycoons, and multi-billion-dollar international employers like HP, Varian, and Palantir are given a fully subsidized free ride.
The fact that our city council continues to exempt our largest employers from taxation is doubtlessly one of the reasons that larger and larger employers continue to seek to move their corporate headquarters to our tax haven city of Palo Alto.
Accordingly, it is the city council's intentional tax policy that has created -- and that continues to worsen -- our record-setting, unsustainable, toxic ratio of jobs-to-employed-residents of approximately 4 to 1. This shameful imbalance of city usage means that 20% of the people who use the city -- our residents -- pay for the entire costs of running our city, including the 80% of usage -- including traffic, congestion, parking woes, public spaces, utilities services, and first responder services including fire fighters -- generated by the 4/5ths of the occupants of our city during the day who leave to go to their homes at night. This 20% -- a percentage that never would be so low had our city council acted with integrity and foresight over the past several decades -- pays for everything.
And when there are more bills to pay, our leadership continues to expect residents to pay them, even when the costs so obviously are due to the tech giants and car companies who offer up our city amenities as perks to their employees without contributing one slim dime to city coffers. This approach goes beyond being outdated -- it never should have existed in the first place. Yet this is what the city council continues to bring.
Time and time again, the city council had opportunity to put a business tax on the ballot, but it refused. The proposed business tax could have -- and should have -- contained generous carve-outs to exempt all retail, restaurants, small businesses, and even medium-sized businesses (including, for example, companies with fewer than 500 employees and/or less than $500 million in annual revenues) so that only the Hewlett-Packards, Palantirs, and Teslas would be taxed. But the City Council refused to present such a wholly reasonable and pro-resident measure to the voters for their consideration.
The fact that so many of our city council members work for these same companies to whom they offer these tax exemptions fosters distrust between our residents and government, and may be connected with the council's decades-long refusal to act like all its neighbors and tax large businesses. Mayor Fine, for example, splits his time between his virtually unpaid job as Mayor of this City and his full time paid job as head of marketing at Ford Motor Company's Palo Alto office near Stanford Research Park. Which employer is he serving when he continues to move costs created by Ford to payments required to be made by residents?
(This is one of the many reasons that I strongly support requiring City Council positions to be full time roles to eliminate conflicts of interest, to be paid a market-rate public servant salary of approximately $150,000 to $170,000 (as opposed to the $400,000 paid to our current city manager).)
It's too little too late to hear weak objections from the other city council members, throwing the mayor under the bus while they are equally guilty in their refusal to require our largest employers and commercial developers to pay *anything* into city coffers (much less, to pay their fair share). All seven of them are to blame for their intentional decision to put all of the city's costs on residents and to give all businesses - no matter how large - a free ride fully subsidized by the rest of us. That they didn't somehow see this coming as the unavoidable consequence of their poor planning and irresponsible tax decisions is no one's fault but their own. Palo Alto deserves a fresh start. It is time for a change in leadership.
University South
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Maybe City Council shouldn't have taken 6 weeks off in the middle of a health and financial crisis.
Meanwhile, people are lined up inches apart in line for ice cream on University Avenue and kids are playing with abandon at playgrounds with CLOSED signs on locked gates.
It is going to be a long fall and winter if this lack of compliance with social distancing and mask wearing continues.
Downtown North
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Shouldn’t Palo Alto mayor Adrian Fine instead recuse himself on this issue since his job is predicated on the notion that private corporate behemoths like his employer Ford Motors replace and privatize CalTrain with its fleet of self-driving cars? Fine likely has in his contract a huge bonus the day CalTrain goes belly up.
Is he supporting an initiative or trying to derail an ideal?
Midtown
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Yet another reason to vote Fine off Council in November.