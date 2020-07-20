Elected officials release statement calling for voters to decide Caltrain funding

A joint statement issued by seven elected officials calls for letting voters decide on funding for the Caltrain service between the South Bay and San Francisco.
The statement — released Sunday by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, State Sen. Jerry Hill, Assemblymen Kevin Mullin and Marc Berman, San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine and Belmont Vice Mayor Charles Stone — responds to resistance last week by San Francisco supervisors to putting a sales tax measure on the ballot.
Caltrain has seen ridership drop steeply during the COVID-19 pandemic and there are fears that its financial struggles could halt the service.
Supporters have pinned their hopes of bolstering Caltrain on a dedicated sales tax assessed in San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.
"For almost a year, negotiations have been aimed at helping riders by getting Caltrain firmly funded," the statement says. "It has no source of its own money, the farebox only brings in 70 percent of its operating costs coupled with annual operating costs from the three member counties, and year to year the riders are at risk of the line shutting down. Now, at one minute to midnight, the train is really in danger of not showing up at the station."
San Mateo County supervisors and the San Mateo County Transit District, or SamTrans, which operates Caltrain for the Peninsula Joint Powers Board, have approved putting the measure on November ballots in the region. But the boards of supervisors in San Francisco and Santa Clara counties and the leaders of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority also must agree.
Supervisor Shamann Walton, who is San Francisco's representative on the Joint Powers Board, said Wednesday the fact that Caltrain is operated by SamTrans presents a problem.
"(That) means San Francisco voters and San Francisco leadership don't actually make decisions as to what happens with the funds," Walton said. "But yet we pay millions of dollars to the railroad each year. This inequitable relationship has to change."
The sales tax was initially proposed to fund the electrification of Caltrain, but the agency now needs the funding to keep operating. It said its weekday average ridership, at 65,000 before the pandemic, has dropped by 95 percent during the health emergency.
"While it's wildly popular, Caltrain could shut down without its own funding," the officials say in their statement. "To prevent this, the legislature passed a statute to allow the public to decide.
"The statute requires that, if the ballot measure passes, the tax money go to Caltrain."
The statement concludes, "All of us need to keep riders first and foremost in our minds. It's really quite simple. A clean deal is what the riders and public deserve. Let the voters decide."
Comments
Greater Miranda
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Caltrain receives funding ($29 million/year) subsidy via sales taxes (which also fund Samtrans and SCCs VTA and SFs Muni) already imposed on us - sales taxes which - surprise! - would not be refunded to taxpayers if the 'Caltrain' 1/8th cent sales tax ($100 million/year rather than $29 million/year) is passed. I wrote 'Caltrain' sales tax in quotes b c now VTA and Muni want to grab part of the new money that would be generated by the new 'Caltrain' sales tax, as well as keep all the old sales tax money. No thanks. Maybe the labor unions involved should accept needed cost cuts at this unusual time. As for Caltrain, a great resource, but it need not increase service and gum up grade crossings ; commuter service is just fine. The deep pocket members of Silicon Valley Leadership Group are helping to impose a regressive tax on everyone else. No thanks to more sales taxes.
Palo Alto Hills
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
No more taxes!
College Terrace
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
No. No more taxes! The excessive taxes in California are absurd. Let the politicians take fiscal responsibility for spending our taxes wisely, not the usual frivolous spending of the public's hard-earned money that's been going on for years. Enough is enough, already.
Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Somewhere at the top state level budget is a category called Transportation. The Governor needs to allocate enough budget to support the transportation goals. If the SV companies want to keep the transportation intact then they need to realign their state tax contribution. They all spend a huge amount of time and energy thinking up ways to avoid tax consequences by off -loading their taxes with the use of H1 contributors which do not hit their books as individuals - but as a subcontractor who is the employer of the H1b groups. And if they are a foreign company then they are further off-loading tax consequences. That means that the state agencies get short-changed in the services category.
Our state budgets are being skewed relative to budgeted categories vs. tax received. The governor needs to address that and pony up more budget.
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
California is one of the highest taxed states in the country and we have to ask what are we getting for this. We seem to get an endless request to add a tax for one thing or another: roads, schools, public transportation etc and taken in isolation each "cause" has some merit. However taken in the aggregate, along with income tax, general sales tax, gasoline tax and property tax taxes and certain fees each one just adds on to an increasing total and one has to consider are there things that should be cut or eliminated to save money rather than remaining in place in perpetuity. Not as obvious but each approval of a bond, also for a seemingly worthy cause adds to the states expenditures and one wonders how many of these really fulfilled their initial promise of a beneficial outcome that benefited the state. Our legislative bodies at all levels have not taken the responsibility for adequately evaluating expenditures to see which have paid off and which are just sinks holes for projects or causes that have not led to the intended result; it's easier just to ask for more money like a child asks for more allowance. Even the most generous of us have to draw a line somewhere.
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sales taxes are regressive and impact lower-income people far more than the wealthy. The beneficiaries of Caltrain are the highly-profitable high-tech firms whose employees (pre-COVID) dominated ridership. Let the billionaires who own those firms pay for Caltrain rather than have low-income people bear the burden. The income divide is a growing problem -- let's not make it worse.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
If you think California is overtaxed now, wait til they start taxing us in perpetuity to subsidize HSR. It will siphon money out of California taxpayers' pockets forever and has no chance of ever breaking even.
Passenger rail is a guaranteed formula for losing money (c.f. Amtrak). The State of California has no business operating a railroad.