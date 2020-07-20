CASP presents its first virtual exhibition

Palo Alto's city-sponsored Cubberley Artist Studio Program is presenting its first virtual exhibition, "Finding Beauty in an Imperfect World," featuring the work of 14 artists and curated by Barbara Boissevain and Pantea Karimi. Painting, bookmaking, printmaking and photography are among the media represented, and the works were created in response to the shelter-in-place order and COVID-19 pandemic. According to the exhibition organizers, "The exhibit presents a variety of creative responses to and explorations of how to find beauty in our everyday lives, the process of healing, and expressions of hope and fear."

The free exhibition is viewable online at artspaces.kunstmatrix.com.