Arts

CASP presents its first virtual exhibition

'Finding Beauty in an Imperfect World' features the work of 14 local artists

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Mon, Jul 20, 2020
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto's Cubberley Artist Studio Program is presenting its first virtual exhibition, "Finding Beauty in an Imperfect World." Courtesy Cubberley Artist Studio Program.

Palo Alto's city-sponsored Cubberley Artist Studio Program is presenting its first virtual exhibition, "Finding Beauty in an Imperfect World," featuring the work of 14 artists and curated by Barbara Boissevain and Pantea Karimi. Painting, bookmaking, printmaking and photography are among the media represented, and the works were created in response to the shelter-in-place order and COVID-19 pandemic. According to the exhibition organizers, "The exhibit presents a variety of creative responses to and explorations of how to find beauty in our everyday lives, the process of healing, and expressions of hope and fear."

The free exhibition is viewable online at artspaces.kunstmatrix.com.

