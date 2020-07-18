Around Town: Four sets of twins born within 32 hours at Stanford hospital

News

Uplifting local stories to brighten your spirits during the coronavirus pandemic

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

In the latest Around Town column, news about a new record at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, where four sets of twins were born within 32 hours and Paly students baking in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

From left, Ethan and Yisol; Hadley and Olivia; and Henry and Logan were born at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford within a 32-hour span in late June. Courtesy Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

BABIES SET A NEW RECORD ... Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford set a new record that will be hard to beat: delivering four sets of twins within 32 hours. The chances of such an event are one in a million, according to a post published this week in the "Healthier, Happy Lives" blog by Stanford Children's Health. The series of deliveries began on June 29 with mother Jisil Lee and father Dohyup Kim, who rushed to the maternity ward during the early morning hours for an emergency cesarean section. The couple's first twin baby, Ethan, was born at 8:15 a.m., followed by his sister, Yisol, a minute later (a photo of the twins is featured above). Hours later, Kelli Smith had a successful C-section that brought her two boys, Henry and Logan, into the world at 3:03 and 3:05 p.m., respectively. Smith, who lives in Palo Alto with her husband, Zachary, is a Stanford medical resident. "Smith's pregnancy was high-risk, as she is a cancer survivor with some cardiovascular issues," according to the blog. "We prayed for a miracle, and we got two," Smith said in the post. Emma Anderson of Redwood City was admitted to the hospital on June 30, two days before her scheduled July 2 delivery. An emergency C-section brought her two girls, Hadley and Olivia, into the world at 4:07 and 4:08 p.m. "The infants were slightly underweight, so they have remained in the hospital's intermediate care unit, where they are doing well," Anderson said in the post. Details on the fourth set of twins weren't available.

Sundae cupcakes, one of four flavors by Baking for Justice, which is dedicating proceeds from sales to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Courtesy Baking for Justice.

CUPCAKES FOR JUSTICE ... Recent public outcry over racial injustice has led people to create murals with the message "Black Lives Matter," protest in masses and — bake cupcakes? That's true for the trio of Palo Alto High School seniors who are the team behind "Baking for Justice," making and selling cupcakes that are primarily delivered in Palo Alto and Menlo Park. Funds collected from the sales benefit one of three organizations whose purpose supports the Black Lives Matter movement: The Bail Project, Act Blue Racism and Police Brutality Funds and D.R.E.A.M. The group was founded by Paly senior Winter Pickett, who's baking classic cupcakes (chocolate and vanilla) and specialty cupcakes (s'mores and sundae) offered in boxes of four or six and delivered by Halo Lynch. There's a possibility of adding a third specialty cupcake with a peanut butter flavor, said operations manager Sabrina Chan. The group has raised $1,200 three weeks into the effort and plans to continue selling the treats at least through the summer. For more information, visit bakingforjustice.wixsite.com/bakingforjustice.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and LinkedIn Executive Chair Jeff Weiner were among the professionals who shared inspiring messages with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula. Video by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

WORDS OF WISDOM ... Professional athletes, a tech executive and community leaders, among others, recently offered motivational messages to youth shared through interviews with members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula. The conversations were recently shared on social media to help young people "during an uncertain time," the organization stated in a tweet. "Continue to stay connected with those people that are very crucial and important in your life," said swimmer Simone Manuel, a four-time Olympic gold medalist. LinkedIn Executive Chair Jeff Weiner called on students to live in the moment by "being present and being mindful." Watch the full video at youtu.be/UV84gQHn4OQ.

