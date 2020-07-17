News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on 8 Can't Wait, potential police reforms

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 17, 2020, 10:37 am

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 20.

CITY COUNCIL … The council is not scheduled to meet this week.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION … The board plans to continue its discussion of the 8 Can't Wait platform and potential reforms for the Palo Alto Police Department. The virtual meetings will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

