HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION … The board plans to continue its discussion of the 8 Can't Wait platform and potential reforms for the Palo Alto Police Department. The virtual meetings will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. View the full agenda here . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on 8 Can't Wait, potential police reforms