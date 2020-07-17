Newsom: Schools in watch-list counties cannot reopen in person

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that public and private schools in counties on the state's coronavirus watch list — including currently, Santa Clara County and likely soon, San Mateo County — cannot reopen for in-person instruction until they've been off the list for 14 days.
This means that schools in these counties must plan for full distance learning in the fall, and those that had hoped to reopen their campuses, including Palo Alto Unified, must switch gears. Counties on the watch list have not met state benchmarks for positive case rates, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.
Counties not being monitored by the state can decide locally in partnership with local health leaders whether to offer in-person instruction, Newsom said.
San Mateo County Health Chief Louise Rogers said Friday that the county is not currently on the state's watch list but "likely" will be soon, given the county's case rate of 101.2 cases per 100,000 in the population (a 14-day rolling average).
Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Don Austin sent a letter to staff and families on Friday afternoon confirming that the district will not reopen its elementary schools in August as planned but instead will move to full distance learning for all students.
"The choice to begin instruction through distance learning was difficult and contrasted our desire to work directly with our students with the reality of a national pandemic," he wrote.
In a press conference, Newsom cited the rise in coronavirus cases statewide as a driving force for the new mandate for reopening schools. As of July 16, California has just over 366,000 confirmed cases, with 9,986 new confirmed cases Thursday. Of California's 58 counties, 32 are on the watch list.
"We all prefer in-classroom instruction for all the obvious reasons … but only, only if it can be done safely," Newsom said. "Safety is foundational and safety will ultimately make the determination of how we go about educating our kids."
District superintendents can, however, in consultation with labor unions, parents and community organizations, seek a waiver from their local health officers to allow elementary schools to reopen for in-person instruction, the state said. Health officers must consider local data and consult with the California Department of Public Health when reviewing the waiver requests.
Newsom also announced new criteria to prevent the spread of the coronavirus for schools that are allowed to reopen. Masks will be required for all staff and students in third grade and above (unless they're exempt), and they will be "strongly encouraged" for younger students. Schools should provide masks to students who don't have them and must "exclude" students who refuse to wear masks, the state's new guidance reads.
Staff will be required to keep 6 feet of distance between themselves and their students, while students should maintain 6 feet from one another "as practicable." The school day should start with temperature and symptom checks, Newsom said. The state also will require regular testing of all teachers and staff: 25% of staff should be tested every two weeks, or 50% every month, to rotate testing of all staff over time.
Newsom emphasized the importance of the health and safety of teachers and staff.
"We're not just talking about our children. We're also talking about those we entrust our children with when we drop them off at school as well and their health and safety. It's an ecosystem, our public education system. We are responsible to address the needs of that ecosystem," he said.
If a school or school district resumes in-person instruction, but its county is later placed on the monitoring list, schools should begin testing staff or increase the frequency of testing. They are not, however, required to close, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Acknowledging that distance learning failed to meet the needs of many students in the spring, Newsom said the state expects schools to offer "rigorous" distance learning this fall. Beyond requiring daily, live interaction between teachers and students; providing devices and "challenging assignments equivalent to in-person classes," Newsom didn't provide further detail on how the state defines "rigorous."
He noted that the state has invested $5.3 billion to help schools address learning loss and technology needs, as well as to purchase additional personal protective equipment.
"We want to do our best to create some sense of equivalency with the obvious constraints that is distance learning," he said.
In Austin's letter, he said the district has taken steps to "dramatically improve the distance learning experience," including planning for daily synchronous contact between teachers and students, assigning grades, expanding live tutoring and offering child care options for elementary school families.
"We agree with many who expect a different level of preparation and outcomes for the fall," he wrote.
Austin said he's unsure how the state's new mandate will affect a summer program for students with disabilities that's currently underway, child care or the district's plan to offer in-person, targeted support for a small number of at-risk students in the fall.
Newsom also outlined criteria for closing schools in the event of confirmed cases among students or staff. Schools should first consult with their local public health officer, Newsom said. A classroom cohort should be sent home if there is a confirmed case, and other exposed students and staff should be quarantined for 14 days. An entire school should close when multiple cohorts have cases or more than 5% of a school tests positive for the coronavirus.
A school district must shutter if 25% of their schools have closed within a 14-day period, after which time school districts may reopen with the approval of the local public health officer.
The state will soon release guidelines for reopening universities and community colleges, Newsom said.
The state's new guidance for reopening schools is available here.
Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.
Comments
Palo Alto High School
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I recognize that this will be very difficult for many students and parents but I hope people also see that this is the right choice to keep everyone safe. This is not easy for teachers, either. Many of us have already started adapting our classroom lessons for remote instruction.
Ventura
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
We can get kids back in school IF we all stay the EFF at home (and wear masks when shopping for essential items).
Santa Clara County is still under shelter in place but some people are travelling for vacation and socializing.
Professorville
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
A Travesty.
Thousands of pediatricians nationwide say returning to school is necessary -- and one of the safest places for young kids to be. But our leaders ignore these experts in favor of media hysteria and union pressure.
Yes, there has been an increase in cases. But it's not a "spike" or "explosion" as people on these boards insist. And it's certainly not found among kids. This was always anticipated when you consider that the initial case load was so low. And even with the increase in cases, the local death rate remains very low and is declining. Treatments are improving, and it would be easy for young kids to comply with social distancing and masking.
Facts and data don't matter. Managing risk is irrelevant. Fear and emotion rule the day.
Greater Miranda
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Per state law (AB 77/SB 98), distance learning must be
live, daily interactive instruction with certificated employees and peers, for purposes of instruction... (AB 77 43500 (a)(1) and (2), 43503 (b) (6)).
San Jose Unified, San Mateo Union HSD, and Dublin Unified plan to provide live streamed teacher instruction for their students --- why not PAUSD? We parents request that it be provided.
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
What is missing from this article is what the governor said about distance learning. Below is a Twitter thread that he sent shortly after the press conference. The link is here as well.
Web Link
"In CA, science will determine when a school can be physically open--and when it must close. But learning must be non-negotiable.
Schools must provide meaningful learning during #COVID19. And we must do everything we can to keep our teachers, staff & students safe. That means:
1) Safe in-person school based on local health data.
Schools located in counties that are on CA’s Monitoring List must NOT physically open for in-person instruction until their county has come off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days.
When does a physically open school need to close?
Following a confirmed case of #COVID19 at school, those exposed should be quarantined for 14 days. The school should revert to distance learning when multiple cohorts have cases or 5% of students & staff test positive in 14-days.
The district should revert to distance learning when 25%+ of its schools have been closed due to #COVID19 within 14 days.
Closure decisions should be made with local health officers. After 14 days districts may return to in-person with approval of local public health officer.
2) Strong mask requirements for anyone in the school:
All staff and students 3rd grade and above must wear masks on campus.
3) Physical distancing requirements & adaptations:
Adults must stay 6 feet from one another & 6 feet from children.
Students should maintain 6 feet of distance when possible.
Anyone entering the school must do a health screen. If a member of your household is sick--stay home.
4) Regular testing and dedicated contact tracing for outbreaks at schools:
Staff in every California school be tested for COVID-19 periodically.
CA will provide resources and technical assistance for COVID-19 investigations in school settings.
5) Rigorous distance learning.
School districts must provide:
-Devices so that every child can participate in distance learning.
-Daily live interaction.
-Challenging and equivalent to in-person instruction.
-Targeted supports for English learners and special education.
The health and safety of our teachers, students, and staff must be our top priority -- while also allowing our students to continue to learn during the #COVID19 pandemic."
Greater Miranda
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Per Gov. Newsom:
5) Rigorous distance learning.
For Distance Learning,
School districts must provide:
-Devices so that every child can participate in distance learning.
-Daily live interaction.
-Challenging and equivalent to in-person instruction.
-Targeted supports for English learners and special education.
PAUSD --- just do it.
Barron Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Saying that the virus would just go away if only people would stay the F home is like saying people wouldn't drown if only they didn't have to breathe air.
The virus isn't going away. It will just wait until you come out from under the couch again. And we are not going to stay the F home any more.
All we are doing now is multiplying the damage.
Barron Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
This policy will disproportionately affect women, who are still the majority primary child caregivers. It already has.
Web Link
We've weathered viruses along with other risks in the past and we have to do it now. We don't have a choice.
Barron Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Official recall petition: Web Link
(clarifying the "web link" in previous post)
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Aesculus- yes, lets all stay locked up at home until the virus disappears. People are allowed to travel for vacation and people are allowed to meet for outdoor dining.
I meet a friend for coffee today. Report me to Sara Cody.
Palo Alto Orchards
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Well, apparently child care will be open, so it is OK for our kids to spend 6? 8? hours in child care but not get actual education. The few lower income elementary kids in Palo Alto will likely stay in makeshift child care facilities (=overcrowded family homes). This is a travesty. In Europe, schools opened safely in APRIL in many places, without a corresponding spread of Covid.
El Carmelo School
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
---They will allow thousands of protesters on the street where the same science is thrown into garbage.
---They allowed bars to open before regular business & schools. As if people will get coronavirus vaccine at bar...lol
---In fact, science (Fauci keeps changing his tune daily) has no idea how this virus behaves. First it was ventilators, later on testing capacity and now mask....watch out for something new next month....none of them save you from virus or help you in any way...
---once we have vaccine it will be different story...it is not effective for certain people and some people not interested….endless game
---opening school in hybrid setting was best option but they want to listen to science, which has NO answer at the moment (all preventive measure same for flu)
ONE thing I am sure if Biden gets elected they will make everything look normal and act as if a virus doesn’t exist.
Lot of politics in the name of kids education and if someone can’t see the other side of the coin is a freshman in politics.
Hopefully this post PA online don't delete because they don't like to listen different opinion but love freedom of speech.
Fairmeadow
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Stop complaining and get on board. Your negative comments aren’t helping here. We will be distance learning to start off.
PAUSD Teachers, thank you for transitioning and completely reinventing your teaching to meet our students’ needs! You are role models in how to adapt quickly and remain resilient in a challenging career (under constantly changing district leadership). Even though Palo Alto Online is full of “teacher-bashers” some of us on this site actually respect how much time and energy you’ve given outside of your actual pay to help our students. I know teachers who are already putting in hours this summer. Thank you.
Palo Alto High School
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
What about working parents? huh
Who on the earth is going to watch them at home?
Who will pay my bills if I can't work?
If you are working in a private company they demand results. They are not giving us free money because some cowards decide to keep kids at home for their own safety and agenda.
Newsom & typical politician will destroy California economy and next generation in name of virus.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I look on this differently.
Newsom is playing political poker. He is writing his resume for presidential campaign in 4 or 8 years' time.
He is deliberately opposite Trump. Whatever happens in the future he can say he did the opposite.
The welfare of our children's emotional health is the cost. They may stay safe from covid and from bringing it home to their families, or taking it to school to their teachers and other school staff, but at a cost of social development, independence and group learning. It used to be wrong to experiment with children's normal development. Now we are encouraging children to isolate away from others in their peer group. They will not learn all the boundaries between groups, they will not learn about body language and other social cues, they will not learn to share and take turns, they will be the first generation to be deliberately prevented from acquiring what is necessary to operate in a community.
I am not saying they will develop into anti-social, selfish, dependent adults, but it is going to take a lot of effort on the part of the parents who care about such things to make sure that these children turn out normally adjusted adults.
Charleston Gardens
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I know one thing for sure: China is sitting back watching all of this.
Their leaders are saying: wow, a virus hits them and their country falls apart and a man gets killed by police and a civil war practically breaks out. They must be licking their chops.
After watching this and the ebb and flow of the virus and media hysteria: This is without a doubt about politics and doing whatever it takes to get the little boy out of the White House. When protest were going on we hardly heard about the virus, just updates. As soon as the protest died down here comes the virus hysteria again.
Again, liberals behave with their feelings and the right looks at facts and numbers, reality.
Also remember, teachers are essential workers and I feel their should have been a choice for online learning or in person.
It is a virus, people are going to die, but shutting down economy, life in general will kill more people in the long run. Thank God this not WWII now or we would be done!!!
SOFT!!!!
Fairmeadow
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Thanks, Gov.
Almost lost confidence in you once when you dated that brash right wing K. Guilfoyle. Then when Cali reopened too soon.
In both cases... you came to your senses.
Fairmeadow
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@curious
Right...facts?
When?
Palo Verde
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
It’s a shame that children have become pawns in a political chess game. This “order” has nothing to do with science.
Community Center
40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
@LocalMom,
>Well, apparently child care will be open, so it is OK for our kids to spend 6? 8? hours
>in child care but not get actual education.
Teacher's Union is obviously a lot better than the (non-existent) child care Union.
Stanford
19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
The teachers' union got what they wanted, both the CTA, which has been lobbying Newsom heavily and the PA teachers who lobbied for this outcome.
Enjoy your victory, but please don't insult us with the puffery about how great the online only learning experience is going to be (or how much better it will be than it was in the spring). Ask any pediatrician or read any research on the subject.
I'm personally put in a difficult situation. My work has gotten much more hazardous as one might imagine, (to a much greater degree than a controlled classroom, especially with younger children who are poor vectors), and now added to this I have to either devote significant extra time to backfilling my own kids' learning or cut back my hours, which I will be forced into giving serious thought to if stress or burnout begins, or watch my kids development rot.
If I was in the teachers' shoes, I have to allow that I may have lobbied for the same since the incentives are so perverse -- why take on any extra risk if there is no downside to lobbying against it? That said, after this action, the "it's for the children" chorus that comes with every union demand for increased pay, more airtight tenure, or whatever it is certainly rings hollow now, because let's be completely clear on one point: our kids are the ones paying the bill for the teachers' risk aversion, as well as the spillover effect to their working parents.
I feel compelled to comment because the teachers' can and have wielded the safety stick to shut down any discussion: many likely feel they can't argue with "My life is more important than your child's education." But I look around the hospital every single day and see thousands of people stepping up and meeting a much greater risk, because its an important job that needs doing that we all signed up to do. The teachers have lobbied against and resisted taking a much smaller step, which they should not have done if their mission of teaching our children was half as important as they claim it is every time their union is demanding more from us.
It's one thing if the union was lobbying for a set of testing protocols, safety equipment, outdoor classrooms, and the like, only to be overruled by the governor, but this is the outcome the union (both PA and the state CFT) wanted all along. You learn things you didn't want to know in a crisis, and I'm very disappointed to say the least.