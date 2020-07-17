Guest Opinion: A sensible prescription for police reform starts with asking questions

The police response time is immediate. All 911 calls are received by a central agency in each county and diverted to police and fire. Police should be first responders in all non-fire related 911 calls.

Face it. We the people have fostered the conditions under which police departments, including our own in Palo Alto, have emerged into violence-tolerant institutions. And we the people will have to promote change — but carefully.

Along the Midpeninsula, police also can be gratuitously violent — as their own body cameras and many cellphone videos taken by attentive citizens reveal. And to make the situation worse, the commitment to body cameras is only lukewarm in Palo Alto. According to a June 9 department statement on Palo Alto Police policy, "We require our officers to make every reasonable effort to activate the body-worn cameras during all law enforcement contacts with the public" — "reasonable effort" leaves lots of wiggle room.

This observation is backed up by Rashawn Ray, a fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, D.C., who studies race and policing. He says that officers, regardless of their race or gender, have similar implicit biases, particularly about Black people.

The Naked Cop was not sentenced because at his trial the arresting Sunnyvale cops failed to testify against him. He was still on staff in 2017 because binding arbitration prevented his firing.

Palo Alto's district attorney initially chose not to prosecute Benitez; then, he said he could not because the statute of limitations ran out; and now, he says he is reconsidering. Meanwhile Benitez retired with a full pension.

And in Menlo Park, it was only because a reporter for the Almanac newspaper overheard and researched a conversation between an outgoing and incoming city manager that we learned about the Naked Cop — the cop who was caught naked with a prostitute in Sunnyvale while on duty.

Police have promoted (and we citizens have acquiesced to) a policy of police secrecy. For example, it was only because Buena Vista resident Gustavo Alvarez had his own security cameras that we saw how he was physically abused by Palo Alto Police Sgt. Wayne Benitez during his arrest in 2018. (Following a federal lawsuit prompted by the release of the security video, Alvarez was awarded a $572,500 settlement with the city.)

Mickie Winkler is a former Menlo Park mayor who is now afraid of getting Palo Alto traffic tickets. You can email her at mickie650@gmail.com.

Are the state laws protecting law-enforcement officers politically driven? Shame on me for even thinking that. But we should highlight the money in this — and every — election year. The time is now.

Perhaps we cannot prohibit the police unions — which are among the richest campaign contributors in the state — from making campaign contributions, but we can spotlight all police contributions to all county district attorneys, judges and California candidates.

Of course these protections also hide the identity of off-duty police. In Palo Alto in 2017, a police officer ran from the scene of an accident in a presumably protected car. Unfortunately for him, there were witnesses. The policeman was apparently drunk. He suffered (ha!) five months of paid administrative leave before returning to his job.

Similarly, we can pass legislation that disallows the widespread use of confidential license plates, license plates used by police, their family members and a wide range of public employees enabling them to run through intersections controlled by redlight cameras, use toll lanes without paying, evade parking and speeding citations because police officers realize the drivers are "one of their own" or related to someone who is.

Senate Bill 1421, effective Jan. 1, 2019, allowed the release of police records from investigations of officer shootings and use of major force, along with confirmed cases of sexual assault and lying while on duty. This was a big and game-changing law.

We can reform police training (and retrain our active police forces). Based on his research, Ray prescribes virtual reality training "which puts officers in situations they encounter every day." The gender and the race of the persons they encounter are varied so the officer and his mentor can observe their implicit biases and repeat the virtual encounters over and over until the biased actions are eliminated. Trainees also can get practice in understanding and dealing with those with mental illness. This is not pie-in-sky stuff. Virtual reality is successfully used to train pro football quarterbacks, Walmart store employees, soldiers, and recently, the Chicago police, and could be applied to police training here as well. It has the proven ability to change behavior. And behavioral change is what we need.

Guest Opinion: A sensible prescription for police reform starts with asking questions