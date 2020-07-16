Palo Alto Art Center seeks 'Safe' submissions

What does it mean to be safe? The Palo Alto Art Center is asking Bay Area artists to respond to this question by submitting work to "Safe," an upcoming juried and invitational exhibition on the theme of safety.

Selected entries will be on view at the Art Center Sept. 19-Dec. 13 and online indefinitely, with $1,000 in prizes for selected artworks. The juror will be Patricia Hickson, the Emily Hall Tremaine Curator of Contemporary Art at the Wadsworth Atheneum.

The deadline for submitting entries is Aug. 10. Full entry information is available from the cityofpaloalto.org.