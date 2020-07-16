Arts

Palo Alto Art Center seeks 'Safe' submissions

Artists encouraged to submit to juried exhibition by Aug. 10

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Courtney Mattison's porcelain piece Our Changing Seas was part of the Palo Alto Art Center's "Fired Up" exhibition. The Art Center is currently seeking submissions for its next exhibition, "Safe." Courtesy Palo Alto Art Center.

What does it mean to be safe? The Palo Alto Art Center is asking Bay Area artists to respond to this question by submitting work to "Safe," an upcoming juried and invitational exhibition on the theme of safety.

Selected entries will be on view at the Art Center Sept. 19-Dec. 13 and online indefinitely, with $1,000 in prizes for selected artworks. The juror will be Patricia Hickson, the Emily Hall Tremaine Curator of Contemporary Art at the Wadsworth Atheneum.

The deadline for submitting entries is Aug. 10. Full entry information is available from the cityofpaloalto.org.

