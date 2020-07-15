'It is not safe to return to the classroom.' Teachers union lobbies for full distance learning

After two months of negotiations, the Palo Alto Unified teachers union is urging the district against reopening schools this fall and instead is asking for a return to full distance learning.
In an open letter to the school board and top district leaders, the union cited a list of concerns about the logistics, risks and limitations of in-person instruction, as well as the local spike in coronavirus cases. Santa Clara County reported 192 new cases of the COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total to 6,725.
"While we have been negotiating since May in good faith about how to structure a return to school, we have increasing concerns whether this can be done while maintaining the health and safety of our students and staff as this pandemic shows no signs of going away," the union wrote. "As much as we love our students and miss teaching in person, it is not safe to return to the classroom at this time."
The letter, which is dated July 13 but was posted to the district website on Wednesday, is signed by the Palo Alto Educators Association executive board and negotiations team and more than 400 district teachers. It comes on the heels of the announcement that California's two largest school districts, Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified, will be online only this fall, and intensifying lobbying by the state teachers union to delay the reopening of schools.
The school district is currently planning to bring elementary school students and teachers back in person this fall but have middle and high schoolers learn primarily online, with some opportunities for small-group activities in person. Superintendent Don Austin said Wednesday that the reopening plan remains unchanged — any revisions would be subject to approval by the school board.
"A petition is not a board decision," he said of the union's letter. "At some point, the board will have to decide what they would like to do as far as our instructional delivery model for the fall."
"If we're holding out for a return across the state until classes look and feel normal," he added, "that's unrealistic."
The Palo Alto Educators Association cited concerns about the "effectiveness" of social distancing, writing that "it is not realistic to expect that safe distances from one another would be able to be maintained" in classrooms, during passing periods and lunch and in restrooms.
The union argues that elementary-aged children, for whom the district has said in-person instruction is more critical, will not be able to adhere to social distancing.
"They will fight, cry and demand comfort, make messes, and need to be cleaned. How will these incidents look different in a school prepared for COVID-19? How will educators help from 6 feet away?" the union wrote.
One argument for reopening elementary schools — that young children are less likely to spread the coronavirus to each other — "leaves out the risk to the adults in the classroom that are being exposed, and the risk is much greater to them," the union wrote.
Older students might also "knowingly disregard or defy rules regarding masks and social distancing," the letter states. "We've already seen our students off campus this summer ignoring these guidelines, and would certainly see it continue when school resumes. PAUSD should be mindful of the near impossibility of having all members of the community follow necessary preventative measures."
The letter also raises questions about how cleaning procedures, proper ventilation and hygiene practices will work on the ground in person.
The teachers union points to the many "obstacles" in the way of teachers doing their jobs successfully in a hybrid model, including workload and classroom dynamics. The union can't imagine science courses without labs, physical education classes without group activities or drama lessons without close interaction between students — and conversely, a fruitful class discussion when everyone is wearing masks and seated far apart.
"There are so many pedagogical and logistical challenges, so many compromises on quality teaching and learning, that can be reduced or eliminated by choosing an online-only approach," the letter reads. "While online instruction brings its own set of concerns and challenges, district time, energy, and resources would be much better spent on maximizing the quality of online instruction."
(The union did acknowledge, however, that a hybrid model is a "viable option" when public health conditions improve.)
The teachers pressed the district to invest in online-learning training for teachers and to communicate clear expectations about the frequency, duration and method of distance learning for both teachers and families.
Austin said that he and other superintendents continue to struggle with a lack of guidance from public health and education leaders on what metrics they should consider in keeping schools open or closed. He asked the same question of the teachers who oppose returning to school in the fall.
"If it's unsafe to come back now, what conditions have to come back in place to be safe enough to come back? I think that's a question they need to answer," he said.
Palo Alto Unified will continue negotiations with the union, Austin said. In case teachers are not on campuses this fall, the district is planning to have volunteers and administrators — including the superintendent himself — run PAUSD+, an in-person support program for struggling and at-risk students.
He continues to firmly believe that "in-person instruction for all students is crucial."
According to a press release, in a virtual news briefing on Wednesday state Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond "encouraged schools to continue designing plans for in-person instruction this fall but urged educators to prepare for the possibility of resuming distance learning based on current health and safety conditions."
Thurmond said during the call: "There is no playbook for the times we're in."
Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.
Comments
Midtown
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Many reasonable adults who have been following the news and case count have previously predicted that despite the district's hopes, opening Palo Alto schools in the Fall would be unlikely.
I know we are in unprecedented and difficult times, but I do expect Palo Alto administrators to have a solid understanding of COVID-19 so that they can make informed decisions, instead of relying on outside agencies. For instance administrators, like our superintendent, should understand all the ways of transmission rather than tweet comments about why not allowing choir classes is a "head-scratcher". (Multiple people singing without masks in an enclosed space increases aerosol transmission of COVID-19.)
I urge the Administration to first personally learn more about COVID-19 themselves, like many parents in the school district are, rather than solely relying on the County for stage level considerations - so that the Administration can make more informed plans. Then I recommend Administrators put together a solid plan for 100% online education followed by figuring out a hybrid return to school model and lastly a full return to school plan. This doesn't mean schools don't return in a hybrid fashion in the Fall, but it does mean that resources are put first into planning for a likely bad case scenario so that the district is not caught unprepared.
Large companies in Santa Clara County have anticipated remaining closed through the rest of the year with the hope that they can open earlier. Their efforts have first been spent making 100% remote as effective as possible and then on limited return to office plans. Although our schools have different priorities than these companies, these companies are making similar types of decisions. Planning for 100% remote first is practical, prevents larger community confusion, and puts the physical, emotional, and mental safety and welfare of teachers, staff, children, and the community first.
Let's give teachers the training they are asking for to teach remotely effectively and look to them as partners in getting schools back successfully instead of antagonists. Ultimately they are the ones we entrust our children's safety and education to and parents the administration should support their welfare, too. Although we are in crazy times, please remember it is the long term welfare of the administration-teacher-student-community relationship that will determine the health and success of our children.
JLS Middle School
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Please join me in emailing the board at board@pausd.org in support of our teachers. Even a short email helps. I’m going to ask my kid to email, too. What are other ways we can support our teachers?
Palo Alto High School
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
This is the most sensible approach and avoids promising the impossible (at best) and potential tragedy at worst. Brave and responsible of educators to face the realities. Let's not shoot the messengers; let's get busy brainstorming how to help with childcare and make distance learning consistent and the best it can be. It's the district and board's responsibility to now make the official decision.
Fairmeadow
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@Midtown parent, yes, it's so obvious. Those dumb administrators! Of course, it seemed equally obvious to many 2 weeks ago when the state legislature, the governor, and the county public health officer (not to mention everyone from the AAP and Betsy DeVos) said that in-person school was essential and schools MUST do it or the consequences for students and districts would be dire!
And btw, the issue with the county choir and band ban is that it covers both inside AND outside, with no explanation or conditions. Most districts were planning to do it outdoors (in San Mateo county, some still are). So that "enclosed space" thing - yeah, well, never mind. There may be good reasons for it (will aerosols hang around on a football field??), but as far as I know, Santa Clara is the only county in the state (maybe country, who knows?) that bans outdoor music.
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
100% Midtown Parent.
But the hybrid model is too rigid. We must be Student-Focused.
We need a model that plans to bring students back in regularly and as soon as possible, even if it's only 10% at a time. A safety evaluation should be done weekly and priority models used. This evaluation should consider the spaces / rooms, the type of classes, the type of students, and the need for connectedness for mental health. Every student should have the chance to have some class in person.
The current MOU proposed by the teacher's union is unacceptable. The County should determine whether the return is safe and how many students can be present per SF. If teachers are not comfortable, they should be able to stream into classrooms with an aide present in the in-person classroom. If students are not comfortable returning, they should be able to stream in as well.
Starting a 100% online is not a problem as long as there is a a flexible and robust return policy that gives teachers and STUDENTS flexibility. For example, if a doctor's note is required for a student to stay home, that is unacceptable in this pandemic.
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The schools should open to the full extent permitted by the governing health authorities. They are the experts, not you, not me, not the teachers' union.
Nothing is more essential than education, and the effectiveness of this forced distance-learning is pretty distressing. It will have impacts beyond the next 12 months, and the longer we do it the worse that will be. Tough trade offs... let the experts handle it.
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I have attached an email that I sent to the PAUSD earlier this morning. It includes my general support of online instruction together with my concern that the PAUSD has not shown much interest in making online successful.
I wonder what the teachers actually want. They don't want in-person classes because of safety, but they don't seem interested in online because they don't like it or something. Do they expect to be paid for doing nothing?
Email follows:
_______
Dear Board and Superintendent,
I am writing concerning the online instruction components (OL) of your plans for the coming year.
It appears that you have already committed to OL for the secondary students but are planning to have in-person instruction for elementary. My reading of the pandemic situation is that you may yet find yourself going to OL for all or part of the elementary students.
In any case, OL is going to be important in the coming year.
Here are some of my thoughts.
VALUE OF OL: I am dismayed by the disparaging and ignorant comments that some PAUSD leaders have made about the value of OL instruction. I spent the bulk of my own career working on OL instruction at Stanford, Computer Curriculum Corporation, Rutgers University, and other places.
In my opinion, the district is simply wrong about the value of OL.
There are now literally thousands of companies and other groups in the US doing OL. The content is used at many K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and training facilities. Many MS degrees are completely OL, and it is hard to find a training "class" that meets physically. These activities are growing quickly and the pandemic will bring further growth in OL , just as it is increasing telehealth and telecommuting.
I have seen enough of this future to know that it works. The proviso, of course, is that you must try it seriously. Educational techniques and materials always rise or fall on the implementation.
HOW YOU APPROACH OL: The PAUSD has made a huge mistake with how it has approached OL with the teachers, parents, and students. You have given everyone permission to fail, and your predictions are self-fulfilling.
You should be telling people that there are a great many success stories for OL, and that PAUSD can do well at this if it tries.
TRY AGAIN: If you don't have sufficient in-house expertise, find some people to help. There are plenty of them.
Set up standards, processes and procedures, including principals and supervisors following the progress of teachers and students. I have heard many parents say that their students' teachers were "AWOL" this last spring. If true, that is unacceptable.
No one should have to tell the PAUSD how to deal with educational issues in a professional way.
Palo Alto High School
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
We are absolutely the experts of our own classrooms. @Sally The governing bodies of science are certainly there to help us determine safety procedures, but without classroom experience, degrees in education, etc, they don't have any idea of what we would be asked to do while inside of a classroom during this pandemic.
The spring was emergency learning. I think it would be super helpful if we could reframe the conversation as whether or not to "return to campus" rather than "return to school". School has and can exist off campus and online- it has the ability to still be engaging, robust, and differentiated. To suggest that we have to be in person in order to do our jobs is a misunderstanding; Stanford Online High School just across the street is a wonderful example of that.
With regards to safety, because of all of the details and factors listed in our Union letter, there is no on campus mode that will keep students and staff safe. We are not in a normal world right now, so there should not be expectations that we should "return to normal". Please, please, parents and families, support us in returning to school, online. We can do this.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Please don’t ask us to go back in the fall. The dangers are far too high. Distance learning works- we know it works- is it ideal? Of course not but it’s better than any of us getting sick. It’s the only smart choic right now.
Juana Briones School
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
As a safety professional allow me to speak on the fact that non of what Don Austin has said speaks to the safety of their staff. His blatant disregard for what’s happening is absurd. While he is tweeting about choir, he should be making sure that the staff is taken care of and safe guarded. However, this boils down to one thing and one thing only, funding. Bodies in the classroom will ensure funding, but that funding just never reaches teachers. Why is it that teachers spend a good amount of their own money on getting supplies or books for their students? Because the funding goes to line the pockets of the people working at the district office. That’s what it comes down to. It’s not about access, it’s not about the kids. It’s about the money. If it was about the kids they would make sure that kids were safe and that the people that are going to teach them are safe, but instead they want to act as if their hands are tied. I mean how long did it take Don Austin to act, when the number of cases were rising back in March, to close the schools? He kept saying “oh we won’t until the county makes us.” He needed to make a decision to make sure kids and teachers were safe. That’s what he is getting paid for.
Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@Sally
"Nothing is more essential than education"
I would argue that health is more important than the temporary setback of education. We will get through this eventually, and a temporary setback of education won't make too much of a difference in the long run.
We should divide kids into two groups: those that must attend school, and those that don't need to be there.
Kids that must be in school include those who's parents have their livelihood at stake, and those who's parents must leave the home for work (e.g. healthcare workings, manufacturing, in-person services industries not affected by shutdown). Not everyone has a high-tech can-work-from-home-indefinitely job. We need to prevent a socioeconomic catastrophe by reserving in-person schooling for those kids that need it.
Some kids live with elderly grandparents or immunocompromised parents/siblings absolutely should not be in school. Some kids have both parents working from home. These kids should do remote learning and leave in-person resources to those that need it.
By bifurcating by deciding by student/family need, I think we could better allocate the scarce teaching resources.
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@Teacher (Oaks/Leland)
"Is it ideal? Of course not but it’s better than any of us getting sick."
Sorry but this attitude is part of the problem. I happen to believe that, in many ways and for many use cases, online instruction is superior to normal classroom instruction. The PAUSD is setting the bar too low.
Barron Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I love my district
Oh yes I do
I love my district
in spite of you
I love my district
And so should you
This fking virus
Is not the flu
Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@Sally: There IS something more important than education. Life. And we are talking about a life and death consideration here.
Before the teachers' union letter, I was already questioning the idea of the elementary kids going back in-person. It seems crazy to have THEM be the first canaries in the coal mine, as they absolutely would have challenges staying apart. And you can argue all you want that they are not susceptible, but they are bringing the virus home, potentially, to adults.
The PAUSD plan seems to be the worst of all worlds for K-5. We expose them to each other enough to risk getting the virus, but 3 days a week they have to be at home with online instruction. This is planning by committee, I guess.
another community
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Please read the letter in full before rushing to judgment. We know that many parents were dissatisfied with emergency distance learning in the spring - so were we. Expectations and guidelines were changing daily, and often teachers would be the last to find out what we were supposed to be doing. Of course that made us look unprepared, lazy, and/or punitive when the reality is that we were working 24/7 doing the job of a therapist, administrator, truancy officer, tutor, coach... while also trying to actually teach them. And without required attendance or grades, unfortunately, there was no extrinsic motivation for students to get work done (coupled with the shock of a global pandemic and quarantine). In the fall, we will be prepared because we have spent all summer preparing. We are professionals.
Cases are rising, and we don't know enough about the long term effects of the virus (for people of all ages). Please don't make elementary teachers do an impossible job - they will fail, they will burn out, they will get sick, and students learning will be impacted. Please don't make all of us travel every single day from all across the Bay to sit in our classrooms (most of us don't even have our own classroom) all day long -- there is still the problem of physical distancing and cleaning, especially common areas like our offices, lunchrooms, and bathrooms. Time + exposure. 3 teachers sharing a classroom (while masked and physical distancing) got COVID and one passed away. I'm sure you've heard of the 40 principals as well. It's only a matter of time... We ALL need to stay home and stay safe so that we aren't going back and forth between open and closed for the next two years.
Duveneck School
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@rsmithjr
I would agree with the statement that full distance learning is not ideal for all students, especially young students and there is a large body of research that supports that statement. You are correct that online learning can be meaningful and robust and for SOME students it might work well or even better. I have heard from teachers that they wanted to start professional development for online teaching back in March but were told to deliver asynchronous instruction without virtually no clear or consistent guidance or support. Now in July they are finally being offered a course. Under the current district hybrid proposal, elementary teachers have to learn how to teach online effectively while also learning how to teach in a socially distanced classroom. PAUSD teachers want and plan to deliver quality instruction and I fear that will be impossible when being pulled in many different directions. I thank you for encouraging people to see online instruction as a high-quality option!
Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
DonAustin said "holding out for a return across the state until classes look and feel normal is unrealistic." I do not know a single teacher that has an expectation of "normal" when school resumes. Teachers should have the expectation that we will be safe and that none of our colleagues will die. Long term effects from Covid-19 are not known and I resent being asked to be the test subject. Until Don Austin, the school board members and even the principals have walked a mile in our shoes (and not 5-20 years ago), it is hard to believe they know what is best. Teachers cannot do their jobs if they are worried, scared and panicked every minute they are in the classroom. I did not become a teacher to sit behind a computer to teach, but if that is going to keep me and my colleagues alive, that exactly what I will do.
Community Center
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I think that parents would be much more supportive of online learning if we felt at all confident that our students would receive actual distance learning. We understand that spring was "emergency learning", but it's hard to come from that poor experience and expect that things will be much different in the fall. Also, if parents are going to get behind this plan, then WE need to be supported by the entire community. Single parents, 2 working parent households, families with limited learning spaces, families with lost income, families with parents working out of the home, and so many more will all have an incredibly challenging time helping their children to learn. We can not just throw our hands up in the air and say children will bounce back and parents should suck it up. That's not an acceptable answer.
Also, Sara Cody has lead our entire country with her leadership during this pandemic. To suggest that she doesn't understand how classrooms work or that she doesn't have the health of our community as the highest priority in her guidance for school openings is misguided. All stakeholders should be listened to (teachers, parents, healthcare experts), but I for one believe that our county is making highly informed decisions.
Duveneck School
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@Sally "They (governing health authorities) are the experts, not you, not me, not the teachers' union."
Teachers are the experts in delivering instruction. If they say they can provide a better experience teaching online than in a hybrid model in the middle of a global pandemic then you should "let the experts handle it".
Not to mention that in the United States governing health authorities are not a monolithic entity and there have been different responses at the federal, state and county levels which has has contributed to the poor containment of COVID. Now we are seeing infection rates rise much higher than in March when the shelter in place was ordered. Teachers have every right to advocate for their own safety, the safety of their families and the safety of their students because they are the classroom experts who find the governing health authorities guidance impossible to follow or too vague.
Barron Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
The safety of the teachers and the students is far more important than the convenience of free childcare for the parents IMO.
Escondido School
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
The teachers' union is right to advocate for its members. But we should all already be advocates for our educators and staff, and work together to keep them safe, so that they can shepherd our children back to the new normal, when the time is right and safe.
As a working single parent of three boys in the district, I am keenly aware of the very real challenges of continuing to keep our kids at home. I would like nothing more than to return to the structures and joys of our pre-Covid lives. But rushing our kids back to elementary school campuses, when there is still so little understood about this virus and how to prevent its transmission and spread, will only diminish our strength and will for the long term.
Instead, let’s pause to recognize how many interdependent communities must come together to educate our children, among different generations and geographies, as well as cultures, and so many different kinds of working people. We should take care of our communities. We must not mistake an abundance of caution for a lack of reasonable action.
During a very different kind of national crisis, H.L. Mencken noted that, "For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong." Rigidly sticking to a reopening plan, come hell or high water, is just that: clear, simple, and wrong. Things can, and often do, get worse before they get better. We need to face these dynamic times with sobriety and caution, and protect those who give our children so much.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@ Parent of 2: Hi, Don Austin. We know it’s you because of your inability to stop ranting against the band/choir thing.
Glad you’re reading this, though. PLEASE don’t wait until the last minute again (like spring) to join us in reality.
You will be forced to do fully DL. Prep your district properly now. Enough delay.
Some teachers transitioned to DL easily, others were terrible (“kids, go use these Khan Academy links and log back in to our 30 minutes total of live instruction next week to tell me how that went.”)
Also, the insistence that onsite protects equity is noble. But the public health fallout from opening elementary schools will be inequitable experienced in far more devastating ways.
You want to protect equity? Invest right now in training and resources for your teachers to deliver quality DL.
Palo Verde
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Unfortunately there is no “students union” who will advocate for education of students. If schools will close, parents should receive a rebate on property taxes so they can send their kids to schools that are actually open.
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Please stop this either or bickering.
Teachers,
Please consider a model that brings students back to school based on the then-current safety. The number of students would be determined by County safety determinations. Students sign up attending in person. Student attendance is based on an equity model of safety, need, and connectedness.
You could stream into your classroom if you are committed to 100% shelter or from your classroom if you are committed to social distance.
Think this is crazy? Actually Northeastern University has committed to doing just this.
Also, at the secondary level, please let students take whatever classes they want out of district. This is not the time to stop students from finding things that interest them.
Please think of everyone. This pandemic is not over in January but for a miracle.
Palo Alto High School
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@Sally: Agreed. None of us are health experts. How I wish the county health dept were in charge instead of Don Austin, the Board, or the teachers union. Unfortunately, the health dept has punted to each district to make its own decisions as long as they can follow certain health guidelines. Given the public health officer's revelation that kids over the age of 13 in fact DO spread the virus to others, given the wiring of the teenage brain that makes them congregate and take risks, given the logistics of operating a school as big as our high schools, and all the issues with our facilties (HVAC, windows, bathrooms, hallways) not to mention the budget -- the reality is that WE CANNOT meet those guidelines. The decision to have the secondary schools 100% online is really the only viable option.
@rsmithjr: In person instruction will always be the ideal, and rightly so. Distance learning works just fine for some students. Our technology access and training has been mediocre for decades, so it is not surprising that we find ourselves struggling now. I wish the district would hire an expert to train us, and buy us iPads with Pencils, and all sorts of things I see in other (mostly private) schools. Unfortunately, the district and the Board say the budget outlook is grim, so I suspect we will continue with "teachers teaching teachers" which only goes so far. We have been assigned an online training course to complete before school starts. My expectations are low, but I will approach it with an open mind and I hope to be pleasantly surprised.
For years and years the district, the state, and the country have neglected our public schools, which is compounding the challenges of reopening schools and distance learning. Until communities decide to take real action, things will remain the same.
Don Austin has repeatedly challenged teachers who express concern about schools reopening to give him solutions, or to suggest what it would take for us to feel "comfortable." We have answered his questions but his plan has not changed accordingly. I will reiterate them here:
1. To reduce risk to teachers, the hybrid plan would have to call for teachers to teach only group A OR group B, not both, which would require hiring more teachers, which I don't think is an option given financial constraints? Dividing students into two groups A and B for hybrid model protects students from each other only when they are on campus, and does not protect teachers at all as we will still be exposed to both groups of students.
2. The HVAC systems would need to be inspected for COVID safety (intake, filtering, circulation), assessed, cleaned, filters upgraded, and the dilapidated system that covers several older buildings at Paly would need likely to be replaced entirely (I believe there is bond money for that project but the project is several years down on the construction schedule -- is not a number one priority)
3. Install windows that open in classrooms that do not have them (again, costs money)
4. address ventilation in bathrooms and address shared bathroom safety and cleaning ($$$$)
5. Face shields and surgical masks for all staff. (again, $$$$$$)
6. Construct outdoor "classrooms"/tents -- create a plan for outdoor classes -- this should have been priority number one from three months ago. ($$$$$)
7. Address technology needs and teacher training in a meaningful and actionable way -- this needs a fresh approach and quality control. (again, $$$$$)
8. Ensure that every single student in the entire district has Internet and a Chromebook or computer. Without this, distance learning doesn't work. ($$$$$)
9. In the distance learning model, allow teachers the flexibility to teach online from the location (home or on campus) that enables them to do their best job -- we can't be in the classroom if our own children are at home, while some teachers without children or with older children might feel they can do a better job teaching online from campus.
10. Construct a model where all instruction is delivered online, everyone is working and learning from home, but each teacher comes to campus one or two days a week for individual or small group tutorials with students scheduled as needed by each teacher, with the option of meeting outdoors on campus rather than in the classroom.
11. Care and plan for and INVEST IN not just student safety, but teacher safety as well.
I am grateful for the current decision that high schools will start with the 100% distance model. However, requiring us to stream content from our classrooms rather than our homes is absurd and puts us at some risk for zero benefit, other than to pacify the parents who suspect that we are just floating in our swimming pools drinking margaritas all day. It ignores the very real challenges of those of us with children at home and the risks to our safety.
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@Elementary Parent
Under the hybrid model teachers are still being asked to deliver distance learning while at the same time having to learn how to deliver in-person instruction in a socially distanced classroom. I think you can expect less quality from overworked, stressed-out teachers being asked to do it all and deliver the moon while also struggling to meet the demands of their own families (many teachers are single parents, 2 working parent households, families with limited learning spaces, families with lost income, families with parents working out of the home). From what I have heard, teachers wanted to start training for online learning back in March but were required to deliver asynchronous learning instead with no training and I think my child's teacher did a decent job considering this. Every PAUSD teacher I know loves teaching and loves their students, would love to be in the classroom teaching and will do their absolute best to provide high-quality online/distance instruction next year. Next year will be difficult no matter what, the least we can do is keep teachers, their families and their students safe by going to full distance learning until infection rates have dropped significantly, a vaccine is available and families will make use of it, effective treatment is available or testing and contact tracing have proven effective in containing COVID.
Palo Alto High School
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Wanted to throw in my thoughts. I teach at Paly but my sentiments also apply to elementary school teachers.
In May, when we were being asked by the district whether we wanted to become a full distance teacher, I thought no, I want to be around my students. Then as the past two months passed, I realized that no amount of PPE can reduce my risk of getting infected in my classroom enough where I can feel safe. Yes, education is one of society’s most important values, but health supersedes it.
These discussions are complicated, but one point I’d like to highlight is this: at this point in time, in-person education is not likely to be better than online. Class will be constantly paused to remind students to practice various hygiene techniques. Discussions will be much more limited because students now have to talk to their peers from at least six feet away. Group projects where students work together to build a structure will disappear. If a teacher gets sick with COVID-19 or something with similar symptoms, they will now be home not teaching at all, possibly for at least a week. A substitute could fill in, but let’s be real: given we already have a sub shortage, how many are going risk getting infected for $165 a day?
A better solution is for teachers to focus on developing their professional skills to teach remotely. I stand proudly with my elementary colleagues and hope you will, too.
Professorville
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@they are right, this is so much of the problem. Distance learning will only work if we also take a very had look at how we are going to solve childcare. Parents are not being selfish, we are trying to balance very hard and significant tradeoffs. Are teachers babysitters? Of course not. Does the lack of childcare that our schools traditionally provide disproportionately affect women, single parents, low income families? Absolutely. Your dismissive remarks about the very real need for childcare are just divisive. Instead, perhaps offer some suggestions of how we can support families of young children to make distance learning work for all our students.
Crescent Park
42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
Is it me or is it the case that Superintendent Austin is in over his head?
I scarce to think what would be happening if he didn't have deputies to call on and do the grunt work that he seems incapable of doing. Ridiculousness has never been more apparent than his comments about the music and choir programs. It's disappointing that this gentleman was the best we could do.
He is really obtuse.
Downtown North
41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Don Austin is making sure that PAUSD is not prepared for the situation when schools shut down completely due to a pandemic. Teachers want support and preparation for preparing the best online program possible but it's clear elementary schools will be left unprepared once again.
Perhaps it's time Don Austin and the Board members are replaced. Todd Collins and Jennifer di Brienza are up for re-election this year. Think carefully about how Todd Collins and Jennifer Di Brienza did or did not demand Don Austin to do better with online distance learning plans in March, May, June and July board meetings.
Did they sit back and praise Don Austin, or did they ask for more plans, more rigor, more teacher support.
Barron Park
39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
@Covid-19 ready
Livestreaming into a classroom is NOT the same as being there and being there is not safe for teachers, their families or their students given the risk and current infection rates, the needs of young students and the impossibility of implementing all of the guidelines recommended by governing health agencies. Online/distance teaching requires specific and distinct tools from in person teaching and PAUSD teachers are finally receiving some specific training and support in this area.
I don't understand this obsession with livestreaming from some parents. Have you ever volunteered in your child's class? Does watching that class all day on a computer screen sound like an effective way to learn? I seriously hope you say no. BUT a no answer does not mean we should return to in person instruction when it is not safe for ALL participants.
While I would support pursuing the ability to offer outdoor small group instruction- I don't know how teachers can do that while also teaching online. There are not enough hours in the day to offer ALL students some in person instruction while also teaching other students online.
Full distance learning while making use of quality online pedagogy and some synchronous instruction (because no one can just sit in Zoom meetings all day long) is the only way to ensure safety and quality learning.
Barron Park
38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Everyone is in this boat together and we need to unite. We need to stop arguing and do what is needed. Science tells us what we need to do. I’m not going to rehash those facts, they are everywhere for people to read. Right now those facts tell us what we need to do, and opening schools is not it.
So, let’s focus on solutions. Schools can’t be the only one to provide those solutions. We neither have the funding nor the systems and structures in place to solve all the problems caused by schools staying closed. Schools and teachers need to focus on teaching online well. Schools and teachers need to focus on addressing special education students (addressing IEP needs) and low socio-economic students (food, internet, materials, etc) in a safe socially distant manner. Schools and teachers need to focus on how we will reopen safely when the numbers show it is reasonable. That’s it.
The state and federal government and businesses need to focus on supporting families that need to work away from the home. For example, they could ensure that parents who have school age children have the flexibility and are paid for 40 hours a week even if they only work 32 hours. This would allow for families that have to work outside the home to band together in groups of 5, each family taking one day to support the children in that group, and not worry about how they will pay bills, fees their families, and pay for housing.
This requires parents to participate in the solution as well. Those having to work away from home, will need to work with others in the manner described above. Those working from home need to support the community by figuring out how to balance working from home and supporting their children’s learning. Businesses will have to give these parents flexibility as well.
This pandemic requires ALL OF US to work together. It is impossible for any one sector or group of people to solve this alone. Let’s stop arguing and acknowledge the reality of this situation and start working on the solutions. We have very little time to implement them.
One last thing, teachers love their students and their communities. We hate this as much as the next person. Our entire professional efficacy is based on the success of our students. We are watching the effects of this pandemic on our students and dying inside a little more each day. Keeping schools closed is the last thing we want, but we know that our schools do not have the capability of keeping our students and communities safe right now.
Midtown
30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
Yes! @JohnEvans “clear, simple, and wrong” hits it right on the head and what we need now is a willingness to engage, revise, adapt. It’s futile to look for the perfect school opening and not futile to open as our letter suggests and adapting as we trudge through. We don’t need Dr Austin and admin teaching our most vulnerable and struggling students w PAUSD+, we need them to coach and support us as we create learning environments that engage and help kids learn - that’s a teacher’s job. We need admin, both site and district level, to be educational leaders. Get in our virtual classrooms and watch what's happening, experience what teachers, parents and students experience, then offer advice and share best practices (and even insist on some common practices) that’s the admin’s job.
We’re all in the same boat; I’ll trim the sails and man the rigging (that keeps the ship moving), so I’ll need someone else to chart the course, avoid the rocks and keep the galley stocked.
Community Center
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
@Pro-teacher Resident I'm actually pro starting the school year with distance learning. I disagree that we can't go back until we have a vaccine, but certainly until our numbers have declined and stabilized. My issue is not whether or not we do distance learning (I think it's inevitable at this point) but how it's implemented. One of my children had teachers who did an amazing job in the spring, the other one didn't. I don't have confidence that the teachers who couldn't transition well in the spring will be ready with minimal training and planning when school starts. This is not all on the teachers, it's on the district as a whole to provide a solid plan for distance learning so that not only the more flexible teachers succeed. I also think that distance learning for young kids changes the dynamic from teacher-centric to teacher-lead, team learning. Parents of young children will become an integral part in success of distance learning and we need a plan that acknowledges and includes the many different levels of access or we will have HUGE learning gaps. These issues weren't well solved for in the spring. I hope they're being worked on now, but even though this letter touches on teacher training, it still worries me.
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
The school board approves spending thousands of dollars hiring a "safety coordinator", installing cameras and fences to keep our staff and children possibly safe from a potential nut case terrorist attack; Yet the Board has no problem sending children and staff back to a school site in the middle of a pandemic. Brilliant Thinking. One is even running for the County Board.