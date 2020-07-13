Santa Clara County reverses health order, reclosing hair salons and gyms

Less than a day after hair salons and gyms reopened in Santa Clara County, the county's Public Health Department announced those businesses, among other sectors, will have to reclose by this Wednesday, July 15, effectively scrapping its July 2 health order.
The reversal of the county order also comes with closures of additional indoor sectors: worship services, offices of nonessential businesses, personal care services such as nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors, and protests will have to shut down on July 15.
The Monday afternoon announcement follows the sweeping statewide rollbacks Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled during a press conference just hours earlier, closing indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, zoos, museums and movie theaters, among other businesses. This would not have had any impact on Santa Clara County since it had not permitted indoor operations of most of these businesses.
But in addition to the statewide closures that immediately went into effect on July 13, Newsom said all counties that are on the state Public Health Department's monitoring list for three consecutive days, which included 30 counties at the time of the conference, will also have to suspend indoor operations of gyms, worships services, malls and offices of "non-critical sectors," as well as hair salons and other personal care services. (Under the health department's criteria, the monitoring list includes counties most impacted by the coronavirus.)
According to the county announcement, the state added Santa Clara County to the monitoring list on Sunday, citing increased hospitalizations due to community transmission and patient transfers from long-term care facilities, among other reasons. Unless the county is removed from the list by Tuesday, it will have to move forward with the new closures.
"In light of the governor’s announcement, the county sought clarification on the effect of today’s announcement in our county," the press release states, referring to the order that allowed hair salons and gyms to reopen on Monday. "The state confirmed this afternoon that it will require sectors closed for indoor operations in counties on the monitoring list to close in Santa Clara County effective Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:01 a.m."
Comments
Duveneck/St. Francis
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Just read a piece in the Sacramento Bee that attributes disease spread to lack of mask wearing to and bars, family and friend (group) inside gatherings.
Ok - so solution is to close hair salons
Downtown North
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Oh, I see protests are now "closed," too. Will that be enforced? Or will only businesses be made to follow this new order?
Charleston Meadows
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I bet Sara Cody is smiling tonight.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Something strange in the way this was done. Governor had all weekend to prepare his noon speech. He didn't put Santa Clara County on the watch list. What happened between then and 4 pm?
We are at the mercy of the leadership who simply can't get their act together. Nothing new here, move along.
Charleston Meadows
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
This is ridiculous. The 7-day average number of Covid deaths in the county has remained under 1 per day for the last two months. That's less than 1 per day in a population of 2 million! And everyone knows the tabulated number of "cases" is meaningless. We were supposed to shut businesses down until we "flattened the curve" so as not to overwhelm the hospitals. We've done that. But now the goal is evidently 0 deaths and 0 cases, which we'll never achieve.
Professorville
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
@lloyd lee - can you please find out exactly why Santa Clara county is back on the watch list? If it's because of transfers of sick patients into our hospitals from other counties, why are our residents and businesses being penalized?
The state's website isn't very helpful.
It says: Santa Clara County (has variance) is experiencing increased hospitalization. Drivers of increased hospitalization of COVID+ patients may include: 1) increased transmission in the community; 2) patient transfers from outside the county; 3) patient transfers from long term care facilities; 4) /or increased transmission among residents or individuals from neighboring counties who seek care in hospitals in Santa Clara County. Although the percentage change in hospitalizations shows an increase, the increase in the absolute number of patients hospitalized is still low relative to the size of the population in Santa Clara County and is low relative to the number of hospital beds available in the County.
Midtown
21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
The order refers to "Indoor Operations," so I assume that means the County is only banning indoor protests.
There were plenty of sanctioned outdoor protests in June.