Santa Clara County reverses health order, reclosing hair salons and gyms

Less than a day after hair salons and gyms reopened in Santa Clara County, the county's Public Health Department announced those businesses, among other sectors, will have to reclose by this Wednesday, July 15, effectively scrapping its July 2 health order.

The reversal of the county order also comes with closures of additional indoor sectors: worship services, offices of nonessential businesses, personal care services such as nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors, and protests will have to shut down on July 15.

The Monday afternoon announcement follows the sweeping statewide rollbacks Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled during a press conference just hours earlier, closing indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, zoos, museums and movie theaters, among other businesses. This would not have had any impact on Santa Clara County since it had not permitted indoor operations of most of these businesses.

But in addition to the statewide closures that immediately went into effect on July 13, Newsom said all counties that are on the state Public Health Department's monitoring list for three consecutive days, which included 30 counties at the time of the conference, will also have to suspend indoor operations of gyms, worships services, malls and offices of "non-critical sectors," as well as hair salons and other personal care services. (Under the health department's criteria, the monitoring list includes counties most impacted by the coronavirus.)

According to the county announcement, the state added Santa Clara County to the monitoring list on Sunday, citing increased hospitalizations due to community transmission and patient transfers from long-term care facilities, among other reasons. Unless the county is removed from the list by Tuesday, it will have to move forward with the new closures.