PUBLIC AGENDA: Update on schools reopening plan; discussion on public art budget

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 13.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is not scheduled to meet this week.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will hear an update on the district's plan for reopening schools in the fall. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss proposed revisions to the facade of Lytton Gardens, a senior-housing facility at 656 Lytton Ave. The virtual meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 937 9255 2500.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss best practices to advance cultural racial equity in public art; consider approving funding for temporary art by Susan O'Malley at the Palo Alto Art Center; and discuss future council discussions pertaining to the commission, including the reduction of commission members and the public art budget. The virtual meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 979 8171 9646.