State's ambitious housing targets spur anxieties in Palo Alto

After falling woefully short of their own housing goals, Palo Alto city leaders are bracing for a daunting new assignment: a state mandate that may force them to plan for more than 5,000 units by 2031.
Like other cities across the state, Palo Alto is preparing to receive in the coming months its latest mandate from the Association of Bay Area Governments and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the two regional planning agencies that are in the midst of crafting a long-term growth strategy called Plan Bay Area 2050. The two agencies also charged with administrating the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process, which assigns each city a certain number of housing units to plan for various income levels.
To date, Palo Alto has fallen well short of the regional goals. In the current cycle which runs from 2015 to 2022, the city was assigned 1,988 housing units. By the end of 2019, it had only approved 554 units, of which 420 were market-rate units listed in the "above moderate" income category. And while Palo Alto City Council members often talk about the need to address the shortage of affordable housing, the city has only produced 43 units in the "very low" income category since 2015. In the "low" and "moderate" categories, the city has approved 65 and 26 units, respectively.
Palo Alto leaders don't yet know exactly how many units they'll have to plan for in the next cycle, but all signs suggest the number could double or triple in the next cycle. Last month, the state Department of Housing and Community Development assigned to the Bay Area an allocation of 441,176 units, spread across all income categories.
The regional agencies are still finalizing the methodology for assigning housing numbers to cities, but given the projected growth rate of 16%, Palo Alto's planning staff are estimating that the city will get an allocation of at least 4,475 units, based on the city's share of the region's household. Under certain scenarios, the city's share could be as high as 6,532, according to staff.
Some residents have argued that the Bay Area numbers are far too high and have urged the city to appeal the 441,176 figure that the state had assigned to ABAG and MTC. The regional agencies have until this Friday, July 10, to challenge the number and have not indicated that they plan to do so.
Former Palo Alto Vice Mayor Greg Schmid is among those who believe the city should request a delay. During the Planning and Transportation Commission's discussion on Wednesday of the new regional allocations, Schmid argued that the numbers are based on a "jobs-driven" forecast that disproportionately impacts already jobs-rich cities like Palo Alto.
While the numbers roughly double the number of housing units across the Bay Area, Schmid noted that Palo Alto's allocations could triple under the methodology that ABAG is considering.
"These numbers are based on a jobs-driven forecast in already jobs-rich areas and will cost billions of dollars in subsidies in Palo Alto alone, along with a likely loss of control of neighborhood zoning," Schmid said.
Other residents joined his call to slow down the process. Terry Holzemer said he found it "regrettable" and "shameful" that the process is moving toward the July 10 deadline with few opportunities for the public to weigh in.
"This is a major plan that not only affects one area of the city, but all areas of the city," Holzemer said.
Others, however, argued that the numbers should be higher. Kelsey Banes, executive director of Peninsula for Everyone, a housing advocacy group, said she was hoping that the number assigned by the state housing department for the region would be between 600,000 and 1 million.
"We think a number this low is planning to fail, and planning to continue on in a housing crisis," Banes said. "We know we need to build more inclusive housing in our region if we're going to address our climate emergency and if we're going to dismantle our structure of segregation."
The commission did not support delaying the process, noting that the decision to appeal the Bay Area allocation should come from ABAG, not individual cities. While commissioners agreed that Palo Alto needs to plan for — and build — more housing, they disagreed about the consequences that the city may face if it falls short of the regional targets.
Commissioner Bart Hechtman said he is not fearful about the prospect of the state taking away local zoning powers. He noted that the state mandate could benefit developers who want to build a project in Palo Alto by allowing them to benefit from a streamlined approval process.
"That would be a good problem to have — developers coming here and wanting to build in the city. … If the RHNA numbers spur that activity in our market, I think that's a good thing," Hechtman said.
Commissioner Michael Alcheck said that he believes it is "moot to lose sleep over this number," noting that the city has repeatedly fallen well short of its allocation numbers and has not suffered any significant consequences.
"I think it's a red herring to get the community worked up about the allocation and the fear … because it just hasn't played out," Alcheck said.
But others pointed to recent state efforts to add some teeth to the housing allocation process and restrict cities' abilities to reject housing proposals. Even though the most ambitious of these efforts, Senate Bill 50, fizzled earlier this year, other bills have already been approved or will likely win passage in the near future.
Commissioner Ed Lauing said he believes the state will pass new laws so that allocations will be enforced.
"There's no question, these things put local control in question," Lauing said.
Vice Chair Giselle Roohparvar pointed to bills like Senate Bill 35, a 2017 law that streamlines housing construction, and the numerous efforts to spur the creation of more accessory-dwelling units.
The city, she said, needs to do more to actually address the barriers to housing construction.
"You can say you want housing all you want, but you've got to put your money where your mouth is and make it happen. … What we really need to do is drill down into the nuts and bolts and make the changes that are needed in order to attract the type of housing and the type of diversity and community that we want to see in this city," Roohparvar said.
Comments
Crescent Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Over the past decades, the ABAG process has made it harder for lower-income people to live in the Bay Area by allowing cities to build high-end housing instead,. ABAG gives lip service to below-marker-rate goals, but its own numbers show that's not what gets built. ABAG is an utter failure that has harmed our region and in particular members of minority and disadvantaged groups unable to pay the higher costs of Bar Area housing.
ABAG instead promotes rezoning that helps developers, especially in cities like Palo Alto, who are then allowed to build more offices and luxury housing. You don't have to look far to see this. The two commissioners most closely tied to developers both favor ABAG.
ABAG should be shut down and replaced by public servants who put housing production for lower-income people first, not last.
Community Center
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Why did the City Council not quote the ABAG demands for housing when it let the President Hotel be stripped of residents and returned to being a hotel? It seems to me that would have given them some leverage over the situation.
The only way Palo Alto is going to get control over this is to limit the numbers of jobs that developers want to add to the city. We do not have the infrastructure for transportation, schools, utilties or just about anything else to support the amount of housing that ABAG is demanding. And Palo Alto should insist on a moratorium on housing growth until it is clear what the consequences of the pandemic disaster may be. The working world is a different place now and may never return to the commute to work focus. Not to mention the toll being taken on small business, restaurants, etc. There needs to be a timeout on this until we come out the other end and see what the world looks like.
Midtown
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Is this the first shoe to drop before those in-the-pocket-of-developers state legislators try to ram through more bills to let luxury developments satisfy these quotas? SB50 will look like child's play compared to these pending bills (courtesy of Livable California - google them for more details):
SB 1120 (by Scott Wiener and Toni Atkins)
SB 902 (by Scott Wiener)
SB 995 (by Wiener and Atkins)
SB 1085 (by Nancy Skinner)
AB 725 (by Buffy Wicks and Scott Wiener)
AB 1279 (by Richard Bloom)
AB 2345 (by Lorena Gonzalez and David Chiu)
AB 3040 (by David Chiu)
AB 3107 (by Richard Bloom and Phil Ting)
Triple El
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Surely we can find a way to approve some developments that are not high end. We are not doing our share for the housing crunch.
Downtown North
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
There is no escaping the fact that Palo Alto desperately needs more affordable housing. Our city leaders should step up.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
How ABAG helps wealthy metropolitan real-estate developers.
Low cost housing development and office development are not opposed to each other but are instead actually two complimentary forms of development that are both essential for continued growth of the real-estate industry in “job rich” metropolitan areas like Palo Alto.
There is no market for the glut of office space that has been developed on the Peninsula over the last decade without stack-n-pack apartment development to warehouse the workers employed in those increasingly dense offices spaces.
Meanwhile California has one of the highest rates of poverty in the country and northwestern California and central California have some of the highest rates of poverty in the state.
The forced relaxation of zoning restrictions by unelected bodies like ABAG that are dominated by the influence of wealthy metropolitan real-estate developers is the only way these wealthy metropolitan real-estate developers can compete with the low land prices and low wage workers available in impoverished areas of the state.
ABAG is just another clever tool wealthy real-estate developers in “job rich” metropolitan areas like Palo Alto use to hoard jobs away from impoverished “job poor” areas of the state.
Barron Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
People who say that the City should be providing more housing are missing that the City is neither a developer nor the owner of property that could be redeveloped for housing. Not only does the City not build housing itself, but the legal property rights of the owner substantially limit what the City require of developments. Because of the high costs of land and construction, housing projects that are 100% "affordable" (Below Market Rate) units require large grants from the Feds, the State, the County and the City. Because of the high costs of building that housing, Palo Alto projects have difficulty getting the grants because sponsors prefer locations where their funding goes further.
Charleston Meadows
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
"You thought SB50 was trouble?",
You are absolutely correct and thank you for posting the bill numbers with the authors' names. All should be aware that:
- the bills multiplied overwhelmingly. Developers are in a rush, particularly now that the pandemic is quickly re-shaping the world and this area and the office/housing trends may change dramatically. Another reason for this rush:
- lawmakers have NO TIME to even read the bills. Staffers do that and brief the congress-members. Make no mistake, not all know what they vote for. Especially, when they have nine for the one they reject.
- Some of the bills above go as far as repealing the local zoning and overriding the voters decisions, including municipal regulations for construction - height, etc.
Some - see the specifics - allow constructing four- and EIGHT-plexes on single family housing allocated lots. Ask them about parking - good luck. Those bills eliminate the very concept of singly family housing in CA, as you know it. Sen. Wiener's belief is that it is IMMORAL to live in a single family home.
Those who are still oblivious to what is going on: do not be surprised when you wake up to the noise of eightplexes being constructed on the three sides of your house. There are some - including on this blogspace - who advocate for twelve story developments (yes, that's right).
College Terrace
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
While Palo Alto is not a developer, it is being required to add zoning overlays that would permit developers to build dense housing units "by right" (regardless of the original zoning) to accommodate the 4,000 plus new housing units Palo Alto has been allocated to meet the regional housing goal. However, since Palo Alto has been completely developed for many years and there are no longer any vacant lots available for additional new housing, It seems the assumption has been that this new "by right" dense housing overlay will be cover areas currently restricted to single family homes.
But what if instead we were to put a new housing overlay over zoning that is currently zoned commercial and occupied by offices? The overlay would not change the current commercial zoning of a property if the owner wants to keep its use commercial. But it would allow the owner to develop dense housing "by right" and therefore Palo Alto would meet the requirement to demonstrate sufficient land available for the 4,000 additional housing units being required to be accommodated. Whether or not developers want to building housing is their choice, as it will be wherever the overlay is placed.
In addition, this might be a quicker way to demonstrate a way to meet the new housing goal Palo Alto is being allocated because commercial lots are generally large and it would likely take years for a developer to acquire a sufficient number of contiguous residential lots to be able to build a even a small multi-unit building.
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The jobs/housing imbalance is killing our city. We need to get it under control one way or the other. Either restrict the number of new jobs in the city or increase the number of homes. Either option is fine with me. Doing nothing isn't working.
Midtown
10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
It is going to be very "interesting" to see how the housing quotas for these ultra-rich and ultra-low-density communities compare to Palo Alto.
Will any horse stables or riding grounds be replaced by high-rise condos? Don't count on it...
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
Posted by Eleanor Willemsen, a resident of Triple El
>> Surely we can find a way to approve some developments that are not high end. We are not doing our share for the housing crunch.
It is up to private industry to propose housing that is not high-end.
Posted by Jean, a resident of Downtown North
>> There is no escaping the fact that Palo Alto desperately needs more affordable housing. Our city leaders should step up.
It is up to private industry to build affordable housing. The city is not in the housing business, and, doesn't own the land.