News

Independent Study/Homeschool

The graduating Class of 2020

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 9, 2020, 4:35 pm

Miles Pennington

Edward Ross

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Independent Study/Homeschool

The graduating Class of 2020

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 9, 2020, 4:35 pm

Miles Pennington

Edward Ross

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.