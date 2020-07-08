Woman arrested in 1993 homicide of her daughter

Twenty-seven years after a 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive in her family's East Palo Alto home, investigators have arrested her mother in connection with the homicide, the Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Yolanda Ortega, who was 27 years old at the time, fled to Mexico with her husband prior to the San Mateo County Coroner Office's determination of the child's cause of death. Paramedics were dispatched to the family home in the 2300 block of Ralmar Avenue in East Palo Alto on June 28, 1993, at around 11:55 a.m. The child was transported to Stanford Hospital where she died at 12:43 p.m., police said. Two brothers and the sister of the girl, ages 1, 4 and 17 days old, were released to county Child Protective Services at the time.

Investigators from East Palo Alto police, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service have been involved in an ongoing investigation, police said.

San Mateo County Deputy District Attorney Trisha Povah, who is handling the case, said Ortega will be charged with one count each of murder and child abuse causing great bodily injury or death for the homicide of Yoani Sanchez. The Coroner's Office determined she died from blunt-force trauma. Ortega faces 25 years to life in prison.

Ortega has traveled back and forth between Mexico and the U.S., Povah said.