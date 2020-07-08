School board puts parcel tax on November ballot, expecting challenging path to approval

Board members agreed and unanimously voted to put the parcel tax on the ballot this November. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters estimated the cost of the election is $500,000.

Charles Heath, a consultant, told the board that placing the measure on the November ballot, at the same time as a presidential election with "a lot of crosswinds, a lot of distracting issues" is risky, but waiting until next year would be riskier. If the parcel tax was instead on a March or May 2021 mail-in ballot and failed, the district wouldn't have a chance to mount the measure again before it expires.

But now, polling suggests that the parcel tax's path to approval could be rocky. Interviews conducted in June for the district by Gene Bregman & Associates, a public opinion and market research firm, showed that 62% of voters would support renewing the parcel tax — short of the two-thirds required to pass. That percentage rose just above the two-third threshold (to 70%) when voters were told the reasons to support the parcel tax and dropped to 67% when they were told reasons for opposing the measure.

The school district's $836 parcel tax is set to expire in June 2021. The board had planned to put the measure on a mail-in ballot this May but withdrew it after shelter-in-place took effect in March, citing concerns about the challenges a campaign that relies on knocking on doors and community outreach would face during the shutdown.

The Palo Alto school board decided Tuesday night to place a parcel tax renewal on the November ballot, partially out of concern that the measure might not pass the first time.

Palo Alto Community Child Care will also continue to provide child care to district students. Clara Chang, the nonprofit's board chair, said the organization is "committed to serving the maximum number of families possible" in the new school year.

In response, the board directed staff to give the first right of refusal for available space at the school sites to existing child care providers and require that they make a decision within 10 days.

Parents from Nixon Elementary School, however, urged the district to instead give more classroom space at their school to Kids Choice, an existing after-school program. They worried that changing their children's child care in the fall would exacerbate an already stressful time.

In other business Tuesday, the board also unanimously approved a contract with a new child care provider, Right At School, in anticipation of an increase in need for services when elementary schools reopen in the fall. Under the contract, Right At School will operate enrichment programs and other child care services at the elementary and middle schools throughout the year. The board voted to remove a clause that allowed the contract to automatically renew annually.

"If this is important to the community, if the community feels that having $16 million come off of our budget and losing 100 teachers is a problem, then the community will step up and work on this like they have in the past," said board member Melissa Baten Caswell. "This is a reflection of community values."

The board urged members of the public who are interested in running the parcel tax campaign to reach out to district leadership. (School districts legally cannot use public funds to advocate for parcel tax measures.)

The $15.6 million that the parcel tax provides annually for the school district pays for hiring and retaining teachers, support staff for struggling students, keeping class sizes small and electives, among other areas.

If approved, the parcel tax would extend for six years at the same rate. It would continue an optional exemption for seniors ages 65 and older, 2% annual inflation adjustments and an independent oversight committee that conducts annual audits.

School board puts parcel tax on November ballot, expecting challenging path to approval

Consultant: Mounting a 'significant advocacy campaign' is going to be crucial