School board puts parcel tax on November ballot, expecting challenging path to approval

The Palo Alto school board decided Tuesday night to place a parcel tax renewal on the November ballot, partially out of concern that the measure might not pass the first time.
The school district's $836 parcel tax is set to expire in June 2021. The board had planned to put the measure on a mail-in ballot this May but withdrew it after shelter-in-place took effect in March, citing concerns about the challenges a campaign that relies on knocking on doors and community outreach would face during the shutdown.
But now, polling suggests that the parcel tax's path to approval could be rocky. Interviews conducted in June for the district by Gene Bregman & Associates, a public opinion and market research firm, showed that 62% of voters would support renewing the parcel tax — short of the two-thirds required to pass. That percentage rose just above the two-third threshold (to 70%) when voters were told the reasons to support the parcel tax and dropped to 67% when they were told reasons for opposing the measure.
Charles Heath, a consultant, told the board that placing the measure on the November ballot, at the same time as a presidential election with "a lot of crosswinds, a lot of distracting issues" is risky, but waiting until next year would be riskier. If the parcel tax was instead on a March or May 2021 mail-in ballot and failed, the district wouldn't have a chance to mount the measure again before it expires.
Board members agreed and unanimously voted to put the parcel tax on the ballot this November. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters estimated the cost of the election is $500,000.
If approved, the parcel tax would extend for six years at the same rate. It would continue an optional exemption for seniors ages 65 and older, 2% annual inflation adjustments and an independent oversight committee that conducts annual audits.
The $15.6 million that the parcel tax provides annually for the school district pays for hiring and retaining teachers, support staff for struggling students, keeping class sizes small and electives, among other areas.
The board urged members of the public who are interested in running the parcel tax campaign to reach out to district leadership. (School districts legally cannot use public funds to advocate for parcel tax measures.)
"If this is important to the community, if the community feels that having $16 million come off of our budget and losing 100 teachers is a problem, then the community will step up and work on this like they have in the past," said board member Melissa Baten Caswell. "This is a reflection of community values."
In other business Tuesday, the board also unanimously approved a contract with a new child care provider, Right At School, in anticipation of an increase in need for services when elementary schools reopen in the fall. Under the contract, Right At School will operate enrichment programs and other child care services at the elementary and middle schools throughout the year. The board voted to remove a clause that allowed the contract to automatically renew annually.
Parents from Nixon Elementary School, however, urged the district to instead give more classroom space at their school to Kids Choice, an existing after-school program. They worried that changing their children's child care in the fall would exacerbate an already stressful time.
In response, the board directed staff to give the first right of refusal for available space at the school sites to existing child care providers and require that they make a decision within 10 days.
Palo Alto Community Child Care will also continue to provide child care to district students. Clara Chang, the nonprofit's board chair, said the organization is "committed to serving the maximum number of families possible" in the new school year.
Comments
Midtown
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I wish the reporter would report on promises made on previous parcel tax ballots; for example the last parcel tax ballot promised reduction in class sizes, mental health, etc. Based on a parent study several years ago, we know that class sizes were not reduced. We do know that the money was used to give everyone salary increases, and that management expected to get the same raises that they were negotiating with the union.
Of course we don't want to do anything which would degrade kid's education, but at some point there has to be accountability for what's happened over the past 4-5 years.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
@common sense
When our district asks for money, no matter how poor they have been at managing it and how badly they have performed or broken promises in the past, the community just rolls over and gives it to them. Why even fight it?
I personally will never vote yes for another money ask from the district until there is an ombuds-position with power available to families and children, that doesn't answer to the district, just serves as a check and balance on the district on behalf of families. (Like it will matter.)
Downtown North
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PAUSD's challenges have nothing to do with money or budget. We spend more than any other district in the state, well over $20k per kid per year , and fail to serve any student who isn't plain-jane vanilla.
Please vote no. Not because education doesn't matter, but because it won't help.
What WILL help is telling PAUSD to get their act together and better serve students with the massive budget they already have.
Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Terrible online teaching from March - May and no in-person school for kids this Fall. Don't expect to vote "yes".
Adobe-Meadow
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
So let me get this, they want more money and our kids are mostly being taught at home? This will go down well for November
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Please vote no. The Board of Education, Superintendent and his assocuates should work with the finances they have already. We are heavily taxed already here.