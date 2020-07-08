Artists block street to guard new Black Lives Matter mural

Artist Matther Basirico, who painted the letter "R," called Mayor Adrian Fine Wednesday about the coating. He said Fine asked him to email him, but Basirico said he doesn't want to engage in an email exchange.

Some of the artists, concerned the latex-paint mural might wear away, had wanted the city to paint a protective layer over the artwork. Mayor Ed Shikada said on June 30 that the city hadn't decided whether it will coat the paintings.

Tire tracks had already begun to streak the mural by Wednesday evening. About 10 demonstrators parked three cars on the mural, one each at either end and one in the middle. Motorists were still able to drive in the right-hand lanes, which are not covered by the artwork.

The artists and their allies noticed on Wednesday morning that the city had taken down street barricades that had kept traffic off of the mural, which spells out the words "Black Lives Matter" in block letters filled with colorful designs and memorials to the struggle of Black people in America.

A group of demonstrators has parked cars on top of the new Black Lives Matter mural on Hamilton Avenue in Palo Alto, guarding it against both the elements and cars and concerned that the image of a convicted police killer could be erased, they said Wednesday.

The artist who painted the mural, CeCe Carpio of Oakland, was not at Wednesday night's demonstration. Basirico said he has spoken with her and she doesn't want anything changed while she tries to negotiate with City Manager Ed Shikada.

"If it is not possible to imagine putting a 17' tall mural of nurse Richard Speck (a mass murderer) in front of a hospital or putting a 17' tall mural of Dan White, who assassinated San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, in front of a mayor's house, the atrocity of the celebration of a fugitive convicted cop killer in front of Palo Alto's City Hall is equally reprehensible. For law enforcement required to enter the building is there any description other than a hostile work environment?" the association wrote.

Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, was a member of the Black Liberation Army in the 1970s, a group that had killed 13 police officers. She and two others opened fire on two troopers during a traffic stop. One of the troopers died and the other survived the gun battle. Chesimard was later captured and convicted of first-degree murder and multiple other felonies. She was granted political asylum in Cuba after escaping from prison. She remains on the FBI's Most Wanted list, the association said.

Basirico said he also strategically parked his car on top of the "E" in "Matter," an artwork that has generated controversy because it contains a depiction of Joanne Chesimard. The National Police Association has asked the city to remove Chesimard's image, who escaped prison in 1979 while serving time for the 1973 killing of a New Jersey State Police trooper, according to a petition by the police association.

Artists block street to guard new Black Lives Matter mural

They plan to stay until the city applies protective coating and they can negotiate an agreement over the image of a convicted police killer