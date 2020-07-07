Palo Alto native, graduate announces bid for school board

Katie Causey, a Palo Alto native, Palo Alto Unified graduate and nonprofit employee, announced on Tuesday that she's running for a seat on the school board in November.
In her announcement, Causey described herself as a role model for current students who's focused on student voice, mental health and diversity.
She's the first candidate to officially announce a campaign for the school board election. Three seats will be up for grabs in November when board President Todd Collins and members Jennifer DiBrienza and Melissa Baten Caswell's terms expire.
Baten Caswell said Tuesday that she is not running for re-election in Palo Alto but is campaigning for the Area 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Education. Collins nor DiBrienza have formally announced whether they plan to seek re-election.
Causey attended Ohlone Elementary School and JLS Middle School. She graduated from Palo Alto High School in 2012. She currently works at the Junior League of San Francisco, a nonprofit women's organization that promotes volunteering.
The seed to run for local office was planted when Causey was a freshman at Paly, she said, in the wake of student deaths by suicide.
"I know many alumni from that period who have had ongoing conversations about potentially running to highlight mental health and civic engagement," Causey wrote in an email.
She said she started watching local school board meetings as a college student at George Washington University, where she studied inequality and discrimination in communities and schools through a degree in women's studies. She started writing down ideas she wanted to see implemented in her own school district, she said.
In 2017, she was accepted to Emily's List's Run To Win program, which recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office.
In response to the coronavirus shutdown, Causey and her campaign team organized a list of local alumni who current students can reach out to for support. While there are informal alumni Facebook groups and an official Paly alumni association, she said she hopes the list is a step toward creating a formal alumni-student mentorship program in the school district.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for students weighing decisions about their post high school careers to talk to recent grads about what navigating stress, networking, and higher education looks like right now," she said. "Students can directly see how professional growth doesn't look one way and isn't a straightforward path."
Last year, Causey advocated in a guest opinion piece published by this news organization for lowering the voting age for Palo Alto school board elections.
"When I was a freshman at Paly, this district faced one of its most difficult times when multiple students died by suicide, but in response, so many hardworking community members stepped up to help students," she wrote. "If I had been given the opportunity to help decide which of those community members were elected to the Board of Education, not only would I have been connected to more adults in the community offering help, but I would have felt a greater sense of control over decision making during a time when so much of student life felt out of control."
If elected, Causey said she would prioritize diversity in curriculum, hiring and training. The district should focus on strengthening its support for vulnerable students — particularly during the pandemic, her campaign website reads. She also wants to prevent school closures from exacerbating social isolation and substance abuse among students.
"No one gets left behind in a crisis," she writes on her website.
Causey identifies as bisexual and believes if elected, she could possibly be the first member of the LGBT+ community to hold this office.
Causey is a member of the League of Women Voters, through which she's worked on issues including sustainability, school meal plans and gun legislation, according to her LinkedIn page. She was also a campaign adviser and director of fundraising for Vice President Shounak Dharap's school board campaign in 2018.
Good luck, Katie Causey:
I have been saying for 38 years that attending Palo alto unified school District schools was one of the greatest blessings of my life. So it’s great to know a young person is committed to keeping it that way.
I don’t believe there has been an out of the closet LGBT person elected either school board or city Council. Not sure it is a benefit other than if it means the candidate is sensitive to people who feel marginalized Which I would hope for in our leaders.
I support giving youngsters the vote.
Good luck! Although knowing how she identifies as LGTBTQ makes absolutely no difference to me rather than her policy issues. a
>> Good luck! Although knowing how she identifies as LGTBTQ makes absolutely no difference to me rather than her policy issues.
I would like to know how she is with budget spreadsheets. Knowing Excel wouldn't make her an interesting candidate, but, not knowing Excel would leave her undefended against evil forces who use obfuscated data to further their agendas. One of those things you have to know if you want to engage successfully in bureaucratic infighting.
I always thank those putting themselves as willing to run for school board.
I hope that sexual identity does not become an issue. There are plenty of issues that should be addressed and I look forward to finding out more of her views.