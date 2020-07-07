Gunn High teacher Greer Stone joins race for City Council

Greer Stone, a Gunn High School history teacher and former chair of the Palo Alto's Human Relations Commission, has joined the increasingly crowded race for a seat on the City Council.
Stone currently serves as vice chair of the Santa Clara County Human Relations Commission and leads the commission's Justice Review Committee, an ad hoc group charged with recommending police reform initiatives to the county Board of Supervisors. During his years of service on the city's Human Relations Commission, he has advocated for expanding social programs and services, including ones pertaining to mental health and veterans.
Over the past year, Stone emerged as a fierce critic of Senate Bill 50, which would have increased height limits and eased density restrictions for housing developments (SB 50 was ultimately defeated in the state Senate). In March 2019, he co-wrote an opinion piece with former Mayor Pat Burt opposing SB 50, which they argued would "usurp local democracy and eliminate single-family neighborhoods." He also debated now-Mayor Adrian Fine, a supporter of SB 50, in an episode of "Behind the Headlines," the Palo Alto Weekly's webcast.
Stone's Tuesday announcement means that he will be vying with Burt, and possibly Fine, for one of the four council seats that will be up for grabs. Fine, Lydia Kou and Greg Tanaka are all concluding their first council terms and are eligible to run again. Kou is seeking another four-year term, while Fine and Tanaka are yet to publicly declare their intention. Councilwoman Liz Kniss will term out this year.
Planning and Transportation Commission Chair Cari Templeton and Planning Commissioner Ed Lauing also are seeking seats, as is attorney Rebecca Eisenberg, who has been a vocal critic of the city's recent budget decisions and planning policies.
During his last council run, Stone was politically aligned with the council's "residentialist" camp, which has tended to support slow-growth policies and which includes Kou, Vice Mayor Tom DuBois, Councilman Eric Filseth and former Mayor Karen Holman, current president of the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District board of directors. Dubois, Filseth and Holman are all supporting Stone's current bid for a council seat.
Stone told this news organization Tuesday that he is running because he believes the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the national outcry over racial equality have created "a unique opportunity to have what many commentators are labeling a 'great reset.'"
"I really think Palo Alto has reached an inflection point at this moment in time, which is both caused by a pandemic and social unrest across the nation," Stone said.
The crisis, he said, creates an opportunity to rethink the challenges that have frustrated the city for decades, including traffic and housing. He believes telework, which has become widespread during the pandemic, should be emphasized as a critical strategy for managing traffic. Santa Clara County has a task force that is focusing on encouraging telework, Stone said, and Palo Alto should participate.
A successful switch to telework would also help Palo Alto meet its housing challenges. If fewer offices are needed, some of the existing commercial spaces could be converted to residential space. He said he would support looking at zoning policies that would make it easier to switch uses from commercial to residential.
Stone also penned an opinion piece in April urging city leaders to address the disproportionate impact that the pandemic has had on Black and Latino residents, who are more likely to be working in "essential" jobs during the pandemic and who are less likely to have easy access to affordable health care.
He also urged city leaders to address homelessness during the pandemic by designating "safe parking" locations throughout the city for vehicle dwellers and by making public land available for temporary shelters.
"Let's finally acknowledge that social determinants of race and ethnicity play critical roles in equity and design our housing, health care and other policies to reflect that reality," Stone wrote in the opinion piece. "Let's recognize the moral and practical implications of poverty and resolve to evolve these temporary solutions into permanent ones."
Stone said that, if elected, his priorities would be producing affordable housing, traffic mitigation, economic recovery and creating a closer "government-community partnership." He also rejects the notion that his opposition to SB 50 makes him, in any way, anti-housing. The bill, he said, would have been "horrible for affordable housing production for Palo Alto and across the state of California."
He disagrees with those that hold that the city needs to create much more market-rate housing, which is necessary to subsidize the affordable units. Stone argues that simply upzoning would increase land costs and make housing even more unaffordable. This is why the bill generated such opposition from human-rights groups and from advocates for low-income housing, he said.
Stone also faced criticism from several residents for his testimony at a February 2019 sentencing hearing of his half-brother, Michael Airo, a teacher who was convicted of sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend's daughter. At the sentencing hearing, Stone described Airo as a "good person" and a "caretaker."
His testimony as a character witness attracted a rebuke from Michele Dauber, a Stanford Univesrity law professor, and her husband, Ken Dauber, a member of the Palo Alto Board of Education, who told San Jose Inside in May 2019 that Stone's statements did not show adequate concern for the victim and took issue with his characterization of Airo, who was ordered to serve 15 years in state prison.
Michele Dauber told San Jose Inside that Stone's testimony should have disqualified him from the California Democratic Party convention.
When asked about the criticism, Stone said he tried his best to answer questions as honestly as possible. He called the episode a "deeply painful one" for everyone involved.
"Best I can say, I testified truthfully to the character of my brother as I've always known him," Stone told this news organization. "My duty was not only as a family member, but also as part of the litigation process, which calls for character witnesses."
A former attorney, Stone said he is excited to work on the city's effort to pursue police reforms. An important first step, he said, is firming up use-of-force policies to make them more aligned with the 8 Can't Wait platform. In some cases, it could mean changing the wording from "should" to "shall" — a change that may seem minor but that can have profound consequences.
Stone said that he plans to run a "very positive, issues-based campaign."
"I think that's something we almost lost the ability to do in the United States of late," Stone said.
Comments
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
[Post removed.]
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Greer gets my vote. We've made no progress on our below-market-rate housing, traffic, and parking problems for years. The current council majority instead rubber stamps whatever wealthy developers want, making things even worse. Greer is the kind of committed, public-minded person we need to fix this.
Adobe-Meadow
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Greer is on the Embarcadero Institute, an anti-housing “think tank” based in Palo Alto that puts out misinformation about the housing crisis. [Portion removed.]
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Greer Stone has my vote! His passion for social justice issues, affordable housing, and experience as a teacher and attorney are exactly what we need right now. It's sad to see people already commenting unsubstantiated attacks against a public servant, but I guess that is how politics goes these days. Hopefully we can do better as a community this year.
Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
From memory, there was a Paly teacher who planned to run for City Council several years ago, but was unable to do so as per his contract.
Have things changed?
Midtown
50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
So glad to see Greer Stone enter the race. Smart, engaged, and passionate about restoring a much needed culture of partnership between the city and its residents, Greer is just what we need in these challenging times. Greer brings great perspective to the table - a teacher, renter, lawyer, human rights advocate - and a long-time community leader who's not afraid to speak up on important community issues.
Barron Park
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
This is fantastic news! Shortly after Trump's election, Greer helped organize an immigration rights event that was very informative and helpful to many members of this community. He truly cares about ALL members of Palo Alto, and I know we can count on him to represent the many diverse voices here. Greer Stone has earned my vote. Si se puede!
Evergreen Park
48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
Yippee
This is fine news indeed!
Greer is an upstanding human , dignified and ethical can’t wait to get him on the council!
Thanks so much Mr. Stone for your service to the community and commitment to minority groups
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
I'm never a single-issue voter, but, this year, "no new office space"/"housing-only" is getting most of weight. So far,
Kou, Stone, 2 of {Burt, Eisenberg, ... ? }
Gunn High School
46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
As a Gunn High School student, Mr. Stone was always down-to-earth and trustworthy. He chaperoned a school field trip that I attended, and I found him to be an honest and informed teacher. I would vote for him if I could.
Charleston Meadows
44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Greer Stone has done so much for this community and I believe he would continue to do so. It is apparent that he has a great passion for this work and we need people like that in office during trying times such as these. Mr. Stone has my vote.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Greer has my vote because his concern for renters is genuine.
Old Palo Alto
38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
This is fantastic news! Greer is a noble and upstanding citizen. We need people who care about their community and who are brave enough to tackle our housing crisis. He's an SJ Warrior.
Crescent Park
36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
Greer brings a welcome trio of temperament, experience and abilities that will be a great addition to the Council. And his commitment to the work at hand is and has been impressive. Those who try to couch him as anti-housing are only too quick to judge others who brings critical thinking to the table as anti. Greer's writings have been clear that housing issues are not solved by focusing housing production on those who can well afford market rate accommodations while turning a blind eye to the needs of our essential workers.
Old Palo Alto
30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
Love to see Greer Stone enter the race. He’s born and raised in Palo Alto and he genuinely cares about everyone in the community. He’s got a great of list of priorities as well. Will definitely be getting my vote.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
Posted by No thanks, a resident of Adobe-Meadow
>> Greer is on the Embarcadero Institute, an anti-housing “think tank” based in Palo Alto that puts out misinformation about the housing crisis.
Embarcadero Institute promotes local government and affordable housing. Since you are against it, I guess you want Sacramento control and high-end buildings-- am I right?
Stanford
26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
We need more leaders like Greer in politics. He’s a kind and caring person and brings great experience to the table as a teacher and community advocate. Wish I lived in PA so I could vote for him!
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
It seems to me that the Greer Stone fan club got the email to comment here!
This is not a popularity contest. I am very concerned about the comments as very few seem to be based on his views, just his ability and likeability as a teacher and member of the community. These things do not necessarily qualify him as a good council member. I hope these people take time to consider his views on important Palo Alto issues that we are facing.
I always thank anyone willing to run for city council and look forward to finding out more of his views. I hope that the issues take center stage and not his popularity.
We had a popular PTA councilor voted in last time. I wonder if her supporters have been paying attention to what she has done on the council.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
It's refreshing to read about a candidate who actually has highly relevant experience and knowledge that our city needs. His work with our City and County Human Relations Commissions (the latter appointment by our Supervisor Simitian), and the Justice Review Committee will be critical as city counicl continues to align city policies with race equity. His interest in volunteering for years with these Commissions reveal the good heart of this man.
It's been a few years since the council had a lawyer on it. That background brings valuable skills to it when analyzing and making policy. But professionally, it is to Stone's credit that he followed his heart and his wife into teaching.
I think it's not since Ron Anderson (the olden days) that there has been a teacher on the council? Given covid, having Stone as a direct connection to PAUSD can only benefit his council colleagues in better understanding the situation with the District.
That he is a renter is rare on council, along with being president of his neighborhood assoc. He champions renters who make up nearly half our population, and has spoken up on expanding renter protections - I was in council meetings when he did so. And he knows our neighborhoods and residents concerns.
What an excellent candidate - one who actually knows what he is talking about, knows what the important issues are, and will be a great addition to city council.
Palo Alto High School
9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
Greer has a big heart for this city and public service. His policy proposals are the ones the city needs moving forward to bring equality to ALL residents.
another community
4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Love Greer's support of telework! Sounds like a great way to create affordable housing and practice social distancing while keeping people employed.