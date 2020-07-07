Activist group calls on city to 'desegregate' Foothills Park

Palo Alto's newest public mural came and went so quickly that you probably missed it.
One word, painted in large yellow letters on Page Mill Road, in front of the Foothills Park entrance: Desegregate.
About a dozen activists, some from Palo Alto (who, as such, can visit Foothills Park whenever they want under the city's "residents-only" policy at the open space) and some from other cities (and, as such, would be prohibited from entering the park, unless accompanying a Palo Alto resident), met under the full moon on Sunday night to paint the message along Page Mill Road. Most were teenagers; two were from the activist organization Raging Grannies, according to Vara Ramakrishnan, one of the organizers of the activity.
The group planned the act months in advance, waiting for a day when there would be little activity and a bright moon under which to work, obviating the need for lighting. They painted the message over about four hours, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., Ramakrishnan said.
But the group's work proved to be a fleeting gesture in a decadeslong debate over Foothills Park access. By 7 a.m. on Monday, a city employee was on scene using a power hose to erase the message. Before long, it was gone.
Ramakrishnan, who lives in Los Altos Hills and who often walks to the park, said she observed passersby asking the city employee what the message said. He told them he didn't know, she said.
"We wanted to look over the work in the daytime and touch it up," she said. "We never got a chance to do that."
Ramakrishnan's daughter, Anjali Ramanathan, a recent graduate of The Nueva School who briefly attended Gunn High and who was joined by her friends from Gunn and Palo Alto High School, said she was inspired to partake in the action by personal experiences and recent rallies in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She cited a speech by East Palo Alto Mayor Regina Wallace Jones during a Juneteenth rally last month that addressed how race continues to affect the area.
At that time, the activist group drew the outline of "BLM" in front of Palo Alto City Hall. The city followed suit on June 30 with its own gesture of support for Black Lives Matter — a street mural painted by 16 artists.
Ramanathan, 17, believes the "residents only" policy at Foothills Park is closely tied to racist practices of the past — including redlining and blockbusting — that have made it historically difficult for Black and brown people to buy homes in Palo Alto. Even if the policy isn't explicitly racist, it has effectively kept non-white people from other communities from living in the community and visiting the park.
"I wanted white folks to think about it, next time they go to Foothills Park and don't see any Black or brown faces around," Ramanathan said. "That does mean something. It's not an accident."
The issue of opening up Foothills Park to the greater public has been a point of contention in Palo Alto for decades, with the debate over the issue flickering on and off every few years. Opponents of removing the policy have consistently argued that limiting access to the park is necessary to protect the pristine natural landscape in the 1,400-acre preserve. They also note that in the late 1950s, when the family of Russel V. Lee offered to sell the land to the city, none of the surrounding cities were willing to chip in to buy the park.
The argument has reignited over the past month, with more than 100 civic and faith leaders and residents signing a letter in early June urging the council to "meet the moment" and abolish a policy that they argue "sends a terrible message to our neighboring communities" and "leaves a bad taste in the mouths of thousands of would-be visitors who are prohibited by uniformed City staff from entering a public park." The list of supporters includes U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo; state Assemblyman Marc Berman; former mayors Leland Levy, Peter Drekmeier and Pat Burt; the Rev. Kaloma Smith, pastor at University AME Zion Church and chair of the city's Human Relations Commission; and NAACP of San Jose/Silicon Valley.
Palo Alto residents who oppose the policy change have argued that the law, which makes it a misdemeanor for a non-resident to visit (unless accompanied by a resident) has nothing to do with race and everything to do with protecting the environment.
Robert Roth, a member of the Friends of Foothills Park and a volunteer at the park, made that point at a June 2019 meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission, when he argued against expanding access.
"It seems to me it follows that if the park is overused, the magical experience of coming upon a flock of quail, or 30 or 40 young turkeys, or seeing a coyote or any of the experiences of the birds and the beasts and the flowers in the park could be lost," Roth said.
But according to city staff, the current number of visitors is relatively low, compared to historic trends. In the years after the park opened, it attracted more than 300,000 visitors annually, peaking at about 372,000 in the early 1970s over two consecutive years. According to a 2019 report, attendance had dropped by about 50% since then, with about 152,000 people visiting the park annually over the prior 17 years.
The Parks and Recreation Commission tried to address the issue of overcrowding by proposing a pilot program that allows non-residents to buy permits online for $6 each. It would cap the number of daily permits at 50.
The City Council, however, has delayed taking up the politically sensitive subject. After months of inaction, the council scheduled a discussion of the proposal for June 23. But on June 22, the council voted to take the item off the agenda and postpone it until after the council's summer recess, which concludes on Aug. 2. The latest delay prompted the resignation of Ryan McCauley, a leading proponent of expanding access to Foothills Park who served on the Parks and Recreation Commission. It also spurred retired Judge LaDoris Cordell, a former City Council member, to issue a letter to the city, threatening a lawsuit if it doesn't immediately stop enforcing the law that bars non-residents from the park.
Ramakrishnan said her family has been seeing people turned away from the park for years.
"There are routinely Black and brown families that, I imagine, excitedly packed a picnic and drove from wherever, and then were told to turn around," she said.
The group had hoped that their message would celebrate the city's change in policy. Before the council voted to delay its discussion, the group was considering painting "All are welcome" in capital letters near Foothills Park. After the vote, it settled on "Desegregate," a message that Ramanathan said was chosen to reflect the policy's impact.
"The policy that makes it a misdemeanor to enter the park doesn't say anything racial in it," Ramanathan said. "But I believe we live in a society that is structured such a way that a policy doesn't need to be explicitly racist to be racist in practice."
She said that when the group finished painting the message, she "took it in for a second."
"I had a sense it would be the last I saw of it," she said.
She was hoping a friend of hers would take a photo of the message with a drone later in the day. But she also had a sense that this wish was a "pipe dream."
"In my short time on this Earth, I've seen enough to see that bureaucracy moves fast on some things and not on others," Ramanathan said.
Comments
Old Palo Alto
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Foothill Park is not segregated. Any Palo Alto resident can enjoy the use of the park, no matter their skin color. LaDoris Cordell has no chance of winning a lawsuit that will allow non-residents into the park. She might however, get the city to cave in to her demands, which would then result in another suit being filed against them by residents demanding the policy be enforced. The park belongs to the City of Palo Alto and its' residents. It's not the California coast line and beaches that are open to all.
If it gets to this, the voters should decide, not city council. Simple ballot addition.
Professorville
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
The great irony of this story is that these folks painted this early on a Monday morning. Had they stayed just a few hours more, they would have found that anyone can enter Foothills park. There are no rangers working the entry gate during the week - anyone can drive right in. The entry gate is only staffed on holidays and weekends. In addition, anyone can enter Foothills park at any time from connecting trails within the Arastradero Preserve and the Los Trancos preserve, which are also always open to everyone, including on weekends. I also suspect Ms. Ramakrishnan is not telling the truth when she says regularly sees black and brown families turned around from the entry gate. For this claim to be true, she would have to be standing next to the entry gate on weekends for very long periods of time, close enough to see the identities of every occupant of every car. The front of the entry gate is a very short driveway - no one ever hangs out there, and very few cars ever get turned around from the park. So I don't believe it. Instead, this seems to me to be more likely a fairly cynical and transparent strategy designed to try to inject racism, where none exists, into the Foothills park debate. What I find is that for all the people yelling about opening up Foothills park, it seems most of them never actually go there - they don't seem to know it's already effectively open to the public the vast majority of the time. I'm not against additionally opening up Foothills park on weekends, but this should be a decision by our residents and not by the city council, and it should be based on cost and environmental impacts, not on fabricated accusations of racism.
Fairmeadow
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
The reality is that our housing is segregated, the direct result of deed restrictions, disparate police enforcement, and informal refusal to rent. This in turn means that a residents-only restriction has a disparate racial impact, enforcing a residents-only level of segregation which would not exist otherwise.
At this point, ending the residents-only restriction, per the pilot plan that City council hasn't yet been willing to vote on, would be an excellent way to limit the damage we're doing.
Greater Miranda
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
I am someone who, with their African American husband and child, experienced red-lining by Palo Alto realtors in the early 70s and was lucky enough to find an honest realtor who enabled us to buy a home there. The problem was real, but it had nothing to do with the decision to limit Foothill Park access to PA residents. That decision was made because "none of the surrounding cities were willing to chip in to buy the park". Had they done so, the park would have been open to their residents as well. Adverse environmental impact, if it were to occur due to use by a larger population, would have had to be solved by some means of limiting use -- as do many national and other parks. That is still the logical solution. But the surrounding cities still do not seem willing to step up and even contribute to its maintenance, nor do their residents seem willing to pressure them to do so, even while they pressure Palo Alto's city council. Nor do they suggest that they should individually pay an extra fee to do so. I do not object to allowing non-PA residents to use the park, but there must be 1) meaningful cost-sharing by surrounding communities or their users, and 2) a reasonable cap on overall usage.
Palo Verde
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
All that action did was make enemies. What about sending a bill for the cleanup to the "painters".
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Will these "activists" be charged with vandalism?
How are the numbers of visitors counted? Many times there is nobody at the gate even at weekends. Do they count cars? Do they count people hiking in from other gates? Do they count bikes?
Old Palo Alto
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
College Terrace
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Gennedy, clearly the idea of opening Foothill Park to no-residents resonates with you. This is not the case for most Palo Alto residents. Please let it die.
Community Center
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
What about opening it up (maybe in a way that caps total visitors at one time) to EPA only? That gets rid of the potential that Los Altos Hills will take all the spots. But, it shares the open space with neighbors whose city shares our name but not our wealth.
University South
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Here's a quick timeline:
1896: Supreme Court says "Separate but equal" is constitutional in Plessy vs Ferguson, stating that racial segregation is not unconstitutional.
1952: "A survey by the Palo Alto Fair Play Council reported that only 68 Palo Altans polled would rent to person of good character regardless of race while 198 would rent to Caucasians only."
Source: Web Link
1954: Brown vs BOE I says "Separate but equal" is unconstitutional and orders desegregation. This was a huge blow to racists, who did not want to share public spaces with people of other races.
"Late 1950s": Palo Alto begins plans to buy Foothills Park.
1959: Palo Alto buys the land for Foothills Park and makes park only open to Palo Alto residents. At this point, almost no people of color live in Palo Alto due to discrimination. At this point, ONLY ABOUT 2% of PALO ALTO RESIDENTS ARE BLACK.
1963: CA legislature passes the "Rumford Fair Housing Act" to address racial discrimination by realtors and landlords who didn't want to sell or rent houses to people of color.
1964: California Real Estate Assocation fights the fair housing act with 'Proposition 14', which nullifies the Rumford Fair Housing Act including
1967: The California Supreme Court and US Supreme Court rule that housing discrimination is illegal and proposition 14 invalid.
------
It's impossible to know the intention of the people who planned Foothills Park, but that being said, when taking the historical context into consideration, it seems reasonable to infer that making a park that was only open to Palo Alto residents may have been an attempt at keeping black people out of a public park through "legal means". It's also worth noting that blacks still only make up ~2% of Palo Alto's population today.
It's been 60 years, let's just stop this nonsense and open up Foothills Park. Aside from the fact that the "PA Residents Only" policy is an obvious vestige of a racist time, it's also a huge waste of money to pay for several people to sit at the gate every weekend and holiday to check drivers licenses of people coming in.
Midtown
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
We should all get along. The rules are here, its what happened. Now stating that is is segregation. It has little merit. Please do your best to enjoy the park, no graffiti, no trash, just look at Rinconada Park, on the weekends, find syringes in the bathrooms, trash everywhere, used by all. Kind of scary going to the bathroom with son or daughter and finding these sorts of things...
Palo Alto Hills
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Dan from Professorville would have also had America vote on ending slavery and segregation. The city's policy is de facto racist and unconstitutional. It must end now. As for observing families being turned away, just because Palo Alto residents don't "see" it, it doesn't mean it's not happening. Show up on Saturday or Sunday a couple of hours before sunset - you will see a steady stream of disappointment.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
If Ms. Ramakrishnan wants her wealthy Los Altos Hills (LAH) community to have access to the park and preserve, perhaps she should approach her own city government and ask them to offer to pay a fair share toward its maintenance and insurance coverage costs to help defray the costs Palo Alto will incur for their additional use.
This park and preserve abuts LAH expansive backyards. Palo Alto invited LAH to be partners in the purchase of this property many years ago. LAH declined, claiming they were a new government and didn't have the resources. Okay. I accept that. BUT they do have the resources now. LAH is now a very wealthy community. Step up. LAH freely uses Palo Alto playing fields and community services and our other parks. It's time for them to help with the cost of maintaining this park that sits right on their border if they want access.
Invoking the racism charge when you are advocating for people who reside in mansions is obnoxious and ignores the history of this situation.
Mountain View
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Old protectionists Chuck and Dan are ready with the same tired arguments every time the Foothills Park issue comes up. Just because you got away with violating the constitution for six decades doesn't mean you get to keep doing it. A white-majority town isn't going to vote to end racist policies, and we're not going to wait for a vote to enact justice.
Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
WOW - Activists on the move. Everyone is an activists now. But guess what - the people that want the status of FHP to remain as is are also Activist. And claims of racism have no legal justification to day. You have no legal basis for those comments. Do the people that write for the Weekly live in PA? Is this about them?
The rules for the park are clearly stated in the city web site and bulletins / pamphlets. Are you tryin to tell me that people take the time and effort to drive up there with no concept of the rules? They just go up to complain?
Palo Alto Hills
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Please read the opinion of Geoff Paulsen, who worked as a ranger at Foothills Park for seven years, and whose grandmother, Do Lee, was responsible for saving the park from becoming a McMansion tract. Web Link
Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Just have to add here that it is very presumptive for some people to go about lecturing other people - as though they are the agents of change. Everyone is entitled to an opinion - but when you deface roads you have stepped over the line. And when you figure that your opinion overrides the residents of the city who finance the park then you are out of line. And there is no legal basis for the rants at this time - just opportunistic thinking that one issue can be leveraged for another issue.
Midtown
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
"Even if the policy isn't explicitly racist, it has effectively kept non-white people from other communities from living in the community and visiting the park."
U.S. Census reports that Palo Alto is 55.2% White alone (not Hispanic or Latino). Non-white people can and do live in Palo Alto.
Also, while the policy keeps non-white people from other communities from visiting the park, it also keeps white people from other communities from visiting the park as well. The factor isn't that they are non-white, but that are from other communities.
Ventura
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Ramakrishnan says that, "I wanted white folks to think about it, next time they go to Foothills Park and don't see any Black or brown faces around," According to the 2010 census, Los Altos Hills where she lives, had a population of 7,922. There were a total of 4 African-Americans.
[Portion removed.] Gunn has fewer than 2% African American students.
I would love to go golf at the Los Altos Country Club. However, I know that I am not allowed to as it is closed to people that are not members. Therefore, I do not show up and attempt to play only to get turned away.
Foothills, which is wide open during the weekdays, turns away people from all different nationalities. Last time I was there a couple of weeks ago, there were people of a variety of races. I have no idea if they were residents, nor do I care.
[Portion removed.]
Midtown
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
The girl in the article is 17 and is standing up for what she believes in. Yes, she lives in Los Altos Hills, but this is NOT about her and she knows that and expresses that. Of course this isn’t about her, she’s Indian and she talks about equity for all POC. She’s never said she is discriminated against. Maybe you should stop bashing a 17 year old girl who’s standing up for others and instead do something to help a cause like she is.
Midtown
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Heavens to Betsy. Someone writing above thinks what's the problem? Why don't non-residents just SNEAK IN! Meanwhile the large signs "Palo Alto RESIDENTS ONLY" send a clear UNWELCOMING message. Whether intentional are not the effect is de facto segregation.
Adobe-Meadow
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
A note to Gennady and the publisher - at some point you compromise your "journalistic" skills and reputation when you repeatedly surface a contentious issue and then go out to find non-residents to support the story line.
Note to Los Altos Hills - please take a piece of city owned property and create a park.
Note to Woodside - please take a piece of city owned property and create a park.
But wait - you already have a lot of parks - so what is your story?
Very disappointed in where this is heading from the so-called "professionals" - threatening law suits. Hope that no one is thinking of running for office because some potential PACC office seekers have already displayed their lack of so-called professional skills.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Posted by Vigil for Democracy, a resident of Palo Alto Hills
>> The city's policy is de facto racist and unconstitutional. It must end now.
No, it isn't.
But, I'm changing my mind about this. I think Palo Alto should sell Foothills Park to Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District at market value and put the proceeds towards fully forward-funding employee pensions.
another community
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I hope you go back to repaint the words on the street every week.
But please don't paint over park signs, which are harder to clean and are less powerful of a message.
Desegregate, the only message you need to say.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
It costs additional money to maintain, monitor and insure this park and sensitive preserve area for visitors. More visitors, more cost. Los Altos Hills should offer to help. Their community is VERY privileged. They can afford to bear this cost if they want access. Make an offer. Advocate for your own LAH city government to help with this cost before you ask your Palo Alto neighbors to pay for your free use of yet another Palo Alto amenity. Be a good neighbor and put a reasonable offer on the table..
A local doctor, who lives in Los Altos and drives a $200,000 car, asked me about availability of affordable housing in Palo Alto for his mother. I suggested he might work with his own city council to get some affordable housing built in his community closer to home. Good luck with that. So much for equity in LAH. Maybe he could sell his fancy car to fund an addition to his fancy house for his mom. That's what I would do if I had a fancy car or a house with enough land to build an addition.
This is not about racism. There is a lot of history underlying this issue that, evidently , these protesters either don't know or dismiss for the convenience of argument.
College Terrace
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I'm all for it, as long as non-residents pay a nominal fee to keep the park clean. Also, we need a cap on useage.
Barron Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I support the Black Lives Matter movement, but honestly what rot this is. One struggles to see past the self-serving spectacle of a Los Altos Hills resident calling on us to open the park in the name of equality. Los Altos Hills residents have wanted park access for years, not because black lives matter, but because it suits them to use our public services. Yet while living in a town with one of the most healthy tax bases in the country, they seem to expect it as a handout. Where is the equity in leaving us holding the bag for the millions of dollars spent over the years to purchase and maintain it?
The Los Altos Hills City Council made the decision not to participate in the park program, that's fine--but you reap what you sow and that's as it should be. I don't see her campaigning to open the town picnic to non-residents of Los Altos Hills, nor do I see her suggesting that the cost of the park be equitably shared among our cities. If she really wanted movement on the policy, she would put her tax dollars where her mouth is by encouraging Los Altos Hills and Portola Valley to pay up.
Palo Alto is more racially diverse than Los Altos Hills. It is more racially diverse than Los Altos, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Woodside, and Portola Valley. Is there a storied history of racism in Palo Alto housing? Of course there is--and it is a topic worthy of discussion all around the Bay Area. We must reckon with our past, particularly with regard to East Palo Alto, whose coffers would not have supported partnership in the Foothills Park project. But Ms. Ramakrishnan and other residents of our neighboring cities should not get a free pass, nor should they be allowed to capitalize so cynically on the political zeitgeist.
Rank hypocrisy does not benefit the cause of social justice, and I am embarrassed that activist resources are being wasted in this way. Inter-city environmental projects depend on access restrictions at Foothills to encourage participation, keeping the free-rider problem at bay. Those projects benefit visitors to and residents of the Mid-Peninsula alike--it's one of the reasons that Foothills Park is surrounded by freely accessible open space which was paid for by in cooperation with all our neigbors. It would be manifestly unfair to all of us if that legacy is destroyed.
Let's see this for what it is--a callous attempt by greedy residents of affluent cities to enrich themselves, without heeding the permanent damage it would do to regional cooperation. Shame.
Palo Verde
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The protesters are essentially advocating for rich white Los Altos Hills residents at the expense of diverse Palo Alto residents. Maybe they should name their group White Billionaire Lives Matter.
Palo Alto is a diverse city with all income levels and residents. Los Altos Hills residents should NOT be admitted to the park without being escorted by a Palo Alto resident because Los Altos Hills refused to participate in the purchase many years ago.
Midtown
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
People commenting here are mean spirited. Rather than criticize Los Altos Hills resident
anti racism activists we should applaud them. Have any of the “keep the park closed to non-residents” commenters participated in Black Lives Matter protests? our friends who painted their message have. For most of the commenters here BLM protests were minutes away in front of Palo Alto city hall on multiple occasions. Everyone at these protests wears masks, BTW.
College Terrace
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
If we look at the history of Central Park in New York, we will see the exact same arguments made to keep the park exclusive for certain people who felt that they were entitled to this park over others. Let me just ask this question to those wanting to keep this park from “others,” would you be open to allowing just East Palo Alto residents to use the park, still keeping the foot traffic down? If your knee jerk reaction is no, you know why. Desegregate our resources in Palo Alto.
Barron Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
> PA Nick: "It's impossible to know the intention of the people who planned Foothills Park, but that being said, when taking the historical context into consideration, it seems reasonable to infer that making a park that was only open to Palo Alto residents may have been an attempt at keeping black people out of a public park through "legal means"."
It's so easy to morally indignant and cast aspersions on others when you don't have to bother with easily found facts.
Actually, it is easy to know their intentions:
Palo Alto's initial plan was to have Foothills Park be open to everyone, but when then surrounding cities refused to contribute to its purchase, Palo Alto made it a residents-only park.
> "At this point, ONLY ABOUT 2% of PALO ALTO RESIDENTS ARE BLACK." (capitalization in the original)
If you had bothered to check the demographics for Santa Clara County (eg in Wikipedia), you would have seen that Blacks are 2.4% of the County's population as of the 2010 Census. San Mateo County's is 2.8%. Looks like normal variation to me.
===
Would it be fair for me to echo your "it seems to be reasonable to infer" that you are ignorant, lazy and so utterly lacking in ethics and morals that it doesn't bother you to fling vicious false accusations at people?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Posted by Leah Cowan, a resident of College Terrace
>> If we look at the history of Central Park in New York, we will see the exact same arguments made to keep the park exclusive for certain people
It surprises me to hear that Palo Alto denied park entry to Palo Alto residents on the basis of race. Do you have a link to documentation of that?
>> Desegregate our resources in Palo Alto.
I have read many comments from Palo Alto residents who were hassled by Palo Alto police because of race. Driving, walking, driving too old or too new a car, riding a bicycle. It would be interesting to hear if residents routinely experience being denied entry to Foothills Park because of their race.
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I’d rather put the energy into getting a result in Ventura the historically black neighborhood I’d like to see excuse the expression 40 acres And a pool. I am meaning to reach out to Matt Sonsini the CEO of Sobrato who is also a gunn grad.
Sobrato can re-calibrate their plans for the fries up zone to add a little chocolate shake
Menlo Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Hey it is 2020 everyone. Let's embrace this moment when we are 'finally' 'finally' addressing institutionalized racism throughout this country. Lets not dwell on the 'history' of Foothill park and whether it was right or wrong to make it for PA residents only.
I agree with those who have written that keeping it closed to ONLY those living in Palo Alto DOES send the WRONG message, It is 'de-facto' racist.
It is TIME TO forward FORWARD and recognize/embrace that we are in a different historical time. OPEN Foothill Park TO EVERYONE!!
It is long overdue!!
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Rich bored teenager and friends with nothing to do on a summer night when the pandemic has prevented the normal teenage haunts and activities from taking place. Now she has been taught how to desecrate (that's what I misread the statement at first) a street and a sign.
I am sorry that it is now an appropriate thing to do, painting messages on streets. It is not art, it is not a mural, it is graffiti, no matter what the message, no matter where it is. Whether it is permitted or not, it is a distraction to drivers and expensive to clean up.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Posted by Mark Weiss, a resident of Downtown North
>> I’d rather put the energy into getting a result in Ventura the historically black neighborhood I’d like to see excuse the expression 40 acres And a pool
40 acres and a pool and *housing*. NOT office space. Housing. With *parking* while we are talking -- for both the park and the housing.
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lazy thinkers but hey, get your selfie.
It’s not politically sensitive, it’s off-base screaming by people who have too much time on their hands.
Their is nothing racist here.
Keep Foothills Park as it is, a nature preserve.
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
To Granny P .... institutionalized racism does not exist in the U.S.A. today. Let's embrace that. Prove me wrong if you can with facts, not rhetoric. You agree with those who see things the way you do, which is a very small number of people posting on this topic. Keeping the park exclusive to Palo Alto residents has nothing to do with racism, period. Not one person of color ( BTW, white is a color) who is a resident of Palo Alto has ever been denied admittance to the park.
Greenmeadow
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
This is simply Los Altos residents playing the race card to try to gain access to Foothills Park, when their city refused to pay their fair share for it. Pretty sad.
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
To Beggars Belief ... You are spot on. I would suggest, however that you look up what BLM means today, before supporting them. The original intentions were good, but the movement has been taken over by radicals, who have a very different playbook.
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
To Leah Cowan ... EPA had an opportunity to buy in and didn't. EPA is sadly going through gentrification. It won't be long before the Facebook, Amazon, Palantir and other worker bees buy up every property they can get their hands on. So, no. It belongs to the residents of Palo Alto.
Charleston Gardens
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Think some of the people in the comments might need to look at the larger issue here. Sure Los Altos should contribute, but doesn't matter where the organizers live they're still pushing the point here which is that redlining forced black families into EPA, leading to Palo Alto being 2% black when the PA residents only policy was set. It's ignorant not to acknowledge that race affects the demographic of entrants into Foothills
Professorville
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
why not just limit parking and require permits, like Muir Woods?
Mayfield
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Open it up, so we can have garbage everywhere, tagging in the bathrooms, no parking?
NO THANKS!!
Old Palo Alto
55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
To Sam Spiegel ... What part of the constitution was violated by Chuck and Dan ? Please be specific and back it up with fact, not rhetoric.
Old Palo Alto
52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
To Anon ... one might argue that it's ignorant to think that race had anything to do with who gets in to the park.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Posted by Anon, a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
>> Think some of the people in the comments might need to look at the larger issue here.
There are several Anons here. No problem. Anon's arguments always stand or fall on their own merits.
Old Palo Alto
45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
To Anon ... as Douglas Moran pointed out earlier in the thread, only 2.4% of Santa Clara County is black, San Mateo County is 2.8% and Palo Alto has a 2% black population (a normal variance). Are you implying that these counties and others redlined blacks ? Can you back it up with facts?
Barron Park
42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
What Will They Do Next, I am well aware of the Black Lives Matter movement was, and is--I supported it then, and I support it now. They are giving this country the wakeup about systemic racism that it so richly deserves. I join Granny P and many others in the belief and knowledge that institutionalized racism is alive and well in the United States. I could not possibly provide you with a complete picture of its extent; it is simply too broad. If what you need is statistics, you can start with the attached--Black Americans are shot by police officers at nearly twice the rate of their representation in the U.S. population.
This is not the time for conflation of two different issues. It is incumbent upon all of us to strive for greater racial justice. The park is not the way to accomplish meaningful change, but that does not mean that meaningful change is not necessary.
I salute those activists who have risked life and limb to right real injustice in this country--they are American heroes. That is why I am so offended by those who would use this moment to their own ends.
Web Link