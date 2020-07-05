Opinion: Non-elected regional bodies are threatening Palo Alto's neighborhoods

July 10 will be the last chance to appeal dramatic changes by two non-elected regional bodies that will threaten the character of Palo Alto as we know it. On that date, any chance of an appeal on our housing requirement will officially expire.
How has this happened and what can we do about it?
First, who are these non-elected bodies deciding our future for us? They are our regional council of governments (Association of Bay Area Governments, or ABAG) and the State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), both appointed bodies not elected by residents.
What are they approving on July 10? On that date, they will lock in the number of new housing units the Bay Area is required to accommodate between 2022 and 2030. They have determined that this number is 441,176. The formulas prepared by the two agencies will translate into a required housing allocation for Palo Alto of between 5,800 and 6,500 units. This is approximately three times as high as the number required during the current housing allocation cycle, which stretches from 2014 to 2022.
To ensure that these new numbers are reached, there are a number of bills currently in the state legislature that would mandate new zoning laws permitting construction of between two to six units on single-family plots in residential neighborhoods near transit or substantial density bonuses and new height limits in commercial areas well above what our current zoning allows if residential units are included.
This astounding number of 441,176 residential units comes from an in-house technical committee appointed by ABAG. The starting point is based on a jobs estimate — an assumption that the Bay Area will continue to maintain its current very high share of a rapidly growing high tech industry. This jobs number is compounded by the fact that the current long-range plan, known as Plan Bay Area, hugely underestimates recent job growth. The model further assumes that Bay Area growth will continue to be centered in jobs-rich priority development areas like Palo Alto.
The problem with these assumptions is that they become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Jobs do not have to grow in just one part of the Bay Area. Proper incentives can be used to disburse part of that growth in jobs to other parts of the Bay Area where they are needed.
California Government Code even warns of perpetuating jobs and housing imbalances. Code 65584.01, which HCD cites in its approval of the numbers, carries a very explicit warning of potential problems. Code Section 65584.01 (b) (1) (G) states clearly that "the council of governments shall provide data assumptions … including the relationship between jobs and housing, including any imbalance between jobs and housing."
The Code further states in Section 65584 that HCD must make a written report to the council of governments that determine "whether the methodology furthers the objectives listed in subdivision (d): 'providing an improved intraregional relationship between jobs and housing.'"
If history repeats itself, we are in for huge problems, based on the impacts of the current Plan Bay Area on jobs and housing balances within the region.
The results over the last decade have been a disaster. The six cities of Silicon Valley have experienced an influx of new jobs between 2010 and 2018, adding 3.3 new jobs for every new employed resident. (The cities of Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Mountain View have added 6.1 new jobs for each new employed resident.)
At the same time, Oakland and San Jose and the counties of Alameda and Contra Costa have added 0.3 new jobs for every new employed resident.
When San Francisco is added to the Silicon Valley cities, that means that close to 150,000 new long distance commuters have been added to the daily commute traffic, and from 2016 to 2019 the transit systems serving those commute corridors have not added new riders.
This, clearly, is an imbalance between jobs and housing.
So why not build more housing where the jobs are, as this new housing allocation proposes? The problem of building more housing in Silicon Valley is one of basic economics. The returns per square feet in building new office space are two to three times higher than in housing — yet the high cost of land makes the median housing costs in the west bay the highest in the country.
The only way to construct new housing is to subsidize housing costs or to provide incentives to builders (such as allowing them more office space). Building such houses will not lower costs as much as create the need for more subsidies and create a middle income gap; i.e., it will increase income inequality, which is already the second highest in the country and rising faster than almost any other metro area.
What can be done? If we had followed the California Government Code that requires public discussion, we could have explored disbursing jobs and housing through every region in the Bay Area. We could have considered a moderate and balanced growth in both jobs and housing throughout the Bay Area, which could possibly lower median housing prices and result in less congestion and lower commute rates.
This might have a positive impact on income inequality, long distance commuting and the huge costs required for new transit and infrastructure in places where land costs are the highest.
But in December, ABAG decreed that "it was not recommended to move forward with jobs caps in any jobs-rich city." And in May, ABAG declared that the coronavirus crisis would not affect the underlying growth in jobs.
These non-elected bodies have ignored the California Code that they cite to justify their own decisions. They are ignoring data from the Census Bureau showing the imbalances that their modeling has created. They have excluded any open public discussion.
We need to restore local decision-making to our city. I urge everyone to ask the City Council and the city attorney to stop the HCD/ABAG process now so that the public can actively participate in an open discussion about our future.
Downtown North
7 hours ago
If Bay Area cities did a better job of housing their residents, then these non-elected agencies wouldn't have to make an issue out of the jobs-housing imbalance. Too many jobs and too few homes creates all kinds of social imbalances, as well as pollution and traffic caused by long-distance commuters.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
This is such a watershed time. The pandemic has caused so many changes and we have no idea what housing demand is going to look like in 5 years' time, in 10 years' time.
With large employers telling their employees to work from home forever, it is obviously a game changer. How this will trickle down to smaller employers and also to the non-tech world is anybody's guess. Restaurants have become of secondary importance to grocery stores, haircuts have become more important than gyms, public transport has taken on a safety question due to hygiene and commute hour traffic moves freely! We have no idea how long this will last. We don't even know what is going to happen to our kids' time at school.
With all these unknowns, mandating new housing should be low on our list of priorities.
Greater Miranda
6 hours ago
Thank you to the author. I agree.
Evergreen Park
5 hours ago
Greg missed an important point: City Budget, including Pension.
Palo Alto has one of the most bloated city budget in bay area. Very large pension liabilities. To sustain the ever growing budget it must explore revenue sources. This is a tread mill that never stops.
Offices and hotels are most profitable projects for city budget.
Cut budget by half. Then we can talk about sustainable growth plan.
Barron Park
5 hours ago
So, how does Atherton (another county I know) get away from these onerous impositions on housing stock growth by outside parties not resident in Palo Alto?
Crescent Park
4 hours ago
Plan Bay Area was NOT used to determine the "astounding number" from HCD, which made a lot of housers mad. Public comment WAS taken on this item at the ABAG executive board meeting (made up of elected officials) and ~40 public commenters said the number should be appealed because it is ASTOUNDINGLY LOW.
We need more housing Greg. Railing against jobs doesn't house people. You got your office cap. At some point, we need to actually do the housing part.
Stanford
4 hours ago
It is good that outside agencies dictate what goes on in municipalities. Otherwise Palo Alto will be able to continue its racist policies in housing and development. Yes, racist policies. What you you all think systemic racism is? “Local character” is a racist idea and it’s time for it to stop.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Posted by Michael O, a resident of Stanford
>> It is good that outside agencies dictate what goes on in municipalities.
I guess you didn't read all the history references posted in all these threads. It was the racist policies of *outside agencies* that doomed the pre-Ladera co-op, and redlined the area, not the City.
>> Otherwise Palo Alto will be able to continue its racist policies in housing and development.
The segregationist housing policies were not from the city government of Palo Alto, although many Palo Altans did not challenge the segregationist policies of the FHA, the banks, the Realtors, etc. But, unfortunately, the same can be said of the entire country, so, I'm not sure why "Palo Alto" is being identified. We, the United States, are finally talking about the legacy of segregation, even though it officially legally ended in the 1948-1968 period.
I also have no idea why you think that feeding huge profits to developers will somehow help with the legacy of segregation. None of the profit-oriented commercial developers want to build affordable/low/middle-income housing. They all want to build high-end housing and high-end office buildings. If you want housing to be more affordable, figure out how to encourage big tech and office space developers to build on affordable land on the east side of Altamont/west side of the central valley.
Palo Verde
4 hours ago
ABAG/HCD have their heads in the 1950's, as do the developers who back them with their outdated growth and profit models. Human population growth has adversely impacted the environment to where it's beginning to threaten humanity's survival. Covid-19 is the latest example of that, but not the last. We need to "rethink growth". What better place to start than Palo Alto?
Stanford
4 hours ago
To Brave Anon,
You’re just wrong. Limiting housing through local ordinances perpetuates institutionalized racism. Limiting housing increases its cost. There is no economic model in which increasing housing increases its cost. Palo Alto is part of the problem.
Thanks for reading.
Michael O.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
The argument about housing and jobs doesn't make sense. If office space was more profitable to build than housing, Sand Hill Property Co would not be asking the City Council to rezone office space to housing.
Instead, literally two weeks ago, they were asking the City Council to rezone office space for housing. Perhaps this is because housing is in huge demand in Palo Alto right now, as the high prices indicate. Web Link
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Posted by Michael O., a resident of Stanford
>> To Brave Anon, You’re just wrong.
Thanks for the compliment, but, you're just wrong. Seriously. The housing market is far more complicated than Econ 1A supply-and-demand. The following is a popular *intro*:
Web Link
"Trickle-down" building takes centuries. The only thing that will work quickly is to relocate jobs to the locations where housing is already affordable. That has worked before, and, it will work again. In this case, huge numbers of people already live east of Altamont.
University South
3 hours ago
Many of Greg's assertions are inaccurate. Below is my letter to PTC and council
Dear Chair Templeton and Commissioners,
I am a 50 year resident of Palo Alto with an office in PA since 1969 but today I write in my role with the Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy.
In that role I served on the HCD review committee as they were translating state law into the regional housing needs determination process. I have had ongoing conversations and emails with HCD staff in charge of the RHNA. I also was under contract to the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) as they developed their RHNA application and in their appeal process.
In June 2020 I presented at SCAG's demographic workshop on the potential impact of COVID on their long-term growth forecast. I was a consultant to ABAG through early November 2019 on their Plan Bay Area 2050 growth forecast and understand the methodology and assumptions underlying their forecasts.
Four Recommendations for PTC, Council and Staff
Invite HCD to come and explain their criteria for reviewing Housing Elements prepared for the new RHNA cycle and their legal authority in reviewing these and project determinations with regard to good faith efforts to meet housing goals.
Invite ABAG (and participate in the upcoming public engagement opportunities) to understand the goals and strategies of the Blueprint/Plan Bay Area 2050 with regard to housing and transportation.
Invite SV@Home,the Terner Center and nonprofit and private developers to understand how housing projects can pencil out and the role of inclusionary zoning %s in project feasibility.
Consider tonights and the above discussions as inputs into the development of the City's updated Housing Element that we will be working to develop in compliance with HCD guidelines.
Discussion of the staff memo with regard to the regional and Palo Alto RHNA allocations
RHNA Methodology
State legislation required HCD to include factors to reduce overcrowding and the number of cost burdened household in their RHNA housing needs determination methodology in addition to moving toward a normal level of vacant housing. These legislatively mandated additions to the RHNA methodology attempt to alleviate the hardship to residents caused by the shortage of housing built and the large job growth that has occurred since the cycle 5 RHNA housing needs determination was made 8 years ago.The staff report includes the HCD determination letter to ABAG elaborating on this process.
It is this inclusion of those two state mandated goals that caused the increase in the Bay Area and Southern California RHNA goals. It is NOT because HCD is factoring in higher future growth rates than previously projected. The HCD determination letter sets forth the basis for HCD’s RHNA determination. You can also find memoranda from MTC/ABAG staff on their websites on the determination process.
HCD made two choices in developing the Bay Area RHNA that resulted in a LOWER RHNA allocation. The first choice (probably a fair move) was to reverse what they did for SCAG and compare the Bay Area to comparable regions not the nation in the allocation to reduce overcrowding and the number of cost-burdened households. A comparison to national averages would have resulted in higher RHNA allocations.
The second choice was to use the Department of Finance (DOF) population projections for 2030 instead of those consistent with the ABAG growth forecast, which were 400,000 higher in 2030.
HCD did NOT use the ABAG growth forecast for jobs as part of their determination but there has been regional and local discussion as if that did happen.
For your information I have included data about the current ABAG growth forecast though it was not used in the HCD RHNA determination.
The high job growth forecast adds 1 million jobs between 2019 and 2050 for average growth of just over 30,000 jobs per year or an annual growth rate of 0.7%. Growth for 2015-2019 by comparison was more than double in numbers and more than three times the annual growth rate. In Plan Bay Area 2040 job growth of 700,000 was forecast for 2015-2040. In Plan Bay Area 2050 700,000 added jobs are projected between 2019 and 2040 based on success in reducing the relative gap in housing prices between the Bay Area and competition regions though housing costs grow over time in all regions and Bay Area housing costs remain higher than elsewhere.
For the RHNA end year of 2030 the ABAG population forecast is the same in PBA 2050 as in PBA 2040 despite the higher job forecast.
Palo Alto RHNA Allocation
As the staff reported the final allocation methodology has not been adopted. I encourage commissioners to listen to the RHNA allocation committee hearings.
The staff memo shows a variety of allocation factors considered by the committee some resulting in a 135% increase in the PA allocation over the cycle 5 goal and some resulting in a higher or lower increase.
However, the committee discussions are clear that the two criteria that push Palo Alto's allocation upward -- Access to High Opportunity Areas and Jobs-Housing Balance -- will dominate the allocation methodology as shown in the committee charts shown in the staff report.
With regard to the impact of COVID the near term future is uncertain and depends on our efforts to control the virus spread. But in all the research I did for SCAG the prevailing opinion is that these severe economic and human challenges could remain as long as 2023, but income, job growth and unemployment levels will be close to the long-term trends after that.
Below is the latest (6/24/20) UCLA state forecast.
“While the answer to the alphabet question is simply that we don’t know, given our assumption about the trajectory of the pandemic, we expect the California recovery to look very much like the U.S. It will be slower in the leisure and hospitality and retail sectors due to the disproportionate reliance on international tourism, and slower in transportation and warehousing due to the expected continuation of the trade war with China, but faster in business, scientific and technical services and in the information sector due to the demand for new technologies for the new way we are working and socializing.
The unemployment rate for the 2nd quarter of this year is expected to be 14.6%, and it is expected to decline the balance of 2021. For the entire years 2020, 2021, and 2022 we expect average unemployment rates of 10.5%, 8.2%, and 6.8% respectively. Our forecast for 2020, 2021, and 2022 is for total employment growth rates to be -8.6%, 3.6%, and 3.0%. Non-farm payroll jobs are expected to fall by 9.3% in 2020 and to grow at 0.4% and 6.6% in the following two years. Real personal income growth is forecast to be -0.9%, 1.4%, and 2.2% in 2020, 2021, and 2022. In spite of the recession, the continued demand for a limited housing stock coupled with low-interest rates leads to a forecast of a relatively rapid return of homebuilding.”
This is among the most cautious of the forecasts I reviewed for SCAG and even so sometime in 2023 the economic impacts at the macro level are expected to end.
Finally, check with HCD but my understanding is that they already made an adjustment (downward) for the short-term impacts of COVID on the RHNA.
Stephen Levy
another community
3 hours ago
Palo Alto’s history of redlining and discrimination isn’t very deeply buried, is it? Why don’t you just come out and say “those people”?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Steven Levy is like that character in My Big Fat Greek Wedding who thinks windex is the answer to all problems, only in his case, it's dense overdevelopment.
The reality, the actual fact of this push to willy nilly cram in new housing in the Bay Area is that it has displaced longterm residents of color wholesale across the Bay Area, in order to create lots of rabbit hutch housing for highly paid tech workers. It's having seriously negative consequences to towns and cities without any offsetting benefit.
There is no NEED to cram every job into this area like it's some kind of clown car for tech. It's not even safe, visavis pandemics, droughts, fire safety, earthquakes, terrorism, etc. Our own emergency czar has said the existing density will already result in loss of life in foreseeable disasters.
Doing a better job distributing the jobs by multiplying the number of job centers means lots of different kinds of jobs in more places, and more affordable housing everywhere. Look at what happened in SF. Years of building building building to the point that many analysts are warning that the high rises built are not really seismically safe not only didn't bring down costs, it ratcheted up costs and displaced ordinary people, especially people of color. Same like Hong Kong, which SF resembles more now than SF of 30 years ago.
The demand side is far more flexible and cost-effective way to solve the problem. Look what happened with Covid. People decided to move away, prices dropped fast. Part of why they decided to move away is that their presence, and their companies' selfish demands to be there regardless of what the overcrowding of workers was doing to the local economy and environment, made the place not so nice to live anymore. Now a lot of them can turn on a dime and leave, but the damage is basically forever.
Greg, this is a great article, and you are right, but you were part of the council that pushed had on that false narrative that building building building would drop housing prices in Palo Alto, and that was never going to happen, the opposite happened. I'm not the best at writing, can you start a petition that people can sign?
@Kevin Burke,
The false arguments about building building building housing in this area driving down prices just don't fly here anymore. No developer is going to build in a way that drives down what they are going to make on that endeavor. No developer who is renting out new units is going to release them into the market at exactly the same time because it would create a ton of vacancies at the same time and create a very concentrated depression for that landlord. So they dole them out and keep prices high.
Sandhill proposed a development that wouldn't fly under current zoning in order to get upzoning. They're using the housing as the bait to get more favorable zoning. They're still adding office space in that proposal.
Palo Alto needs to stick to their guns on office overdevelopment and focus on conversion of office to housing. And conversion of hotels to condos.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Thank you, Greg Schmid for some reality. I'm so tired of the highly paid shills for ABAG and the well-funded YIMBY party that work so tirelessly to spread their fairy tales about car-light living and how not capping office growth will somehow make housing prices fall even though all they're doing is creating MORE demand which in turn raises housing prices. And of course developer profit.
Downtown North
2 hours ago
this "opinion" is just that, and is the very epitome of NIMBY thinking. the author seeks to preserve and further accentuate the increasing wealth disparity in the Bay Area, and preserve Palo Alto as some type of "castle of the elites" who should in no way bear their share of housing the people this area employs.
A simple glance along El Camino Real and other semi-industrial areas of Palo Alto is sufficient for anybody but the most NIMBY to see that a few thousand extra housing units could easily be accommodated at the expense of the half-century old, low-rise structures that exist there now, WITHOUT harming those precious historical neighborhoods.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Posted by Kevin Burke, a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
>> The argument about housing and jobs doesn't make sense. If office space was more profitable to build than housing, Sand Hill Property Co would not be asking the City Council to rezone office space to housing.
Your *reasoning* is flawed. Your conclusions don't follow. But, that is actually beside the point, because, nothing is stopping developers from tearing down office space and building housing-only projects. But, for some reason, they don't do that. In fact, the proposal you are talking about barely covers the increase in office space with proposed housing. That project is about office space, not housing.
-Housing Only-
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
I think housing prices will be lower if we build more housing than if we refuse to build more housing, but even if prices stay high, that's all the more reason to expand the housing supply in extremely wealthy, extremely white, already gentrified, city of Palo Alto.
Refusing to build housing in Palo Alto means all of the Palantir, Google etc office workers instead bid up prices and increase displacement pressure in poorer neighborhoods to the east, including East Palo Alto, the poorer parts of Menlo Park, and across the Dumbarton Bridge.
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
What the housing development advocates never mention is the fact that the OVERWHELMING number of home purchasers are made by Asian investors.
Maybe we can't stop that, but ignoring it and just building more bait for multimillionaire investors is not a solution.
Mr.Steven Levy, what about that?
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Greg, thank you for the article. That said, this statement is factually incorrect:
"The only way to construct new housing is to subsidize housing costs or to provide incentives to builders (such as allowing them more office space)."
What your argument fails to recognize is that right now, we are providing subsidies to developers to create office space. All we need to do is remove the subsidies we are giving for office space?
What are those subsidies? Palo Alto is the ONLY city that does not have a business tax, and that does not tax our largest employers, developers, and businesses. Palo Alto has the least active enforcement and inspections department (non-existing, actually), so that commercial developers know that not only will they not be taxed on office development in Palo Alto, but also they will not be forced to comply with the restrictions they agree to.
For those reasons, office construction in Palo Alto is wildly more profitable than any other kind of construction!
But the solution is not to couple office construction with residential building. That has been attempted, and that failed. Time after time, we have seen large developers negotiate their way out of their housing requirements. They are allowed to pay "in lieu" fees that end up going to parking garages - directly benefiting them at the expense of residents - rather than to housing, where those fees should go.
The solution is obvious:
1. We must put an immediate and full stop to all office development.
2. We must put in place a business tax on the largest landlords, employers and commercial developers, exempting all small and medium businesses, exempting retail and restaurants, and exempting residential building.
Both are necessary. Every addition of office space moves the jobs-to-employed-residents ratio in the same way it has been going over the past several decades: the wrong direction.
Time for Palo Alto to use the same strategies used by every other city who has beaten this problem - forcing commercial developers and landlords to pay their fair share, and investing in the community.
Midtown
1 hour ago
We have a major housing shortage that needs to be addressed as a regional issue. Individual cities seem to quickly fall into Not-In-My-Backyard-ism and while they may happily agree that there is an overall problem, they will always dodge any pain that comes in solving it locally.
If the only way we can make progress is to have our elected representatives create an overriding body to set rules for the cities, then I can definitely live with that.
It's a very competitive world out there. This area is a key technology hub for the US as a whole. I think we need to foster it, in many different ways, and one key issue is looking after the many people who work here but who can't yet find homes. There are always some downsides in living in an area that is thriving, but there are worse ones in living in one that has lost it edge!
University South
1 hour ago
Most of you are arguing about what you think should happen.
My post was to explain what the state legislature did, what HCD did and what ABAG is planning re the RHNA allocation to cities.
I had nothing to do with any of this so the personal comments are irrelevant.
State law is set and Palo Alto will get a large increase in our RHNA allocation along with other Bay Area communities.
Telling the state that they are crazy is basically putting up a large sign saying PLEASE SUE US FIRST.
Local control in this environment means Palo Alto gets to choose how we want to meet the RHNA goals.
Stanford
1 hour ago
Hey Anon,
Your article is irrelevant the this question. And Palo Alto's housing and zoning policies are still racist.
You can get all the likes you want from the folks on this thread who are unaware of their racism. Palo Alto has no minority communities here for a reason, and that reason is racism. "Local character" here is just racism, pure and simple. And, no, increasing housing density here will not decrease housing elsewhere.
Stanford
1 hour ago
Hey Anon,
Your article is irrelevant to this question. And Palo Alto's housing and zoning policies are still racist.
You can get all the likes you want from the folks on this thread who are unaware of their racism. Palo Alto has no minority communities here for a reason, and that reason is racism. "Local character" here is just racism, pure and simple. And, no, increasing housing density here will not decrease housing elsewhere. You may win the political argument but you will not win the moral one.
Downtown North
1 hour ago
It is very difficult to think through these housing policies in this early Covid period. It may be more constructive to think about 3-5 year capital flow for housing. How will capital flow to large housing projects with long lead time to market. What HVAC contingencies should be considered? What about foot traffic especially elevators? Consider the risk of consumer preference for WFH amenities, social distancing from household children, etc. These are major design elements unknown to architects and investors. Regional higher paying jobs may hold relatively steady but lower income job flux is more certain.
How about the other end of the housing spectrum? Smaller scale, less risky development is more probable. And this depends on pending legislation to burrow into R1 neighborhoods with a range of highly individualized, smaller investments for ADUs, duplexes, four-plexes, etc.
Regional and state government are rolling the dice. We will know where the dice land within a few months. Follow the capital flow in 2021 and watch City Councils dance a jig.
I see a spoiler factor. If starts for new office development grind to a halt for 2-3 years, will the construction industry with idle production capacity jump for housing at lower production cost than today? Basic supply and demand cannot be ignored.
Palo Verde
1 hour ago
My take-away from Stephen Levy's posts is that this state's government is controlled by real estate interests who are guiding state law to enable them to sue us if we don't just shut up and let them roll over our communities. And Mr. Levy makes his living working as a lobbyist for those interests. There's a simple solution to this, a Voter Initiative Constitutional Amendment to ensure local control over land use (zoning). Mr. Levy and his real estate clients are the problem who should be stopped, not We the People.
Mountain View
1 hour ago
We must speak up, and we did - more housing for income levels in all peninsula cities please. Especially Palo Alto.
The author is just spreading his own fantasy world FUD - the neighborhoods that he is gushing over are no longer middle class neighborhoods he pretends them to be - it is mostly multi-milliion dollar houses. And actually they are safe. There is plenty of housing that can be be built on empty parking lots, instead of box-store retail stores, and other industrial areas.
University South
1 hour ago
The increase in the RHNA is a result of legislation designed to increase the amount of housing for low and moderate income residents to reduce overcrowding and cost-burdens. The staff report for the upcoming PTC meeting explains this.
Re Palo Alto, the top two criteria for allocating housing to cities are 1) being a high opportunity area (we are) and having a jobs--housing imbalance (we do). The staff report lays this out clearly.
Any discussion of future office growth will either have zero or a tiny impact on Palo Alto's RHNA in cycle 6 2022-2030.
I understand we are in council campaign mode but that does not excuse not informing oneself about the RHNA process by reading the staff report or watching the ABAG methodology committee hearings or looking at the documents on their website.
Duveneck/St. Francis
52 minutes ago
I agree with Greg Schmid.
I also strenuously oppose these unelected regional bureaucratic quasi-governmental bodies dictating their schemes to local entities. Even if they claim an ostensibly pure intent/goal, often their reasoning and plans are flawed and clearly favoring big developer interests.
There are also almost continuously state bills being brought by SF State Senator Scott Wiener to punish CA single family homeowners and replace reasonable, coherent zoning with his own ideas, which I do NOT find to be reasonable or coherent.
Some of these try to add bureaucracy and dictate housing zoning with complicated schemes. As always in CA, the middle to middle upper class taxpayer gets suckered.
Please get involved, learn the reality of these irrevocably damaging schemes, and follow local, regional and state government AND contact your representatives. Action is needed!
See Livable California, an outstanding organization
Livablecalifornia.org
Palo Verde
49 minutes ago
Response to Steve Levy,
Steve, Thanks for your detailed discussion of the process of how HCD developed the numbers--you cite valuable input from SCAG and UCLA and discussion with the DOF in looking at the numbers for the whole Bay Area. But you do not mention the problem that has emerged since 2010--the huge and growing imbalances in jobs and housing within the region. According to the Census Bureau, the ratio of new jobs to new employed residents in the six cities of Silicon Valley has averaged 3.3:1 during the years 2010-2018 while in the three cities of Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Mountain View it has been 6:1. The ratio in Oakland, San Jose, the rest of Alameda Councty and Contra Costa county has been 0.3:1 over the same time period. You also fail to note that the same California Government Code used by HCD to justify their regional numbers (65584) states clearly the need to improve jobs-housing imbalances within the region. There have been repeated identifications of this issue over the last year at ABAG meetings and of the consequences of congestion, highest housing prices in the country, growing income inequality, rising infrastructure costs and loss of families that have been ignored. It is time that the "planning process" open up to an open public discussion of failure as the California Code requires.
Crescent Park
35 minutes ago
I agree with Greg. As a born-and-raised Palo Altan who has spent nearly their entire life here, the ABAG housing allocation is INCREDIBLY out of whack with our needs.
The number should be far, far higher. Thank you Greg for highlighting that there is still time to do something about this. I'll be lobbying ABAG to increase our ABAG allocation far higher, so that we can accomodate more people in Palo Alto, and finally make a big dent in this housing crisis. With COVID raging and housing prices falling, we have a real opportunity to make Palo Alto affordable once again, like it was when I was born here.