Your guide to local services available in Palo Alto this Fourth of July

As the coronavirus remains at large, Palo Alto city offices are closed and most firework shows throughout Santa Clara County are canceled on Saturday, July 4. Below is a list of local services that are available and what you can and can't do during the national holiday weekend.

City government services

• Palo Alto City Library: All library branches remain closed until further notice. Pick-up and return services will be unavailable on Friday, July 3, but will resume Monday, July 6, at noon. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• City of Palo Alto: All administrative offices remain closed until further notice.

• Garbage pickup: Waste collection will operate on a normal schedule. The Household Hazardous Waste Station will be closed July 3-4.