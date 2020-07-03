Your guide to local services available in Palo Alto this Fourth of July

As the coronavirus remains at large, Palo Alto city offices are closed and most firework shows throughout Santa Clara County are canceled on Saturday, July 4. Below is a list of local services that are available and what you can and can't do during the national holiday weekend.
City government services
• Palo Alto City Library: All library branches remain closed until further notice. Pick-up and return services will be unavailable on Friday, July 3, but will resume Monday, July 6, at noon. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.
• City of Palo Alto: All administrative offices remain closed until further notice.
• Garbage pickup: Waste collection will operate on a normal schedule. The Household Hazardous Waste Station will be closed July 3-4.
• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services remain operational. Contact the city's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413 to report the use of illegal fireworks.
Transportation services
• Caltrain and SamTrans: Both transportation services will operate on normal weekday schedules on July 3 and a regular Saturday schedule on July 4.
• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Agency: VTA service will operate on a normal schedule on July 3 and a Sunday schedule for July 4. The customer service call center will be closed on Saturday. Visit vta.org for more information.
• Stanford University Marguerite shuttle: The Stanford shuttle will provide limited services on Friday, July 3. The Dumbarton Express and Redwood City/Midpoint shuttle will not be available. For more information on which shuttle services will be operational, visit transportation.stanford.edu.
Federal, state offices
• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service facilities will be closed. There will be no mail deliveries on Saturday, July 4.
Activities
• Fireworks: The use of fireworks is illegal in Palo Alto and most of Santa Clara County. Public festivals and firework events in the city are canceled. Fines for the discharge of fireworks are up to $1,000.
• Palo Alto 'Summer Streets' program: Starting July 3, at 10 a.m. University Avenue, from Cowper Street to High Street, will be closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians and cyclists so they can patronize downtown businesses. California Avenue, from El Camino Real to Birch Street, will be closed through July 5. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.
