PUBLIC AGENDA: Forum on police reform, discussion on Plan Bay Area 2050

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is not scheduled to meet this week.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission will hold a study session to discuss Plan Bay Area 2050 and the new Regional Housing Needs Allocation Process. It also will discuss the update to the city's methodology for transportation analysis. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 928 8651 2657.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission will hold a public forum on police reform, with a focus on the 8 Can't Wait policies. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.