Not all neighborhoods were created equal in Palo Alto

Jerry Harrison, an African American man, arrived in Palo Alto from North Carolina in 1922 in search of a better life, according to his grandson Michael Harrison.
He found work as a railroad porter as well as shining shoes at the Hotel President on University Avenue. His wife, Ruth Odessa, cleaned houses and washed clothes, said Michael Harrison, who grew up in Palo Alto and still lives here at age 69.
"They were very frugal," he recalled. "My grandmother used to serve us milk with water added to it."
The Harrisons saved enough to buy a small house in Palo Alto's Crescent Park neighborhood, but because it was illegal to sell to Black residents, Jerry Harrison asked a Jewish friend to buy the property "and they transferred it into my grandfather's name," Michael Harrison said. "That's how he was able to buy the property."
The Harrison family's story wasn't uncommon. Housing restrictions existed in neighborhoods throughout Palo Alto. When the Southgate neighborhood was subdivided in 1923, for example, all properties carried deed restrictions specifying that no persons of African, Japanese, Chinese or Mongolian descent were to use or occupy the houses, according to "Palo Alto: A Centennial History," published in 1993 by Ward Winslow and the Palo Alto Historical Association.
These types of restrictions existed in Palo Alto neighborhoods for decades until the U.S. Supreme Court voided racial restrictions in 1948. Despite the high court's ruling, many restrictions lingered in deeds and bylaws.
There were groups in Palo Alto that condemned such practices, such as the Palo Alto Fair Play Committee, which in the 1950s began pushing for open housing. Members lobbied the government to adopt new laws and created an interracial housing development near the intersection of Greer Road and Colorado Avenue with Black, Asian and white residents. The development became a quiet success, Winslow wrote. But a local survey around that time indicated that most still said they "would rent to Caucasians only."
And then there was Joseph Eichler, who became the first local developer to refuse to abide by the exclusionary standards and insisted that his homes were to be sold to anyone and everyone who had the money, according to Matt Bowling's PaloAltoHistory.org.
In 1958, when the trade group Associated Home Builders Inc. refused to support his position of selling to everyone, Eichler resigned from the group. By the time Eichler died in 1974, he had built roughly 11,000 homes in California, including 2,700 in Palo Alto. His subdivisions opened the door for Black and Asian buyers in Palo Alto.
In the 1960s, '70s and '80s, the nonprofit Midpeninsula Citizens for Fair Housing also worked to promote equal opportunity by investigating local complaints of housing discrimination and providing legal education to tenants and landlords.
But those who lived in Palo Alto during that time said that discrimination persisted.
Longtime Palo Alto resident LaDoris Cordell said that while house hunting in the late 1980s with her partner — a white woman — she encountered so many irritating stereotypes that she took to waiting in the car instead of entering open houses.
"We went into this one open house in Palo Alto and a white female Realtor said to me,'This house is for sale, not for rent,'" Cordell recalled. "At this time, I was a judge. When I told her I already owned a house in Palo Alto she said, 'Oh, you've come a long way.'
"I was stunned," Cordell said. "Then she followed me all through the open house. The next week I wrote a letter to the head of her company and said I was so insulted."
The response, Cordell said, was "'She's one of our best Realtors. We can't believe she did that — we're so sorry.' I decided I couldn't do it anymore — I stopped going to open houses. But we did find a house.
Midpeninsula Citizens for Fair Housing no longer exists, but the problem of housing discrimination has not disappeared, said Harrison, who lives in a house close to the one his grandparents purchased.
"(Housing discrimination) is going to be an issue as long as there are Black and white people in Palo Alto, and everywhere in the country," he said. "I'm happy things are changing some, but it's a long way from where it should be."
The experiences recounted by black residents of Palo Alto in this article should shock one's conscience and stir them to act to correct the abuses by (none other than) servants of the public (PD, etc.) The actual problem is: these "Jim Crow" era practices continue to be the norm and in none other than our own and our surrounding communities.
Would Chris Kenrick/Palo Alto Weekly and locals be interested in learning about how Jim Crow is alive and well in Los Altos? Evidence for that as recent and current (2013-2020)? where the City enforces its Municipal Code differently for whites than for the non-whites? where whites are granted privileges, including the right to violate the Municipal Code, Fire Code, etc? where non-whites are required to "strict compliance with the Codes" and even asked to comply with extraordinary requirements NOT in the code "or else..."? and the City's entire apparatus (City staff from the City Manager and PD Chief on down to the lower echelons) would act in concert to protect the whites, target the non-whites, violate the laws, lie to the Courts in their retaliation, intimidation, obstruction of justice?
All this happening not in the distant past but today.
Detailed in two pending lawsuits in Federal Court.
Defendants include the City of Los Altos, senior City staff, etc.
Allegations include RICO and Conspiracy violations (for the City, PD, white homeowners and their attorneys acted in concert, not any differently than the Mafia).
All of that timely, relevant, and significant and goes to show these violations by those meant to "protect and serve" the public are more extensive and troubling than what we are now coming to know.
As a resident of Ventura neighborhood, I can say with certainty that the history of racial inequality, underinvestment, and general neglect is not just remnants of history, but in fact is still felt today.
I recently requested some basic and affordable traffic speed hump control at the intersection of Margarita and Orinda, which is a 4-way stop sign I live on the corner of.
This is a residential neighborhood with tons of young families, and it’s also unfortunately a “cut through” boulevard for traffic attempting to bypass the Park Boulevard traffic controls and to skip the traffic lights along El Camino.
Virtually none of the vehicles stop at this sign and I have witnessed accidents and near misses at this intersection at an alarming rate.
I messaged the city and city manager and made a request on the cities “311” website for the installation of the cheap, bolt-down style speed bumps to force people to slow for the intersection.
The City replied that they would send officers to control the intersection, “as resources permit,” which is quite ripe considering they recently laid off the traffic enforcement group.
South Palo Alto doesn’t get the kind of attention that North Palo Alto gets. We don’t get full cobblestone streets and rumble strips and pedestrian traffic arming reflectors and speed bumps and pedestrian crosswalks with light up signage.
We get the short end of the stick because Ventura is a redlined district, where the City and University used to house their African American workers.
I guess we will need Zuckerberg to come buy 12 lots and combine them into another billionaire compound before we will see any real attention from the city.
It’s sad, but I now feel like I must be and advocate for my community. These speed bumps would cost at most a few thousand dollars, probably less than the City spent responding to my request if City Hall salaries are anything to go by.
This issue--certain neighborhoods and homeowners and properties privileged over others--is endemic to the Bay Area.
A more extensive investigation and reporting would reveal it certainly exists in Palo Alto and continues to be the norm, if not as pervasive as in prior times, in cities across the Bay Area. The lawsuits referenced in a prior comment shows what is going on in Los Altos. Would Palo Alto or Saratoga or Menlo Park be any or that different? I'd not be any surprised if what we are learning is the mere tip of the iceberg.