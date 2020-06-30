Under Palo Alto Unified's proposed reopening plan, here's what schools will look like this fall

"The details, once you really got into that blended model at the secondary level, became so problematic that we found ourselves becoming more complicated in a time where we all believe less moving parts is going to be the key to success," he said. "We think ... the distance learning approach for secondary students is the best chance at us getting through the curriculum in a way that matches the pacing of the past."

The biggest evolution in the plan is the proposal for the middle and high schools. As recently as last week, the district was still considering a hybrid model, with groups of students alternating coming to school in person two days a week. School board members voiced support last week for prioritizing distance learning , particularly for high schoolers.

The district released its proposed reopening plan on Tuesday, which is subject to approval by the school board. The plan came out soon after the Santa Clara County Public Health Department issued its requirements and recommendations for safely reopening schools in the fall.

The school district is taking a "middle of the road" approach to reopening schools this fall, Superintendent Don Austin said, with elementary school students returning to campuses in person while middle and high schoolers likely will be primarily learning remotely.

Starting Sept. 11, about a month into the new school year, the district plans to evaluate the secondary schools' offerings on a weekly basis. The district would send weekly updates to parents, with a minimum of one week's notice before any significant changes are made. Austin said he hopes the students could return to face-to-face instruction at some point.

The district also plans to open "PAUSD+," an in-person support center for middle and high school students who are struggling academically and/or those who face unique challenges, such as safety concerns or limited internet access at home.

Middle and high schoolers would receive grades in the fall and all schools and classes would follow an established schedule with synchronous components. The schools will take attendance daily.

Under the proposal, however, middle and high school students would regularly go to campuses for small group activities, such as science labs, student government, clubs and study groups. Extracurricular activities will be available in socially distanced settings, the district's report states.

The latest iteration of the district's reopening plan "attempts to balance health, safety, academic programming, choice, science, child care, budget, implementation challenges and resource allocations with the fact that a degree of uncertainty and fear will accompany any reopening efforts for schools," the staff report states.

To prepare for more comprehensive distance learning than was offered last spring, teachers will have access this summer to training on topics including using video effectively, adapting instructional strategies for an online environment and building positive learning communities online.

The district will ask elementary parents to choose a hybrid or distance-learning model by mid-July. In November, families may switch out of distance learning and return to school but their students will not be guaranteed a spot at their home school. The district also plans to explore child care options for families.

At the elementary schools, students would be split into two groups and go to school on alternating schedules that vary by grade level. The county public health department will require elementary students to be in stable cohorts, meaning they are in the same classroom with the same classmates and teacher throughout the school day.

"I'd be really disappointed if it was the whole year," he said of the distance learning model.

The public can access the meeting via Zoom by going to https://pausd.zoom.us/j/94835656660 or by calling 669-900-6833 (enter Webinar ID: 948 3565 6660, then press #). If asked for a participant ID or code, press #.

The board will discuss the proposed reopening plan at a special meeting on Wednesday, July 1, at 6 p.m., and then vote on it this Friday, July 3.

It's undebatable that students will benefit more from face-to-face interaction with teachers and their peers, Austin said, "as soon as that can be done responsibly and in a healthy manner."

Under Palo Alto Unified's proposed reopening plan, here's what schools will look like this fall

Middle, high schoolers to learn primarily online; elementary school students to be on campuses