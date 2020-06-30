Palo Alto launches educational series on police operations, use-of-force policies

As Palo Alto prepares to consider police reform, the Police Department is kicking off a series of online briefings to discuss issues like use-of-force policies, Taser deployments and measures to ensure police accountability.

The sessions will be streamed on Zoom and the Palo Alto Police Department's YouTube channel. They will be loosely based on the curriculum provided in the department's Basic Citizens Police Academy, a series of courses for residents interested in learning about police operations, according to an announcement from the department.

Police Chief Robert Jonsen will kick off the series at 2 p.m. Wednesday by giving an overview of the department's operations and discussing its divisions and responsibilities. He also will provide information on crime statistics, response times and the city's Independent Police Auditor, who reviews each use-of-force incident and citizen complaint and who, until recently, also investigated internal conflicts within the department (the City Council voted in December to reduce the scope of the auditor and now treats internal conflicts as Human Resources issues that are shielded from public disclosure).

Jonsen also will provide information about the department's use of in-car video systems and body-worn cameras.

The department plans to hold three more sessions over the next three Wednesdays, The July 8 session will focus on use-of-force policies. On July 15, the department will focus on laws on arrest and search-and-seizure. The July 22 session will be devoted to accountability within the Palo Alto Police Department, according to the city's announcement.