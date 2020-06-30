Palo Alto artist creates Triple El neighborhood murals

Cubberley Artist Studio Program member and Palo Alto resident Martha Sakellariou has created six temporary murals on the homes along her regular shelter-in-place walking routes in the Triple El neighborhood with the hopes that the artwork will help neighbors feel connected in a time of social isolation.

"There came a moment after what seemed like a really long time of isolation, frustration and silence when the need to reconnect with the outside world felt too urgent and too strong to ignore. The most immediate way to connect and talk about this new reality was by using my existing visual language and vocabulary," Sakellariou told the Weekly. The images were all chosen with the theme of "home" in mind, exploring different aspects of the concept.

"My neighborhood and the people are part of my extended reality of home so I turned to that space and to them to start a dialogue. I was lucky that they welcomed this gesture, offered their space, participated and allowed this conversation to happen right at their doorstep."

The photographic murals can be seen on Greer Road, Elsinore Drive, and Saint St Francis Drive, in between North California Avenue and Oregon Avenue. Exact locations can be seen on a map provided by the Palo Alto Public Art Program.

Sakellariou, along with collaborator Jennifer Lee, won the inaugural "Cubberley Stock" art competition last year and decorated the hallways of Cubberley Community Center with murals created by printing large-scale digital photos and applying them using an innovative homemade wheat paste.