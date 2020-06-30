Arts

Online summer cinema series highlights independent short films

Windrider Bay Area launches new virtual series Sunday

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 30, 2020, 4:27 pm
Former teen sweethearts reunite and seek to make up for lost time in a scene from "Walk Run Cha-Cha," a short film featured in Windrider Bay Area Film Forum's recent virtual film festival. A replay of the festival, along with a new summer film series, is available on the Windrider website. Courtesy Windrider Bay Area Film Forum

As the definitive end to the weekend, Sunday nights can be kind of a bummer, even in the era of working from home. But Windrider Bay Area Film Forum is offering a reason to start looking forward to Sunday evenings. On Sunday, July 5, 7 p.m., Windrider will launch its new virtual summer series, which features weekly online screenings of inspirational independent short films, followed by filmmaker conversations.

The seven-week summer series lineup includes some films seen at previous Windrider events, as well as new selections. The confirmed films for the summer series are: “Teen Press” by T.C. Johnstone; “The Driver is Red” by Randall Christopher; “Nocturne in Black” by Jimmy Keyrouz; “Soar” by Alyce Tzue; “Beneath the Ink” by Cy Dodson; “DeKalb Elementary” by Reed Van Dyke; and “Head Over Heels” by Timothy Reckart.

The series is free, but viewers need to register at the Windrider website in order to receive links to each screening and conversation. Films and discussions will be available on the website after they are released each week.

Windrider’s signature event is an annual festival of short films, which recently marked its 11th anniversary. The festival typically takes place in Atherton but was held online late last month due to COVID-19 precautions. The Windrider website also offers an online replay of the festival, which featured a program of three short films and filmmaker Q&As.

